PROPOSED: Her Victims Should File Class Action Targeting Clare Bronfman

Your website has been such an incredible read. Thank you for doing all of this work. It’s so shocking and disappointing that the mainstream media basically ignored everything that was happening with Nxivm. It seems like you were one of the rare and few people who was able to report on and hold Nxivm, Keith, and all the other actors responsible.
I have a few questions, mostly in relation to Clare Bronfman, and I’m asking you these questions, because I don’t know where else to find the answers. I’ve looked online and there really isn’t a lot of reporting on Clare Bronfman. I’m sure that you are also super busy. So I also understand if you don’t respond!
Could Women Join Together to Bring Suit Against Bronfman?
Bronfman Was Director of Operations
Bronfman was “Director of Operations.” She illegally held back pay, basically forced people into indentured servitude, etc. She is the one who reported these women to police officers on bogus criminal charges, hired private investigators, enacted hundreds of bogus lawsuits (basically to bankrupt and ruin their lives).
She was able to commit these gross abuses, because of her wealth. If she wasn’t a multimillionaire, there is no way that she would have been able to be so litigious and manipulate the legal system to terrorize her victims. It’s her wealth that afforded her this ability to engage in all of these criminal behaviors, and that’s why she should pay her victims back.
That’s the legacy she has created. Without Clare’s money, Keith wouldn’t have been able to attack these women in such a severe fashion, and it may have limited some of his insane plans. Does Clare even realize that if she didn’t have any money, Keith would have nothing to do with her!?!! That he’s not “nice” to her because of who she is, it’s just for her money.
Do you think that it would be possible for these women and others to engage in a class-action lawsuit against Clare? She needs to be held accountable for working so hard to ruin their lives. Or is the current civil lawsuit against Nxivm, Keith, Clare, etc. sufficient in addressing the abuses that Clare committed?
Also, do you know if Clare has stopped any of the current lawsuits that are still pending towards Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones, and Kristin Keefe, and/or anyone else?
When I read their victim impact statements, I believe Bouchey mentioned (in her victim’s statement) that only a few weeks before Clare’s sentencing, Clare still sent her lawyers after her. This is so crazy to me!! I would hope that, with Clare behind bars, all of these lawsuits would stop. Can she still engage in such legal terrorism and bullying while behind bars?
MK10ART’s painting of Clare Bronfman.If they are still going, then it 100% proves that she is still brainwashed by Keith and Nxivm and 100% a danger to society.
Idea: NXIVM Victims’ Fund?
Also do you think it’s possible to create a victim’s fund for all of the victims and survivors of Nxivm? I’m not saying you need to do it!!
However, maybe someone should set something up. Ideally it would be a person who knows how to run these types of charities/non-profits/
If this is a lot to answer or resolve, maybe you can condense some of my questions, write it as an article, and share it to the public through Frank Reports. Thank you for your time and patience.
4 Comments
“ Does Clare even realize that if she didn’t have any money, Keith would have nothing to do with her!?!! That he’s not “nice” to her because of who she is, it’s just for her money.”
So true. But it was not only Keith that was sucking on Clare’s money. Even the “good guys” in this saga were looking for a big payday. Explain to me why else Frank Parlato and even O’Hara, who where hired by Nancy Salzman as advisers, wound up in (real estate) business with Clare Bronfman…? Answer: They thought their big chance was here at last……by luck they stumbled upon a dumb multimillionaire waiting to be fleeced……and they acted upon it, just as Keith did……however, Keith was much better at it….at least for a while…..
Welcome to frankreport, Liv. Hopefully Claviger weighs in on this for you. I liked your comments. Clare is rotten as hell, and so is her sister. Because nobody else has any money, effectively this civil suit is really just about Clare and her sister anyway. But any chance to pile on another lawsuit and pull more money away from Clare is a good idea IMO.
Go after the President and Co-founder Nancy Loshin Salzman. She hid her money with her sister’s family. Go get it.
So Clare was Keith’s Mike Rinder.
Interesting.