Moira Penza Blocks Michele Hatchette after Tweet Storm

Michele Hatchette has been active on Twitter lately, exchanging tweets with Susan Dones and not actually exchanging but attempting to exchange with Moira Kim Penza.

It all began one sunny afternoon when Michele posted on the Dossier Project that she intended to name the Jane and John Does who have remained unnamed in the Neil Glazer lawsuit.

It prompted the attorney for the Jane and John Does, Neil Glazer of Philadelphia, PA, to file a request for an immediate decision on a motion for a protective order with the judge to prevent Nicole Clyne, one of the defendants, from disclosing the names of the Does.

Glazer argued that, insofar as Hatchette and Clyne both are founders of the website, The Dossier Project, it should be presumed by the judge that Clyne has control over Hatchette. Clyne told Frank Report, “Mr. Glazer, as usual, is being presumptuous. The purpose of the Dossier Project is so that each woman has a place and a space, with her own voice, to speak her own mind. It’s absolutely ‘Glazer-esque’ to say that I have control over Michele Hatchette. That’s akin to me saying that Glazer has control over his clients, Does or otherwise.”

As of Monday, the judge had not ruled on Glazer’s request and Hatchette has not revealed the names of any of the Does.

Is this a game of chicken?

In the meantime, Hatchette is active on Twitter and she tweeted comments, in response to Alanzo (Allen Stanfield), regarding Moira Penza, who promptly blocked her.

Here is the Twitter conversation:

Alanzo: @moira_penza resigned. I think she saw the corruption and the politics and the stank of being a federal prosecutor – with broken chains of evidence and punishment for exercising civil rights, and she wanted out. I would if I were her. Wouldn’t you?

Michele: 1/Moira Kim Penza blocked me so unfortunately I can’t tag her, but confident this will find her. Moira was focused on winning this case, not investigating it. In 1/Moira Kim Penza blocked me so unfortunately I can’t tag her, but confident this will find her. Moira was focused on winning this case, not investigating it. In my 20+ page affidavit I filed with the courts, I share in detail her inappropriate conduct with me during my proffer.

2/I met with her naively thinking she, as the lead federal prosecutor at the time on the case, was seeking to understand the situation. I thought I was there to share the truth of my experience. Instead she berateded me for not co-signing her bogus narrative

3/she threatened to subpoena me to testify for the prosection when my lawyer informed her I didn’t want to meet with her for a 3rd session.

4/note: I met with her for 2 proffer sessions about 8 months before the trial in 2018. Out of the blue, just weeks before the trial began, she called my lawyer to ask me to come in for a 3rd session to prep as a witness for the government. This was suspect to me and my lawyer.

5/when my lawyer informed Moira Kim Penza that it was unlikely I would meet with her again, she dished an addition threat: in addition to forcing me to testify for the govt via subpoena, she threatened to charge me with purjury if I did not meet with her first.

6/I don’t negotiate with terrorists so I told my lawyer to tell Moira Kim Penza that I would not be meeting with her again and if she felt the need to force me to speak to her via subpoena, then she can speak to me in court on have it for the record.

7/Not surprisingly, that subpoena never came. The next time I saw Moira Kim Penza was outside the court room just before the sentencing of #keithraniere was about to begin. She was standing next to @Indiaoxenberg whom I approached as I hadn’t seen her in almost 2 years.



8/I tapped @Indiaoxenberg on the shoulder and all we could manage to say to each other was “hi” because Moira Kim Penza began screaming (inside a federal court house) for federal court guards to remove me from speaking to India.

9/unfortunately this was not recorded as you have to check your phones at the door, but there were several witness who saw Moira Kim Penza sick guards on my for simply speaking to my friend @Indiaoxenberg

10/Moira Kim Penza can block me on Twitter, threaten me, scream and holler all day if she wants, but the truth is the truth and if it ain’t me, it’ll be someone else who sees this through. As a federally appointed employee, her job was to serve the public, not her own interests.

11/Unfortunately, while Moira Kim Penza was a govt employee, she abused her power and used the #nxivm case to land a cush job in private practice. She traded her charge as a public servant to elevate her personal career not caring who paid for it. There is zero justice in this.

