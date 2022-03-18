Damon ‘I Will Endeavor Not to Feed the Hatred I Have Felt Toward Frank’

Damon Brink is trying not to hate me, and for that, I won’t thank him. I will thank him for putting his name behind his words.

As readers know, Damon has created a website, Let’s Not Be Frank. It makes a guy feel good when somebody goes to the trouble of making an anti-version website against whatever he thinks that guy is putting out in the world or to ride off his notoriety by hating him.

It’s important to have critics, even haters. But it is embarrassing when haters are anonymous cowards who won’t even stand behind what they say.

I know that Damon – and many other people – think I destroyed a beautiful NXIVM community, and I am sorry that I damaged their fantasy land.

Damon wants to start NXIVM again, and good for him. I hope he finds a better Vanguard. His last one was kind of freaky – the kind you don’t bring home to your wife.

Here is Damon’s latest anti-Frank message, found on his home page.

Damon Brink’s Message to Readers

By Damon Brink

Thank you.

This site exists as an alternative to the Frank Report website, for now, as the name says.

It’s my personal opinion and experience that The Frank Report exists to destroy people. The website has fostered, intentionally, a hateful narrative that has made it impossible to asses, question, evaluate and discover actual truth while also doing irreparable damage to many people and families.

I believe Frank Parlatto’s goal is not to uphold Justice, Honor or Freedom but to uphold himself and the narrative he’s created at the expense of anyone who doesn’t agree. It is obvious to me that even when the FR publishes articles that seemingly promote Justice, Honor or Freedom, it’s simply a self-serving and temporary diversion that allows Frank to appear as if he cares for these things.

This, of course, is my opinion and this website, Let’s Not Be Frank, is a reflection of that opinion protected, as Frank Report is, by the 1st Amendment.

NXIVM and Keith Raniere present issues that are vital to be evaluated and discussed, vigorously, aggressively, and even angrily at times but also, if one feels inclined, joyfully.

We’re living in a world today where it’s more important than ever to find voices and platforms that allow for deep dissection and evaluation and discovery without the fear or burden of hateful reaction. There’s plenty of hateful reaction, we don’t need to create spaces that have more of it.

I have felt hatred towards Frank and many of the contributors to the Frank Report for the damages they have intentfully done to me, my family and many friends not to mention the damage to the ideals of Justice and Freedom.

I will endeavor not to feed that hatred.

This site will attempt Free Speech and will attempt Justice without hateful or destructive intent towards people and I pledge to examine my own intent and responsibility in publishing and if I find that I have been hateful in my own expression, I will acknowledge it here and make an attempt to remedy any damage I caused.

For now there won’t be any comments. If you would like to contribute or you’d like me to address anything, please use the “Tell Your Story” tab and submit what you’d like. We will have a discussion about it and take whatever next steps seems good.

A Let’s Be Frank, frank Frank Reply

Hello Damon,

I am glad you explained the meaning of your website; that it refers to me, Frank, and not the lower case, frank, which is being honest, and direct, especially when dealing with unpalatable matters like, for instance, branding women on their pubis with your initials but telling them it’s the four elements.

I hope while you’re trying not to be Frank, you will be frank, which sometimes will make you as lonesome as a woman in a room for two years because she was frank enough to tell Keith she kissed a man.

“I have felt hatred towards Frank…,” you write, “for the damages… intentfully done to me, my family and many friends not to mention the damage to the ideals of Justice and Freedom.”

“Intentfully” is a word I have only heard in NXIVM. It would be easy to ridicule the use of such a word. But I will only correct it by telling you I have done things with intent, intentionally, intensely, and, at times, I intensified my efforts and was fully intent, but I did not intentfully try to damage you. Though I may have been fully intent.

I Explain Fully

“Fully” is a suffix that creeps into our language more and more like Keith said Robbie’s DNA did inside Cami after she had an affair with him and, consequently, she had to end her quest for motherhood and find Keith a virgin successor to replace herself which dolefully – though she workfully went out and aimfully tried – she failed but hopefully not purposefully.

The virgins she found were either too old, too fat, too plain, or lesbian, and in one case though young enough, her parents would have freaked out about this kinkyful person who was in his mid 50s looking for a teenage virgin to take his DNA.

But where to draw the line on words that end with fully? I remember there was a debate over whether to use fully after hope, and include it in the dictionary. There were lexicographers who were opposed and those in favor.

I will only say it is knowledgeful to know, and when you don’t, you can be ridiculousful, like if you use the word intentful.

Damage You, et al

You write I damaged you, your family and friends. I assume you refer to more than Keith, Nancy, Lauren, Kathy, Allison, and Clare. I explained before: Keith and Clare were trying to put me in prison. Clare filed a false criminal complaint against me. They salivated at the prospect. Keith led an organization with zealous followers, and it gave him power.

Marie White’s Vanguard

In order to weaken him and set Clare and Keith up for prison for crimes they really did commit but were able to avoid prosecution because they had protection from law enforcement in the Northern District of New York, I had to wreck their organization and make their followers flee.

That’s war, and with all wars, there is collateral damage though not the same kind of collateral Keith got on women whom he called his slaves and grand slaves.

It was not a stupidful plan because it worked. As proof of the effectiveness of my good strategy, the last Vanguard Week had about 120 attendees, down from 500 the year before.

Marie White’s painting of Frank Parlato examining the pubic brand of a DOS slave to determine if it was true that someone would idiotfully brand women with their initials and tell them it was the four elements.

Yeah, Damon, if you continue to be willfully blind to what your Vanguard has done, I think you will do yourself a lot more damage. It could be damageful.

There may have been good in NXIVM, but it was like a jug of good milk with a bit of poison mixed in with old Vanguard.

Lies were the poison that spoiled NXIVM, not me. Raniere was a lieful person. He would liefully tell one whopper after another.

Finally, I would ask you to do one thing. Please correct the spelling of my last name. There is only one ‘t’ in Parlato, and it’s a shitful thing to do to someone to spell someone’s name wrong.

Thank you.