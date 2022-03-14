Pro-NXIVM Website, ‘Let’s Not Be Frank’; Nancy Pays $150K and Other NXIVM News

I am touched and flattered.

A former NXIVM member, Damon Brink, started a website, and I may have been the motivation. He calls it Let’s Not Be Frank.

His website is dedicated to not having the “hate” of the Frank Report, hence the name.

He wants an alternative, an anti-Frank Report “to live and grow as an example of a way to process difficult situations” – like everybody hating the leaders of NXIVM and it being called a cult by media and government officials as if “cult” was a term of art.

“Let’s Not Be Frank” so far has six stories. Perhaps with our help, it can grow.

The stories are:

Do You Think It’s Hateful? – about a story published on Frank Report, Wake up, Suneel; Raniere Lied About His Baby Son & Mother, which Damon rebuts paragraph by paragraph to show the hate.

Why – a short philosophical piece that some hateful people might call “word salad.”

Should We Throw ESP Into Mt. Doom – He asks questions – Did Keith have sex with Cami when she was underage? [He says there is no proof] and why did the DOS First Line Masters lie about the brand being Raniere’s initials? He wants evidence beyond a reasonable doubt.

Damon adds some wistful hope that NXIVM will come back again, new and improved, which I am sure some hateful commenters like Nice Guy, Shadow, Ice Nine, maybe Nutjob, and others will make hateful comments about.

Sarah and Nippy and Mark and Bonnie – a not so flattering piece on Sarah Edmondson, Nippy, and Mark Vicente, which denounces them, a story which might be, if published on another site, be on the border of hateful.

The Goodness of Nancy and Lauren – about the mother and daughter leaders of NXIVM, who played with Brink’s son and paid for diaper service and bought him gifts and other kindly, human gestures that endear them to the readers who don’t hate too much.

Stories Without Hate Are Important, which speaks about how the DOJ prosecutors and the FBI did not permit any other narrative but their bogus one, a narrative calculated to make people hate.

Here are a few Brink quotes:

***

Most people who participated [in NXIVM] were there because they wanted to grow or at least they “wanted to want,” in ESP speak.

***

There was an authoritarian and hypocritical theme running through the organization. There was a lot of do as I say and not as do. There were people who didn’t get paid for their work. There were people made to feel guilty and pressured to take trainings and enroll. There was secrecy, lies, and, yes, abusive behavior.

***

So no matter where you are with ESP, NXIVM, Keith, DOS, and the whole thing… it’s possible to treat it with compassion and love.

***

Currently, one of the problems, in this case, is that there’s a sea of horrible accusations and a very small island of actual legal proof.

***

[P]eople who seek the standard of “beyond a reasonable doubt” [for Raniere et al.], would not be vilified in a serious society that cared about justice and ultimately compassion and love.

***

Maybe we can determine that we were all brainwashed and that what we learned is patently false and wrong, maybe we will discover, through this exploration, that our experiences were not our own and that what we all have (anyone who’s been through at least a 16 day) is somehow the product of an insidious plot to destroy those who became involved and it all should be purged from the world, like the Ring of Power and thrown into the pit at Mount Doom to finally be destroyed.

Or maybe we will find that there’s more to the story, both out there and in our hearts. I’m not convinced either way, but I hope it’s the latter.

***

I began to see those that claimed ultimate victimhood treat other people… I couldn’t believe what I was hearing from people [who left NXIVM] in regard to what had “been done to them”. I knew all these people. I’d spent so much intimate time with most of them; we’d shared amazing amounts of personal info, tears, laughter, hugs, pain… and to hear people describing what they went through as if they had been passive actors in the thing from the beginning when what I knew of them was exactly the opposite, well, it was hard to take.

***

It became clear that there was a narrative, and the narrative was – NO QUESTIONS. If you’re not in full-on hatred and immediate judgment of your [NXIVM] life as a mistake and a con-job perpetrated by Keith and his NXIVM minions (which happened to be most of [those] who [were] pointing fingers), then you deserved the worst shame and public punishment until you broke.

***

There could be no room for anything except what those claiming victimhood were saying… there was a heavy price to pay if you said anything that wasn’t LOCK STEP anti-ESP.

***

But so many people… had a different experience and over the past five years as we’ve all watched the media, the in-justice system and a small group of people completely take over the narrative, it’s become clear that if someone doesn’t do something when we all die, there will be no other history of what actually happened.

Imagine that…being gone and having the narrative that is running virtually unquestioned be the story of your life in ESP!

***

If you had a different experience of people, place, or time while in NXIVM, please share it.

***

And if you have a story about a joyful or loving experience in ESP or with an ESPIAN, I hope you will also share it here.

***

Salzman Pays $150,000 in Fines

Nancy Salzman was sentenced to 42 months in prison plus $150,000 in fines.

