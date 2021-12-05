The Ghislaine Maxwell Trial – Part 2: The Pilot Testifies

by Paul Serran

This is a series of articles on the ongoing Ghislaine Maxwell trial. To read the first article in this series, click on The Ghislaine Maxwell Trial – Part 1

The first witness to testify at Ghislaine Maxwell is the airplane pilot Lawrence Paul Visovski Jr., also known as ‘Larry’.

“Ghislaine Maxwell was ‘number two’ in Jeffrey Epstein’s hierarchy, pilot says at sex-abuse trial” – is an often-repeated headline. But his testimony was much more complex than that.

There is a big scene out there with thousands of independent journalists that have been deep into this story for half a decade at least. To us, Larry has been known at least ever since the first FBI Epstein doc dump around 2017. While he was being called as a witness for the prosecution, everyone knew that he is a man who has a real, strong sense of gratitude and loyalty towards Epstein, who was very good to him as an employer.

He is also a man who used the social media handle ‘Captain Big Dawg’, who gives the clear impression of having a ‘guys will be guys’ outlook on life, and a ‘laisser-faire’ disposition towards the debauchery of the super elites.

Larry was first hired in Ohio, in 1991, and testified that he flew Epstein every 4 days, in average. Most flights took place between Palm Beach and Santa Fe (actually Stanley, NM), Paris, New York and Saint Thomas (near the ‘Pedophile Island’ of Little St. James).

He testified to AUSA Maureen Comey that he felt that Maxwell and Epstein had a relation that was more personal than business, ‘but not romantic, more like couple-ish’.

Visovski said that Maxwell ‘changed her hair a lot, like most women’. He identified her in court. He added that, for a domestic flight, not all records were taken.

He went on to describe the Pam Beach house, and the NY townhouse. In Palm Beach, he testified, he was driven by Juan Alesio (who will be one of the next witnesses).

In New York, Visovski would pick up luggage in Epstein’s house, and would ‘install video equipment’.

According to him, Max had assistants, some woman named Kimberly and Sarah Kellen.

He talked about the 10 thousand acre Zorro ranch, where Epstein had a runway and a hangar for 4 planes.

Also there, Visovski would pick up luggage and ‘install electronics’, saying Epstein ‘was an audiophile, and had a home theatre with a drop-down screen’.

He also testified that he flew the helicopter from St Thomas to Little St. James Island, where he also ‘installed electronics’, adding that they could also get there by boat.

Larry mentioned that visited both Maxwell’s apartment and the townhouse she bought afterwards, always ‘for luggage and electronics’.

[NOTE: by now most of us know that all rooms in all Epstein residences were wired for sound and audio, so that he could film his ‘friends’ and clients having sex, and have kompromat on them. So, the insistence with which Visovski mentions his electronics installations sound really weird, and the fact that no questions were made about that are even weirder.]

Larry carries on to confirms that Ghislaine Maxwell flew the helicopter many times – which many people think is a legend, but it’s not.

Visovski flew Epstein to Traverse City, Michigan, in what he described as ‘cherry season’. He confirmed to have picked up his luggage in Interlochen Center for the arts. (This will be relevant in the ‘Jane’ testimony.)

At this juncture, the jury reads the birth certificate of Jane and Virginia Roberts Giuffre, two of Epstein’s underage victims. By now, mind you, there can be no doubt about their age when the events that the trial will examine took place.

Larry recognizes the name of ‘the singer’ that flew on the plane – the first of the 4 victims that will testify anonymously, and it’s being called Jane.

He said he remembers her, cause Epstein took her to the cabin. ‘She had piercing powder blue eyes’. He remembered Virginia Roberts too – ‘A shorter woman with dirty blond hair.’ The contempt for her is audible. And to call her a ‘woman’ is infuriating.

The cross-examination by the Maxwell defense was conducted by Chris R. Everdell. He asked: ‘Did you walk through the cabin of the plane?’ Visovski answered: ‘Yes, in the Gulf Stream, to use the rest room.’ That answer is important, because that does NOT apply to the larger Boeing plane that came to be called the ‘Lolita Express’ and THAT’s where the orgies allegedly took place.

