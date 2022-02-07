Guest View: Are Dead-Enders Dangerous or Merely Crazy?

The following is a guest view by an anonymous commenter.

By Emma or ‘They’ve Internalized Keith’s Evil Ways’

The fabricated and forced narrative of the dead-end cult of Keith Raniere’s remaining followers being made up of essentially good-hearted people, with noble principles at their core, has been blown completely apart by their latest antics.

These cult diehards are just very deluded, arrogant, woefully indoctrinated, and very mean-spirited assholes.

The public, media, and courts of the United States (and Mexico) have been FAR too generous to grandmaster Keith Raniere’s remaining slaves.

The watching world should have realized how potentially dangerous and destructive these fanatics were when they stormed Moira Penza’s office. Requiring armed guards to exercise a “show of force” outside the courtroom at one point.

And people who harass a victim of child sexual exploitation simply because they CAN are just loathsome.

Nicki could have just filed this request in the first place. And dealt with a legal issue – legally. Not on social media.

Nicki doesn’t have to operate like a truly evil attention whore who likes to inflict maximum psychological terror and damage.

It is now my belief that Nicki Clyne became addicted to the power she wielded over other women through sexually explicit and other damaging blackmail that she held (and still possesses and holds) over their heads.

It’s so blatantly obvious that Nicki Clyne, Michelle Bari Hatchette and the other DOSsier project degenerates truly believe that they are ENTITLED to dictate how any and all other women live their lives.

These branded slaves to a convicted convict think that they “know better” than ALL other women.

And Keith’s remaining slaves believe they alone can save the world. STILL. And save it from what?! These cult women are so married to this idea of themselves as saviors for all of mankind. It’s psycho.

Don’t really care even a little bit anymore if they actually “believe” that they are “helping” other women (I don’t believe it BTW). That’s unimportant. All fanatics are true-believers. Doesn’t make them right. Or a good force in the world.

These DOSsier/Raniere loyalists are no different than any other destructive extremist group forcing their ideology on the rest of a population.

And it appears they truly revel in the sadism of hurting other women. And having complete control over every aspect of their lives. Again, it seems they became so used to living as “master/slaves,” they cannot function in a world of other women exercising their own free will.

They really believe that they are the answer to a question no one asked. And they are so convinced of their own superiority. So egotistical. They took ESP classes, y’all. They KNOW IT ALL. They got that magic sperm shot. Wait. So did a lot of the victims… Why are the dumb-dumb DOSsier project’s remaining slaves so superior to all other women on Earth, again?

Just remember these that these fanatical slaves to grandmaster Raniere at one time thought it was a really good idea to lock a woman naked in a cage kept in a basement of a townhome in Albany until they broke her will.

Scary. Disturbing. And true.