Vicious, Crazy Battle Between Homeless Mother Lizzie Harding, and Wealthy Lawyer Husband Brian Weinstein – but Who’s Telling the Truth?

This is a curious and disturbing custody and divorce case. Very disturbing.
Elizabeth Harding Weinstein, 49, is a Columbia University graduate, and was a stay at home mother of three children for 17.5 years. Her husband, Brian Stryker Weinstein Esq., 49, is a senior litigation partner at Davis Polk, and a Board Member of Duke University Keenan Institute for Ethics.
They lived in the village of Briarcliff Manor.
May 20, 2020
Harding said she confronted her husband because he admitted he had a “lifelong history of pedophilia.”
In texts purportedly from Weinstein to her, he wrote, “I was indoctrinated into pedophilia.”
Harding later claimed that Weinstein was undergoing a “pedophilia investigation.”
June 1, 2020
Weinstein went to an out of district judge, Arlene Katz, with a 150 page ’emergency’ custody petition. Weinstein then filed a Family Offense Petition (FOP), with a different home address, possibly his new address after he was asked to leave.
His petitions were filed and heard ex-parte by Katz.
Katz granted Weinstein’s request, and gave temporary custody to the children (17, almost 16, and 13) to Weinstein and appointed an attorney for the children, Gloria Marchetti-Bruck.
June 5, 2020
Judge Arlene Katz of the Family Court issued a Temporary Restraining Order [TOP] against Harding requiring her to stay away from her husband, her three children, and their home.
Weinstein got custody of the children.
Immediately after the order was issued, police officers from the Briarcliff Manor Police Department removed Harding from the house she had shared with her husband and children.
Harding filed divorce proceedings on June 6, and a state-court petition for a writ of mandamus in the Westchester County Supreme Court.
“I was rendered homeless and stripped from their lives,” Harding said.
After a year of being with their father, the children apparently are not unhappy about custody arrangements, which Harding ascribes to Stockholm Syndrome – an emotional response where some abuse and hostage victims have positive feelings toward an abuser or captor.
Harding said, “My children, who love and adore me… are brainwashed from the trauma and abuse, and have Stockholm Syndrome.”
Months passed and Harding was forbidden to see her children though she tried to see them.
December 4, 2020
Judge Nancy Quinn-Koba, issued a new TOP ex parte, which again directed Harding to stay away from her husband, her three children, and their home.
Harding filed an emergency request for an order to show cause relating to the December 4, 2020 TOP. Judge Quinn-Koba denied the request.
December 30, 2020
Harding filed an appeal to the New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, seeking review of the ex parte TOP.
January 4, 2021
Harding went to the Clerk’s Office in the Briarcliff Manor Municipal Building to file a FOIA request and a letter in her case regarding Village Judge Howard T Code’s denial of due process.
Village officials refused to accept her documents because they said she was not wearing a mask.
Harding says she could not medically tolerate a mask and on social media she is an anti-mask advocate.
She refused to wear a mask.
Court Clerk Zirman and Village Manager Philip Zegarelli contacted Village Police, located in the same building, to remove Harding.
Officers Wilkinson and Chief Bueti arrived. Zegarelli asked that they escort Harding out of the building, for not wearing a mask.
Officer Wilkinson ordered Harding to leave the building or be arrested. Harding, who had been recording the incident on her phone, complied, informing officers she would be posting the video online.
Chief Bueti granted permission to Harding to hand in her forms prior to leaving. When she did, he closed the door behind her and knocked the phone and papers from her hands, pinned her against the wall and arrested her.
Officers charged Plaintiff with ‘disorderly conduct.’ They later changed that to ‘obstruction of government administration’ and added resisting arrest.”
Harding was brought to the police station and chained to the wall for four hours. Harding was strip searched, denied access to a lawyer, denied dietary accommodations and placed in solitary confinement and “suicide watch.”
She was arraigned by video on January 5.
Briarcliff Manor Village Court Justice Howard T. Code ordered that Harding undergo a psychiatric examination, remanded her to prison and placed her under suicide watch.
January 8, 2021
At a hearing, Harding was released, but when she refused to “comply with competency exams,” she was sent back to her cell and held for six hours. She was visited by a psychologist, Jerome Norton, who requested to do an exam to determine if Harding was ‘competent'”.
Harding did not consent to the exam.
February 1, 2021
Harding got a letter which she would submit to the court on her legal filings from Elizabeth Bussian, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, who has been working with Harding since 2013. Bussian writes that she has “no psychiatric concerns” about Harding and that she “do[es] not require a psychiatric evaluation.”