12/Moira Kim Penza, as a federal employee, further abused her power by threating me, the one she was charged to serve and protect, because my sticking to the truth threatened the story she fabricated and she needed this story to stick to get promoted to private practice.

13/Moira Kim Penza, while a federal employee, threatened me because her focus was on one thing and one thing only: herself. Her goal was to win by any means necessary and I was getting in the way of her pay raise because I refused her invitation to lie. It’s as simple as that.

Hatchette Continued

Hatchette continued the discussion in another Twitter thread here, in response to Susan Dones tweeting about Robert Gavin of the Times Union’s story.

Susan Dones: Excellent Story Crazy what Keith Rainier #NXIVN follower will do for him What they call Justice At these #DOS women wanted to be kept anonymous Now his top women leaders want to expose Jane & John Does It’s their moral obligation or Rainier told them to do it You be the Judge

“No one has a legitimate interest in having the identities of sex crime victims revealed, especially in this manner threatened here…” Neil Glazer, attorney for plaintiffs suing Raniere.https://t.co/4uare61oVV via @TimesUnion — Robert Gavin (@RobertGavinTU) February 5, 2022

Michele: Let me be clear. I, Michele Bari Hatchette, am the one leading this charge. I answer to no one but my creator. I, as a co leader of the @thedossierproj, am exercising my 1st amendment right & using our platform to do so. I don’t need to hide behind my sisters. We stand together

Susan Dones: So why does there need to be a “Charge” & into what This isn’t your battle Michelle so what are you fighting for What do you hope to gain, if you expose these Jane & John Does What if you get some wrong Are you willing to get sued by them I’m trying to understand, why you

Michele:

1/Great questions. When suing someone in America, the defendant has a right to know their accuser so they can defend themselves and the claims can be investigated adequately and thoroughly. You can’t do that if your accuser stays in the dark. I’m inviting them into the light.

2/my name is spelled Michele*

3/this is absolutely my fight. An injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere as the great Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King reminded us of (he also happens to be a fellow Capricorn )

4/I’m fighting for the defendants who are my brothers and sisters who cannot defend themselves adequately in this CIVIL LAWSUIT because they don’t know who their accusers are because these Jane and John Does have yet to muster the courage to put their names to their claims.

5/I’m fighting for every person in this country (that includes you) to have the right to defend themselves in a legal proceeding.

6/I’m fighting for my brothers, my father, my nephews, my partner and my future children because I don’t want them to live in a world where they can be accused of serious wrong doing, have their lives destroyed, and not be able to face their accusers because they hide in the dark.

7/I’m fighting for every person who has ever been wrongly accused and suffered greatly and hasn’t received justice in hopes that shining a light on what’s happening here can bring them justice some day

8/I’m fighting because my purpose in life is to serve my creator who only knows love. This comes at great risk to me, but the truth and love are more important than any fears I have I have in standing in the light.

9/I’m fighting because these Jane and John Does were people I considered friends some time ago (and I’m hoping we’ll be friend again some day). They were threatened and bullied by the media and US govt if they didn’t co-sign Moira Kim Penza’s narrative.

10/I’m fighting because being threatened by institutions that proport to serve the public and stand for truth and justice, should never be something a person has to go through, but sadly we see it happening more and more.

11/I’m fighting because I have a platform when many do not. My hope is that in shining a light on what has remained in the dark for far too long, we will get closer to living in a truly free county. Something my ancestors have been fighting for long before I.

12/I’m fighting because these Jane and John Does believe the boogie man is real and he’s not. I respect them enough to keep it 1000% with them and am inviting them to be the adults they say they want to be and simply put their names to their claims. 13/I’m fighting because some of these Jane and John Does are straight up lying and I have more evidence than I can count to prove they are lying. Liars and crooks should not be allowed to use the legal system to get paid. Thats what jobs are for. 14/I’m fighting because the govt and media are failing all of us. So sometimes ya gotta step in and do it ya self. I hope this answers your questions.

This story is not over yet and it promises to get quite lively. Will Michele or someone else name the dozen remaining anonymous players? Will Neil Glazer name the 59 who he claims now stand ready to be named?