Suneel Challenges Frank Parlato on Raniere, Cami and Nicole

A man named Suneel Chakravorty sent me this email. It speaks for itself. I added the pictures and captions.

Date: February 20, 2022

Subject line: A challenge

From: Suneel Chakravorty [email redacted]

To: Frank Parlato [frankparlato@gmail.com]

Here is Suneel’s email:

Dear Frank,

The time has come, I believe, to resolve our differences. I think it may be possible since I have plenty of new information and I believe you have some as well that may make it possible to get to the truth.

I see our differences as threefold:

You believe Keith Raniere is a criminal, whereas I believe he’s been misunderstood. You believe Keith victimized Camila. Although you are open to the idea that the FBI falsified in some manner the photographs of Camila, you do not believe it happened – or rather that you are not convinced. I am convinced that the photographs presented at trial were either not Camila, were not of her at age 15, or were of Camila at age 15 but not found on a hard drive at 8 Hale Drive by virtue of an FBI raid. I know you haven’t eliminated the possibility that the photographs were planted or otherwise falsified, but you think it sounds more like a Keith Raniere “Hail Mary.” I believe those were your exact words. You believe Nicole is a victim of sex trafficking, forced labor and other crimes, whereas I believe Nicole is no victim of federal sex trafficking and the charges involving her are preposterous, overblown, and exaggerated – possibly as much as any I can imagine. The charges are dangerous because they set precedent that is a slippery slope that can turn consensual sex into criminal, commercial sex trafficking at the whim of prosecutors.

I have ample evidence in the form of emails and text messages, sent to various individuals who have permitted me to publish them, as well as materials published online by people including Nicole that tell a story diametrically different from the narrative I believe you continue to believe and to promote.

I don’t believe you’ve seen this material, and I think it will be an eye-opener.

Therefore, I want to issue you a challenge to examine all the evidence, in the spirit of honest investigation. I believe that you are someone who says he is interested in the truth. I think you can help resolve our differences, particularly with #2 – Camila.

We can do this on the record or off the record, but I would prefer everything to be on the record.

Here are my conditions:

I will be permitted to present everything I have, with nothing suppressed, no matter how supportive it is of my position and no matter how problematic it may be to your position, or to the position of anyone who has a vested interest.

I publish in my own name.

If you have any evidence that is exculpatory, the equivalent of “Brady material,” you won’t suppress it.

If I have any material that proves Keith is guilty, I won’t suppress it.

I pledge to adhere to truth; I am not interested in playing games, like those played by prosecutors and defense attorneys when they hide evidence, suppress things, and twist and spin things to manipulate a jury.

What I am proposing is a different scenario. Neither of us are censored, there are no sidebars, and everything is on the record. For that to occur, I need to present evidence that might reveal that some of the so-called victims are opportunists or prevaricators, and not be censored. This will be fact evidence, and when it is my opinion, I will make it evident.

If you accept my offer, please respond by email.

There is equity in my proposal. I think that of all the people who have criticized Keith Raniere, you were the most severe. I believe that you crafted the narrative against him, a fabulist, who led the media to turn Keith into a criminal before he got anywhere near trial, before he was indicted, before they falsely apprehended him in Mexico.

Kindly let me know if you accept the challenge.

Best,

Suneel