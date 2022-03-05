Wake up Suneel; Raniere Lied About His Baby Son & Mother

First a guest view by an anonymous reader and then my comments – directed at Suneel.

Guest View by Scooby Dooby

Keith Raniere is a liar. He fathered a child and lied to almost the entire Nxivm community about his paternity. For years.

Keith certainly did not list “father” on his bullshit resume. Not a proud papa.

The child was living right there in the cult epicenter. But he was denied his birthright.

Keith Raniere refused to claim his own son and told everyone that the child was an orphan. Whom he and the boy’s real mother adopted. Brutal. That poor kid.

No one found it strange? No one asked any questions? Like, how did two unmarried people come to adopt a baby together? And why? Where did this baby come from?

Just like when Daniela (a consistent presence in the community) disappeared. Really, no questions?! Daniela’s parents are still there. Her sisters are still there. Her brother is in Albany too. But where is Daniela?

And then Daniela suddenly reappears. At a volleyball game. Nobody’s curious? About this person that you once saw everyday? Where did she go for 2 years? Why is she back?

Camilla.

No one knows where she lives in Albany. Why was it a secret? No one asks? Her place is right there. Where they all have homes. But her residence somehow remains a mystery? No one sees it?

Keith is clearly fucking 20 – 25 different people, Including 3 sisters from the same family. But everyone believes he’s a celibate renunciate?

The list of (alleged) obliviousness goes on and on. The Nxivm community was not the best at investigation. Or even observation! And based on the loyalists they still are not.

They have tunnel vision and disturbingly low natural curiosity. They all seem willfully blind as well. Detectives they are not.

Suneel is not a reliable narrator and lacks much firsthand knowledge of all the inner circle and it’s dynamics.

The major players and their experience are mostly only known to Suneel thru other people. And many of those people are notoriously untrustworthy liars. Like Keith Raniere.

Who lied about his own baby son.

Despicable.

***

My Message to Suneel Based on the Above

Note it well Suneel; this is for your delectation. The above, though from an anonymous reader, raises points about Vanguard’s ethics, and harkens to 2006, long before you were around, when Kristin Keeffe secretly gave birth to Raniere’s son, Gaelyn.

She and Raniere told the NXIVM community that the baby was an orphan whose mother died during childbirth and the father unknown.

It was said that Barbara Jeske, one of Raniere’s long time harem members, had once dated the maternal grandfather of the child and he thought of her through the years as a kindly soul. Since the mother, an only child, was dead, the father unknown, and the grandfather knew no other as kindly as Jeske.

He buried his daughter and now had a child only days old. As his only relative, he was in no position to raise a baby.

He called Jeske.

Kind hearted, when she heard, she volunteered to take the child. Keeffe volunteered to go with her to – the version I recall was to Minnesota – to pick up the newborn.

When they came back, with the baby, it was decided that Jeske was not in a position to take care of the baby but, happily, Keeffe, who had only gone along for the trip, was willing to do it.

Best yet, Keith would graciously teach the lad his brilliant techniques, and treat him almost like a son.

Raniere amazed the NXIVM community by his genius when he actually created Rainbow Cultural Garden for the foundling. From a doomed start to a brilliant future, Vanguard’s greatness shone through. Perhaps if there had been a rainstorm or lightning at any time those first few weeks, the awestruck followers no doubt attributed to the powers Raniere wielded over the weather.

For the record, I was told this story when I worked as a consultant for NXIVM in 2007. I worked with Kristin and I saw the boy, as a toddler, and felt great sympathy for him.

“What a sad start to life,” I thought.

Much later, I found Gaelyn was Raniere and Keeffe’s child and the lie was told to preserve Raniere’s secret life, to prevent women with whom he had promised to sire his firstborn from finding out he had promised other women the same and to prevent the greater NXIVM community from learning he had an intimate relationship with Keeffe, which would lead to their question about who else was he with? At the time his public girlfriend was Barbara Bouchey.

It is sad the mother participated in a lie about her own maternity, but at least she got to keep him. Other women were required to abort. She might have also except she was skinny and ill at the time. She did not know she was pregnant until the eight month.

Her choices were narrow: Leave NXIVM, if she could, or tell the lie Raniere needed. She was dependent on Raniere for her support. She had no savings, and an infant in arms. She believed in his goodness then and, as I recall, she was told that the Illuminati or Edgar Bronfman Sr, the Mossad, or the all-powerful Stephen Herbits, or any number of powerful figures in the secret world of global conspiracy were poised to get Raniere, and would mark the son if they knew it was his.

The Ethicist Vanguard

Suneel, it strikes me that lying about your child is unethical unless of course you are the ethicist for your community then anything you do is ethical and you alone decide who has committed an unethical deed, or as they say in NXIVM “an ethical breach.”

It strikes me that enough ethical breaches equal an immoral monster.

I understand that you do not want to bend your mind to unkind truth. You are busy jousting with what may be an FBI windmill. [Unlike you, I am open to seeing your evidence, but it has been scanty so far.]

Still, I ask you Suneel, if you had a son, would you deny your paternity? If not, how is your Vanguard different than you?

Perhaps you not believe this story of secrets and lies about his son, but I assure you I was there. I was told it, and it has been proven to be untrue.

I agree with the Scooby Do, one of the most despicable acts he did was to deny a son.

I know the boy and spent time with him during two intervals in his life. He is a wonderful lad, very bright, well mannered and funny too. Maybe you can help him have a brighter future. Who knows?

So my challenge to you is to explore this and to study the ethics of you Vanguard. It won’t affect the process of your FBI tampering, but it might affect you. It might help you, perhaps more than you know.

A challenge between Frank Parlato and Suneel Chakravorty is ongoing – on Keith Raniere and his prosecution..

Finally a word or two of worldly wisdom from the monk Gracian:

Never, from Sympathy with the Unfortunate, involve Yourself in his Fate.

One man’s misfortune is another man’s luck, for one cannot be lucky without many being unlucky.

It is a peculiarity of the unfortunate to arouse people’s goodwill who desire to compensate them for the blows of fortune with their useless favor… Vengeance on the wing is exchanged for compassion afoot. Yet it is to be noticed how fate shuffles the cards. There are men who always consort with the unlucky, and he that yesterday flew high and happy stands today miserable at their side. That argues nobility of soul, but not worldly wisdom.

***

Drop Raniere, he is not interested in your welfare and, unless of course, you succeed in making him beloved or proving your FBI en-evidence, this abnormal consorting with him and his followers may wind up putting you, your reputation and your bright future in jeopardy.

Drop the fool, or at least stop being starry eyed about him, as if he walks on water, or his excreta smells like the zephyr through an orchard.