February 17, 2021
Harding sued in State Court for claims arising out of her January 4, arrest. She named as defendants: her husband, the Village of Briarcliff Manor, judges, judicial officials, prosecutors, police officials, town officials, and others
Harding asserted her husband “has been using his inner workings of the Westchester Judiciary” to have the judges, police officers, and district attorneys “discredit” her in order to “provide a cover for [her husband’s] nefarious actions, abuse of process, and domestic violence thus far.”
March 9, 2021
Harding was involuntarily committed at St. Vincent’s Hospital Westchester. A former ER/ICU nurse, Harding refused treatment and demanded a hearing to be released within five days.
The courts postponed the hearing for two weeks, then Judge Anne E. Minihan ordered her to take medication prescribed by the psychiatrist before she could be released.
March 17, 2021
While at St. Vincent’s, the State Court dismissed her lawsuit as frivolous and later issued orders that it would be conducting an inquiry as to Harding’s mental health to determine if it would be appropriate to appoint a guardian ad litem.
April 2, 2021
Harding was released from St. Vincent’s.
April 16, 2021
Judge Nancy Quinn-Koba issued a new ex Parte TOP. Harding claims it was backdated to December 4, 2020, “although no TOP was in effect from March 5, 2021, to April 16, 2021.”
Within minutes after the new TOP was issued, Harding was pulled over while driving by officers from the Briarcliff Manor Police. The officers arrested Harding for alleged violations of the April 16, 2021 TOP.
Liz Harding is handcuffed.
After she was handcuffed, officers informed her she had violated the TOP on April 5-7, 2021. Harding claims there was no TOP in effect then. Harding said she was arrested for posting a picture of her children and that occurred prior to the TOP being in place.
She was charged with misdemeanor offenses.
That same day, in new proceedings in the Briarcliff Manor Village Court, Village Justice Halper issued a new ex parte TOP, directing that Harding stay 1500 feet away from her home and children.
June 1
Harding was telling everyone who would listen that her husband was a pedophile and online there are now dozens of posts with her accusations. For instance she posted to Facebook
“Do you think that being trauma-bonded to an abuser is sufficient proof to accuse someone of sexual abuse themselves? I’ve never seen her share any evidence that he’s actually committed acts of pedophilia, or even claim that she has such evidence. Maybe she’s provided you with evidence of actual sexual abuse, but she hasn’t shared that publicly. If I saw compelling evidence I’d be right there supporting her with you.”
June 11. 2021
June 12, 2021
Around this time, Weinstein had enough. He petitioned the court to have a guardian appointed for Harding based on his claims of her mental incompetency. On June 24 and June 30, Judge Janet Malone held ex-parte hearings to determine whether to place Harding into guardianship.
August 2, 2021
Harding was adjudicated incapacitated in a guardianship proceeding, pursuant to New York Mental Hygiene Law, article 81 in New York State Supreme Court, Westchester County, before Justice Janet C. Malone.
A Guardian of the Property, Kenneth L. Bunting, Esq., was appointed in the proceeding. Bunting was given the authority to, among other things, prosecute, discontinue, defend, settle, and compromise civil actions on behalf of Harding.
Bunting canceled her lawsuits. He told the court, “I specifically request that any future claims offered for filing by, or on behalf of, Ms. Weinstein, not originating from my office, or from an attorney who has filed a notice of appearance, be declined.”
Harding claims that Bunting “seized all my assets, withdrew my cases against my husband and his agents in federal court and requested one be amended to be ‘dismissed with prejudice.’… Bunting found one private account with money used to feed myself seized and closed it without notice. I am forced to depend on the kindness of others for food and housing.
Harding also claims that Bunting keeps her monthly support payments, found her private bank account, confiscated the money and closed the account, canceled her car insurance, declined to provide money for transportation, and denied her virtual access to the Court during COVID, then sought to dismiss her divorce case for “failure to participate.”
August 11, 2021
Weinstein told an interviewer, “My wife has a severe mental illness. She’s been involuntarily committed to treatment; I’ve been given custody of my children. I have temporary orders of protection against her. I have a guardian appointed.”
Harding, on the other hand, asserted, as she sought to vacate the April 16, 2021 TOP, that her husband is a pedophile, her children have been kidnapped, she has been a victim of human trafficking, and has been denied due process and access to the courts in the state-court matters.
The battle is not over, or maybe it is.
Harding continues to take to social media, go on any and all podcasts and on YouTube to tell her story.
She wrote on Twitter, “I will never stop fighting for my children. They can abuse me all they want, I will never quit and they can not change my soul, make me give up hope, or isolate me from the good. These pedophiles desecrate our societies- NOT ON MY WATCH.”
Add Comment