Guest View: I Attended a NXIVM Weekend in 1999; I Wasn’t Impressed

February 8, 2022
This is a guest view  by an individual who attended a NXIVM weekend in 1999

By a Guy Who Was There

I did a one day / weekend Nxivm intro in 1999 with a fellow SUNY Albany alum.  He was curious because he was involved with Neurolinguistic Programming [NLP] and I hadn’t seen him in a decade so I joined him.

Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman in 1998
John Grinder is one of the founders of Neurolinguistic Programming (NLP), which is described as a pseudoscientific approach to personal development. Nancy Salzman is said to have studied with Grinder.

What I took away was that their technology was stolen from other groups: Rational Emotive and Cognitive Therapy, EST, The Forum, NLP and Scientology.

Albert Ellis (pictured) is the founder of Rational Emotive Therapy, a type of psychotherapy to help people to lead happier lives, developed in the mid-1950s.

 

L Ron Hubbard is the founder of Scientology.

Furthermore, they claimed their leader was the smartest man in the world when there is no such thing as a “smartest man”. Scientists have been arguing about the definition and parameters of intelligence along with the difficulties of measurement for decades. It made NXIVM look foolish to claim ownership over something that was undefinable to begin with.

I had a good day/weekend but I said “no thanks”.

Keith Alan Raniere teaching a NXIVM intensive in 1998.

I thought everyone would see through them as I and my friend did; and drop away quickly. I never suspected this fledgling organization would grow into a force that would terrorize dissidents, influence upstate NY politics, judicial proceedings, law enforcement, media and beyond.

I had forgot about them completely until Frank Report surfaced on my radar somehow in 2017.

Frank Report came on the scene and made a few people aware of NXIVM.

What alerted me? They never seemed honest. They never gave credit to the other ‘technologies’ that they borrowed their program from. They flouted a leader who could not be what they claimed because that person does not exist. They demanded loyalty (bowing to the leader) when what they needed to be doing is giving love away freely.

Vanguard Week was a 10-day retreat dedicated to celebrating the Vanguard.

