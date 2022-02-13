PROPOSED: Her Victims Should File Class Action Targeting Clare Bronfman

The following is a guest view by someone using the name Liv Kaymak.

By Liv Kaymak

Your website has been such an incredible read. Thank you for doing all of this work. It’s so shocking and disappointing that the mainstream media basically ignored everything that was happening with Nxivm. It seems like you were one of the rare and few people who was able to report on and hold Nxivm, Keith, and all the other actors responsible. I have a few questions, mostly in relation to Clare Bronfman, and I’m asking you these questions, because I don’t know where else to find the answers. I’ve looked online and there really isn’t a lot of reporting on Clare Bronfman. I’m sure that you are also super busy. So I also understand if you don’t respond!

I was wondering if it were possible for, Sarah Edmondson, Ivy Nevares, Toni Natalie, Jane Doe 14 [believed to be Barbara Bouchey] Jane Doe #12 [it is unclear who this is], Sally Brink, Susan Dones, Kristin Keefe, as well as anyone else victimized specifically by Clare, if they could all do a class-action lawsuit against, only Clare.

Could Women Join Together to Bring Suit Against Bronfman?

Bronfman Was Director of Operations

Bronfman was “Director of Operations.” She illegally held back pay, basically forced people into indentured servitude, etc. She is the one who reported these women to police officers on bogus criminal charges, hired private investigators, enacted hundreds of bogus lawsuits (basically to bankrupt and ruin their lives). She was able to commit these gross abuses, because of her wealth. If she wasn’t a multimillionaire, there is no way that she would have been able to be so litigious and manipulate the legal system to terrorize her victims. It’s her wealth that afforded her this ability to engage in all of these criminal behaviors, and that’s why she should pay her victims back.

Yes, Clare was doing all of this from orders under Keith.

However, Keith threw Clare under the bus. It’s Clare’s name on all of these lawsuits and police reports, not Keith’s. Moreover, these were all funded by Clare. So she should be held liable. Therefore she should be forced to pay restitution to her victims, pay them for the monies lost, pay them for their lawyers, pay them for their lost wages.

It’s sad, but Keith basically made Clare into the type of person that she probably never wanted to become. When she first came into Nxivm she wanted to be a humanitarian, instead she became a cold-hearted, selfish, miserly, unempathetic, stingy, unethical, ignorant, power-hungry, and cruel person, who proceeded to use her wealth to engage criminal activity. She used all that money to commit such gross abuses, and for what, to serve the narcissistic needs of Keith Raniere.

That’s the legacy she has created. Without Clare’s money, Keith wouldn’t have been able to attack these women in such a severe fashion, and it may have limited some of his insane plans. Does Clare even realize that if she didn’t have any money, Keith would have nothing to do with her!?!! That he’s not “nice” to her because of who she is, it’s just for her money. Do you think that it would be possible for these women and others to engage in a class-action lawsuit against Clare? She needs to be held accountable for working so hard to ruin their lives. Or is the current civil lawsuit against Nxivm, Keith, Clare, etc. sufficient in addressing the abuses that Clare committed?

Also, do you know if Clare has stopped any of the current lawsuits that are still pending towards Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones, and Kristin Keefe, and/or anyone else? When I read their victim impact statements, I believe Bouchey mentioned (in her victim’s statement) that only a few weeks before Clare’s sentencing, Clare still sent her lawyers after her. This is so crazy to me!! I would hope that, with Clare behind bars, all of these lawsuits would stop. Can she still engage in such legal terrorism and bullying while behind bars? MK10ART’s painting of Clare Bronfman.If they are still going, then it 100% proves that she is still brainwashed by Keith and Nxivm and 100% a danger to society. Idea: NXIVM Victims’ Fund? Also do you think it’s possible to create a victim’s fund for all of the victims and survivors of Nxivm? I’m not saying you need to do it!! However, maybe someone should set something up. Ideally it would be a person who knows how to run these types of charities/non-profits/ scholarships and would know how to delegate and disperse the donations. I am sure there are a lot of people, maybe even celebrities and philanthropists, who would want to donate to such a fund to help all of the Nxivm victims and survivors. The money would ideally go to people, who are financially ruined as a result of Nxivm (like having spent all their life savings, trust funds, and are in debt), or people who need money for medical services or mental health treatment. Or maybe survivors who need money for supporting their legal fees and/or lawsuits related to Nxivm, Keith, Clare, etc. If this is a lot to answer or resolve, maybe you can condense some of my questions, write it as an article, and share it to the public through Frank Reports. Thank you for your time and patience.