NXIVM Spokesman ‘We’re Not Pressing Charges’ Against Dave Williams’ for $500K – Say Feds Went After Him to Shut Down pro-NXIVM Film

James David Williams was sentenced to 18 months in prison yesterday for violating probation. NXIVM played a role in his incarceration.
He was convicted by the feds, and sentenced in 2018, for swindling investors out of $15 million on filmmaking scams.
He turned on his partner, Steve Brown, and got off with a sentence of nine months in prison and probation, while Brown got five years and is still serving his sentence.
One of their victims, Bill Busbice Jr., is the owner of a hunting company in Louisiana and was the star of a reality show Wildgame Nation.
During the scam, Williams told investors he was going to make a film starring Nicolas Cage, Harry Connick, Jr. and others. Instead of making any film, he used the money for lavish vacations, luxury cars, yacht loan payments, and a down payment on a $3.5 million home in trendy Calabasas, Calif.
Williams’ short stint in prison was spent at the Metropolitan Detention Center [MDC] in Brooklyn, in 2018. There he met and befriended a man awaiting trial named Keith Alan Raniere, who had been charged, and subsequently convicted of sex trafficking, forced labor and other crimes in connection with his life-coaching group, NXIVM, and its secret sorority, DOS, where women were branded with his initials.
At his December 2018 sentencing, Williams told Judge Kimba Wood of his remorse over defrauding investors in films never made.
“I fully accept the responsibility for my actions,” he said. “I will accept the sentence from this Court, and I will strive my hardest and commit to my fullest to work honestly to pay restitution to my victims and lead a law-abiding life.”
Lenient Judge Wood sentenced him to time served [nine months] and probation.
Out of MDC, on probation, with Raniere’s approval, Williams was greenlit to get $500,000 from NXIVM supporters to make a NXIVM film.
This was not illegal, especially if he handed over a fair share of it to the victims of earlier scams.
Williams chose not to disclose the $500k to the feds and lied to his probation officer, telling him he worked for Universal Yacht Management for $1,000 per week. Much like he made up films that would never be produced, he made up the yacht company and created phony paychecks. Williams chose to use the half-million to pay for yacht expenses, private school tuition for his children, luxury apartments, and lavish vacations, paying only $11,900 towards the $15 million he owed victims in restitution from his earlier scam.
As he did with other investors, Williams did not make any NXIVM film. The money is gone.
He might have gotten away with his lies, but the feds caught him on his phony company. And Judge Wood told Williams yesterday. “After I was lenient with you when I first sentenced you, you purposely violated important conditions of supervised release just four months after I sentenced you.”
She handed him 18 months in prison.
It might have been longer but NXIVM investors are not pressing fraud charges against him.
Eduardo Asunsolo Ramirez issued a statement to the media: “I gathered a group of investors to expose corruption and injustice in the NXIVM case including how federal agents may have planted evidence. Dave Williams was someone we tapped because of his filmmaking experience to bring this message out to a wider audience, his research was immensely helpful. I suspect the government’s attempt to imprison him after he completed his probation may have more to do with suppressing the release of his film than the probation infractions.”
Supporters of Raniere have long maintained that the FBI tampered with photos produced as evidence at his trial of 15-year-old Camila, which led to the jury finding of “proven” for Raniere’s predicate racketeering acts of possession of child porn and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Supporters of Raniere said they would file a motion before the trial judge, Nicholas G. Garaufis, showing new evidence of tampering, dating back to October 2020, just before Raniere was sentenced.
Ramirez told Frank Report that the film Williams was paid to produce was said to be for Apple TV or a similar platform.
“Williams always said he wanted to show what the government was doing. He knew that what we were saying was true,” Ramirez said. “He had good research… He was helpful to us. He helped us do a podcast and with editing.”
Ramirez stressed that none of the $500,000 paid to Williams was Clare Bronfman’s money. He also said it was not his money, but came from a team of investors, from the ranks of NXIVM, some contributing larger amounts and others making smaller investments.
Ramirez said that what Williams did with probation was stupid, and that he is off the project but that the NXIVM film project is still moving forward.
Ramirez said the money but came from the ranks of NXIVM who wanted their true story told. But one ex-NXer didn’t want her story told. Kristin Kook gave him a better offer — not money — she paid in “trade.” That’s why Williams is smiling.
Hey Eduardo, I’m a filmmaker too. I can make it for only $250k though. So just go ahead and wire the money and I’ll get right on that.
Their idiocy is exposed so they double-down and claim it wasn’t a scam.
Oh NO! It’s the Fed’s committing fraud to cover up a brave warrior bringing NXIVM data to light.
Anticult retards who think that these guys are “deluded” or “brainwashed” or ‘out to con people’ simply don’t understand human nature.
No one keeps going through everything’s that’s been thrown at these people without a genuine belief that the truth needs to be exposed. Only that sincere conviction can provide the energy and motivation necessary to put up with the years of what these guys have had to put up with.
That these guys will never quit is evidence that they should be listened to. Everything possible has been thrown at these guys and they are still going. Why don’t you STFU and listen to what they have to say?
I say Bravo to Eduardo, and all the rest.
Keep going.
Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth. – Buddha
Alanzo
Bahahahahahaha, this sounds like a big fat Raniere lie to me.
Follow the money? Well, you can’t now because no charges were filed.
Where did that money go?
Some went into Williams’s pocket, but where did the rest go…. into Raniere’s pocket, possibly.
Who set the movie scam up? 2 guys at the MDC maybe?
The movie is going forward, ya sure, ya bet ya. Just like the Rule 33 motion we have had shoved up our ass for how many months, years now.
All smoke and mirrors.
Another $500,000 – gone into thin air
Grifter upon grifter, double con artists playing bad boy games.
All built on FBI tampering bed of lies once again poping its silly little head up.
Ding dong, this witch isn’t dead; yet, high ho the merry go.
So when Williams was in jail with Raniere, he buddies up with him and realizes Raniere’s followers must’ve been prime Grade-A suckers to fall for Raniere’s clumsy grift. Decides he’s gonna get himself some of that loose money.
It’s an easy scam. He takes them for a cool half million. Like candy from a baby.
At least a baby would have the good sense to cry. These dead-enders are such fools they’re on the side of Williams, the con man who took them for $500K!
Hey Eduardo, I got this bridge in Brooklyn I can sell you cheap…
Re “Hey Eduardo, I got this bridge in Brooklyn I can sell you cheap…”
What is the price? I buy …
I go on vacation for a few weeks and what do I see when I return here? An idiot who has clearly never understood a page of Artistotle playing the black vs. white simple minded blame game.
If you believe the Feds, you’ve already bought the Brooklyn Bridge and all of Manhattan!
If you could buy Manhattan from the Indians for 60 guilders 395 years ago, you can find a buyer today who will pay $20 million for the Brooklyn Bridge.