This unfortunate woman had a prison assignment in Camp Cupcake – Alderson WV women’s camp. She lamentably sought a 30-day delay to report to prison to take her elderly mom to a medical appointment and avoid an outbreak of COVID at the ladies camp.

She, or her lawyers, decided to persuade the judge to grant her month extension by blasting the Bureau of Prisons and Alderson in particular for their bone-headed and dishonest handling of the COVID at Alderson in a public filing.

The judge granted her a 30-day extension, but the BOP reassigned her to Misery Mountain – Hazelton Correctional Facility in WV. Now she is in prison ten times worse than what she could have had – had she limited her request to care for her elderly mother and tried to avoid COVID without denigrating Camp Cupcake.

Before going to prison, Salzman had to tender over two checks – both dated Feb. 22 – one for $50,000 and the other for $100,000 – her fines for her crime of conviction – racketeering conspiracy.

Clyne Can Dance

Nicki Clyne appeared on a YouTube video Deprogrammed with Keri Smith. She appeared with Brian Edward from Mythinformed. The show was streamed live for more than an hour on March 11 at 1 EST and is available on YouTube.

I want to thank Shadow State for taking the time to follow Nicki’s every online activity and report them to me without even being asked.

Below is a picture of himself he sent to me with the request to use it in connection to his offerings.

Shadow has been a gracious commenter providing much helpful information. Before Allison Mack went to prison, Shadow served Frank Report in much the same way he does with Clyne,

Shadow informed me that Clyne is “dancing her feet off!. Nicki looks healthier than her spouse, doesn’t she?”

The spouse she refers to is Allison Mack, who is in Dublin Prison in California, serving a three-year sentence.

Nippy and Sarah to Appear in Texas Today Sarah and Nippy @alittlebitculty will be appearing in one form or another in Austin, Texas, to throw the first-ever @alittlebitculty LIVE show on Monday 3/14 @ 4 pm (in the Downtown Marriott’s Moontower Hall).

Mack Impersonator

What’s better than having a website dedicated to being the opposite of what you are?

Why someone that impersonates you.

Check out Ashley Dulaney as Allison Mack.

Pea Has Poem, ‘Moira Kissed Me’

An annoying individual, who goes by the moniker Pea Onyu, claimed it was her real name and that her parents were Aleutian and Bavarian. Her name is not pronounced, she said, as the vulgar might think it is, but rather, she says, it is to be pronounced, “PIE-ah-AYE-ah Wah-ON-wah-Ya-Wa-how.”

Later she admitted she made the name up, along with her fictitious parents, and that the name is meant to be pronounced like the vulgar thought.

Pea submitted a poem to me that she claims she wrote. I suppose it is meant to be subtle sarcasm, but it is not subtle at all. Had I not promised her that I would keep her identity secret, this poem would prompt me to disclose it.

Instead, I will publish the poem so that readers may understand the depth of her devotion to her cause.

Moira Kissed Me

by Pea Onyu

Moira kissed me

when we met

Jumping in her high heels from the prosecutor’s chair, she sat in

Raniere, you fool sex trafficker,

forced laborer who loves to get adult women in your harem.

Put this evidence in.

Say the defendants won’t take plea deals,

Say they knew they did nothing wrong

Say that without a child victim, the conviction will miss me,

Say I have to plant child porn,

But don’t forget to add, Moira kissed me.

***

YouTube

I began a modest YouTube effort – taking NXIVM archival material and adding music.

I am experimenting with background music, especially using themes that are not apropos for the subject matter.

For example, I employ a pretentious, portending theme led by French horns and topped by a trumpet overlaying in a one-note crescendo, alternating and combining with symphonic strings, in a descending harmonic semi-dissident progression to create dark, somber, pensive mood, then resolving in the three-chord progression ending with the triumphant tonic, as an introduction for what is less than a one minute video.

I employ a tender and lyrical, flowing statement, carried by a warm B-flat trumpet with enough vibrato to evoke the mood of lonely sadness to open the phrase, followed by mellow strings, with a touch of con sordino, legato, and use it for the background for Keith Raniere telling his followers he is a demon.

I

An upbeat, percussive theme, with a small horn section with predictable harmonies, yet employing a surprising 5/4 time signature, alternating with 3/4, and fade-out with piano accompanies the less than flattering photos provided by the government for the jury to see – of the six NXIVM convicts, along with captions concerning their sentences.

My next short video, to be published soon, will be about the government’s statement of Lauren Salzman’s help with their prosecution, set to a background of haunting strings, supplemented by a theremin, with a raft of diminished 5ths, followed by my next, a reenactment of Lauren’s cross-examination when it was terminated by Judge Garaufis, with sad minor strains played by an accordion, and a violin played slightly flat, with the use of minor 7ths, and the occasional suspended chord, for a hint of tension but ultimately bereavement.

Viva Executive Success!