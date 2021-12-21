Knox Woods Subdivision Might Become a Cult Favorite; Prices Rising– NXIVM Tours Envisioned?

Knox Woods is a subdivision of townhomes in Half Moon, New York, a suburb of Albany, the state capital of New York. It was built during the 1980s. Its most famous resident was Keith Raniere who lived there from 1989 until around 2016, when he moved just outside the subdivision to the home of one of his followers.
According to online information, the prices for townhomes in Knox Woods, Half Moon, New York, has jumped since Raniere and some two dozen followers relocated out of the subdivision. Raniere presently lives in Tucson, AZ.
Information online shows that townhomes in Knox Wood, ranging from 900-1300 square feet have jumped in price from around $120,000 – $200,000 to $175,000 to $250,000 and higher.
Personally, I believe the increase is caused by people seeing the “cult” value of owning property there. In fact, Knox Woods might end up with a cult following. I can envision bus tours of Knox Woods with people driven past NXIVM townhouses, while a guide describes what went on behind closed doors.
There could also be walking tours, following in the footsteps of Raniere, who used to make daily [and nightly] jaunts with any number of his followers, usually an attractive female, pontificating on the wonders of life, philosophy, primal energy, work, ethics, devotion, mathematics. problem-solving, teacher-student relationships, tribute, pain, joy, and raw, carnal sex.
The US Government offered this photo of a street in Knox Woods as an exhibit in the trial of Keith Raniere. During the trial of Raniere, Robert Gavin, for the Albany Times Union, wrote about the reaction of neighbors to revelations of criminal and salacious details. By that time, most, but not all, of the members of NXIVM had left the subdivision.
The Times Union provides a link to government exhibits showing various townhomes and maps where NXIVM members lived in Knox Woods and nearby neighborhoods.
Gavin wrote, “In Knox Woods, residents still speak about NXIVM in hushed tones.
“But his [Raniere’s] past presence in the suburban complex — and the strong belief among many Knox Woods residents that some of Raniere’s followers still live there — remains in the thoughts and fears of locals.”
Today, all the NXIVM members have left Knox Woods. Not a single one remains to tell the story of a subdivision that had members on nearly every street, and a place for NXIVM members who lived elsewhere to visit as if on a pilgrimage as if it were akin to Vatican City, and instead of a pope in residence, there was a Vanguard.
There are 21 streets in Knox Woods with a Revolutionary War theme for names: Burgoyne Drive • Cromwell Drive • Flintlock Lane • Generals Way • Grenadier Court • Hale Drive • Hancock Way • Independence Boulevard • Knox Boulevard • Liberty Lane • Mayfield Drive • Minuteman Court • Monmouth Way • Putnam Court • Raleigh Drive • Redcoat Court • Schuyler Court • Victory Way • Washington Lane • Wilton Court • Yorktown Drive.
During her closing statement at Raniere’s trial, Moira Penza told the jury a little about Knox Woods.
It could be very valuable on a bus tour.
Penza: Knox Woods, Clifton Park, New York. At first glance, it looks like an ordinary subdivision in an ordinary suburb. Manicured lawns, tree-lined streets, scenic train ride from New York City…It looked like the American dream, but …looks can be deceiving.
And it’s what is inside that counts.
127 Grenadier Court, a naked woman, held down, her arms above her head like a sacrifice, screaming, while the defendant’s initials are branded into her body.”
1, 2, 3 Flintlock Lane – the Raniere compound.
There are three townhomes. Kristin Keeffe lived in 1 Flintlock with hers and Raniere’s son. Mariana and Pam Cafritz lived in 2 Flintlock.
Karen and, over the years, various other women of Raniere’s inner circle lived at 3 Flintlock, which she and Raniere owned. Raniere split his time between 2 and 3 Flintlock and any other house of his followers he cared to enjoy.
8 Hale Drive, the defendant’s executive library. A library with a sauna, a hot tub, a loft bed, and a collection of sexually explicit photos including several of 15-year-old Camila, his trophy, his sexual conquest.
***
People have yet to grasp how significant the NXIVM story is and the crucial role played by Raniere in learning about the mind, and the potential ability of one to influence others. Raniere has had followers devoted to him for more than 30 years through Consumers’ Buyline, and NXIVM, and continues to this day.
Most of his followers have renounced him, but there are still a good number who long for the day when he will return and lead them again.
Meantime, as we await his release, perhaps the best we can do is evoke the past, find a bus, a tour guide, start the tours in Knox Woods, rake in the dough, and control more of the world’s wealth.
Viva Executive Success!
Gotta have a game of volleyball somewhere in the tour too
I would opt for a theme park: “NXIVM WORLD”
For those of you who only think about Corona, Christmas and presents, don’t forget that Kristin Kreuk’s birthday is 12/30/2021 and she will be 39 years old.
Ah, Knox Woods. If only this had been in the good old days, of torches and pitchforks. The good people of Independence, Missouri and Carthage, Illinois had a straightforward and energetic way of dealing with cult nuisance Joseph Smith. Admittedly, the Carthage mob got out of hand and hanged the bastard. The Missouri folks just ran him and his nutcake followers out of town.
I can just see it… townsfolk besieging 8 Hale Drive… shattering glass… smoking torches… Keith driven out onto the lawn in his socks and tighty whities…tarred and feathered in the driveway…the lamentation of the women…
A lot of crazy religious cults that began during the “Great Awakening” got their start in rural New York. Must be something in the water.
“The good people of Independence, Missouri and Carthage, Illinois had a straightforward and energetic way of dealing with cult nuisance Joseph Smith. Admittedly, the Carthage mob got out of hand and hanged the bastard.
Such a fine specimen of an anticultist you are, AT.
They didn’t hang Joseph Smith in the Carthage jail, they shot him through the bars of his cell.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_of_Joseph_Smith
Ignorance and intolerance, stupidity and evil – these things often go together to create an anticultist.
Alanzo
I prefer the walking tour to the bus tour. And Keith’s distinctive gait should be implemented as part of the tour. Maybe make us all bounce and prance around the neighborhood, as we get the lowdown on the historic filth that Knox Woods has to offer?
Wel,l if you’ve got lemons, make lemonade!
If you’ve got sows’ ears, make silk purses.
America was built on making profits out of tragedy.
