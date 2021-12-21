Knox Woods Subdivision Might Become a Cult Favorite; Prices Rising– NXIVM Tours Envisioned?

There are 21 streets in Knox Woods with a Revolutionary War theme for names: Burgoyne Drive • Cromwell Drive • Flintlock Lane • Generals Way • Grenadier Court • Hale Drive • Hancock Way • Independence Boulevard • Knox Boulevard • Liberty Lane • Mayfield Drive • Minuteman Court • Monmouth Way • Putnam Court • Raleigh Drive • Redcoat Court • Schuyler Court • Victory Way • Washington Lane • Wilton Court • Yorktown Drive.

During her closing statement at Raniere’s trial, Moira Penza told the jury a little about Knox Woods.

It could be very valuable on a bus tour.

Penza: Knox Woods, Clifton Park, New York. At first glance, it looks like an ordinary subdivision in an ordinary suburb. Manicured lawns, tree-lined streets, scenic train ride from New York City…It looked like the American dream, but …looks can be deceiving.

And it’s what is inside that counts.

127 Grenadier Court, a naked woman, held down, her arms above her head like a sacrifice, screaming, while the defendant’s initials are branded into her body.”

1, 2, 3 Flintlock Lane – the Raniere compound.

There are three townhomes. Kristin Keeffe lived in 1 Flintlock with hers and Raniere’s son. Mariana and Pam Cafritz lived in 2 Flintlock.

Karen and, over the years, various other women of Raniere’s inner circle lived at 3 Flintlock, which she and Raniere owned. Raniere split his time between 2 and 3 Flintlock and any other house of his followers he cared to enjoy.

8 Hale Drive, the defendant’s executive library. A library with a sauna, a hot tub, a loft bed, and a collection of sexually explicit photos including several of 15-year-old Camila, his trophy, his sexual conquest.

***

People have yet to grasp how significant the NXIVM story is and the crucial role played by Raniere in learning about the mind, and the potential ability of one to influence others. Raniere has had followers devoted to him for more than 30 years through Consumers’ Buyline, and NXIVM, and continues to this day.

Most of his followers have renounced him, but there are still a good number who long for the day when he will return and lead them again.