So, Everdell asks: ‘If Epstein was involved in sex acts with underage girls, he probably would have told you not to leave the cockpit, right?’ – he pretends not to know the confusion he is intentionally causing between planes and trips. Visovski replies: ‘Yes’.

Epstein – or Ghislaine if she was on them – would beep him instructing him for a flight.

President Clinton flew on the plane, and he was told to clean up. He admits that there were some passengers that he was never told the name.

Everdell: ‘Did you know Epstein attended Interlochen’s summer camp as a child?’ Visovski: ‘I did not.’ Itzhak Perlman was on one flight to the arts camp, where Epstein had a cabin.

Visovski also flew Jeffrey Epstein to Columbus, Ohio, to see Les Wexner, an old benefactor that was either a victim of Epstein’s criminality, or a mentor to it – depending on the version you choose to believe.

Now, we come to a point where Larry’s loyalty to Epstein crosses the line and, to me, begins to look and sound a lot like complicity. Talking about victim Jane, Everdell asks: ‘Beyond the striking blue eyes, you have said she had large breasts, right?’ Visovski: ‘She was a mature woman.’

What? Now, let us pause here and explain that, by now, the jury had seen the flight logs and also Jane’s birth certificate, so they know that she was 14, or at best 15, in this flight. For ‘Captain Big Dawg’ to say she was ‘mature’ borders on the criminal – especially as he had daughters at that same age. (We will come back to that).

Visovski identifies Prince Andrew as having flown in the Gulf Stream, as well as Donald Trump, astronaut John Glenn, former Governor George Mitchell and actor and alleged sex offender Kevin Spacey.

While in New York, Visovski stayed in an Epstein’s apartment at, 301 East 66 street – where Sarah Kellen also stayed.

Epstein gave Visovski 40 acres of land in New Mexico, for him to build a home. And he also paid for his two daughters tuition in college.

But then Everdell took what I feel to be a misstep, when he asked: ‘Epstein cared about your daughters when they were in college, right?’ To which Visovski replied: ‘And even when they were younger’. This piece of information will be very important later, in redirect.

‘Captain Big Dawg’ confirmed that Epstein had back problems and needed massages, and that he used the 10.000 Waves Studio, in Santa Fe.

Visovski also confirms to Everdell that when he met Epstein, his girlfriend was Eva-Anderson Dubin, and ‘Maxwell just worked with him’.

Oh, really? But what about his earlier testimony to prosecution? The one where he said that ‘Maxwell and Epstein had a relation that was more personal than business, but not romantic, more like couple-ish.’

You see why many (such as myself) have such limited trust in his testimony. While I am not sure he perjured himself, he did distort things to fit the defense narrative.

In the 2000s, according to Visovski, Jeffrey Epstein’s relationship with Maxwell ‘fizzled out’ and Sarah Kellen was left in charge. He also testified that Maxwell was in a relationship with Ted Waitt, CEO of Gateway computers.

Visovski also sayd people liked to hike through the New Mexico ‘Zorro Ranch’, and since there were snakes there, boots would be needed. (Victim Jane’s boots being prepped by defense for later usage.)

Visovski said Maxwells always seemed, to him, to be a nice person, and that he let his young daughters take horse rides with Ghislaine.

Everdell: ‘You saw nothing, in 30 years, that made you think that Epstein was an abuser, right?’

Visovski, or shall we say ‘Captain Big Dawg’: ‘I did not’.

On redirect, Maureen Comey was surgical. Remember when the Visovski said that Epstein took an interest in his daughters, when they were ‘even younger than college’?

AUSA Maureen Comey: ‘Did you let your 14-year old daughter massage Mr. Epstein?’ Visovski – ‘I did not’.

Loyalty, apparently, has its limits.

On the next chapter, the testimony of the first anonym victim/accuser, that is being called Jane.