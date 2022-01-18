Hearing For Stay-at-Home Mother, Lizzie Harding, Over Removal of Guardian Who Took Her Assets and Made Her Homeless

Not Just an Issue for Britney Spears…?

Elizabeth Harding Weinstein, 49, has lost the legal right to control her assets and, as a result, effectively, the right to represent herself in court.

Judge Judge Janet C Malone appointed a guardian to take control of her assets. Elizabeth is fighting the enforced guardianship. Her video of claims of judicial fraud can be seen here.

On Monday, January 24, at 930 am, [Case 31053-2021] there will be a hearing to vacate the guardianship and/or remove guardian Kenneth L. Bunting based on “abuse and misconduct.” [Judge Robert DiBella, 111 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., White Plains NY, 10601]

Elizabeth was a stay at home mother of three for 17 1/2 years while married to lawyer-husband Brian Stryker Weinstein. Prior to that she was an ER/ICU nurse and graduated from Columbia University.

Brian is a Senior Litigation partner at Davis Polk and a member of Duke University’s Ethic Board. Elizabeth filed for divorce from Brian on June 6, 2020.

Elizabeth alleged Brian evicted her from their home, leaving her homeless, deprived her of access to her children, seized her belongings, cut her off from and dissipated millions of dollars of personal and marital assets, denied her access to her homes, belongings, court documents, mail, and her dog.

On August 9, 2021, her husband petitioned the court to appoint a guardian to handle her affairs based on his claims of mental incompetence. Brian retained attorney Dina Kaplan to make his case.

During the guardianship case, Elizabeth argued the court lacked jurisdiction since she was not a resident of New York and presented evidence of competence which included affidavits from health experts.

Judge Mallone ruled Elizabeth was incompetent and appointed Bunting.

Bunting held Elizabeth’s monthly support payments, canceled her car insurance and easy pass and in October 2021, after Elizabeth refused to cooperate, found, seized and closed her bank account which Elizabeth used to support herself.

Bunting, as her legal guardian, requested her cases against Brian be “dismissed with prejudice,” including her divorce.

Without notice, service, or disclosure to Elizabeth, Bunting arranged with Brian and Judge Lewis J Lubell to secure the divorce.

During the protracted dispute, Harding was once arrested for not wearing a mask and held in quarantine for COVID. She was held for two weeks for a competency examination. Her husband retained O’Connor Professional Group to provide medical documentation to support Elizabeth need to be committed to a psychiatric hospital.

“Orders of Protection” permitted the husband to evict Elizabeth from the house, and from her children’s lives. Brian secured an ex parte order of protection against Elizabeth arguing she wrote him emails that caused him to be nervous, anxious, distracted and fearful. The judge gave him a full vacate and stay away order. Elizabeth was arrested on the street, based on violating the restraining order. Elizabeth claims to have videos showing the exact location where she was arrested was not in violation of the order. On January 4th, 2021, when she went to file documents in the court, she was arrested for not wearing a mask, placed in solitary confinement, not permitted to phone her family and held for a competency exam to see if she was competent to stand trial. She is not done fighting and a growing number of court watchers are observing how a high powered attorney, with control of millions in marital assets could gain full control of all of it, and make the stay at home mother of his children homeless through the machinations of the court.