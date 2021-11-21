Fred: On the Taboo Topic of Possible Election Fraud

I know nothing about election fraud and want to believe the mainstream media is correct in admonishing anyone who dares question the election results. Still, in the interest of free speech, why not let Fred, who has contributed to these pages in the past, give his point of view that perhaps there was something fishy about the election and let readers discuss it.

By Fred

I’m really writing to comment on Roger Stone calling the Biden presidency an “illegal coup.” Stone knows a few things about dirty tricks in Washington, D.C. So when he talks about an “illegal coup” in 2020 and Donald Trump having earned the 2024 nomination “if he chooses to seek it,” heed should be taken.

I followed the 2020 election very closely, watching the results right through the night of infamy, seeing the numbers magically flip after that mysterious two-hour shutdown.

I’ve watched elections around the world for decades. I was doing teacher training in London in 1979, the great Winter of Discontent, when Maggie Thatcher was elected. I lay on the floor with my eyes closed, listening through the night to the results coming in over the radio as a complete madwoman was put in power.

I’ve heard the Irish incantation, get out, vote early, vote often, and watched it in practice.

But I’ve never, ever, seen anything remotely as fishy as the 2020 Biden fiddle.

My background is in applied math and statistics. For the last decade, I’ve edited statistical and econometric papers for publication in journals ranging from Cancer Informatics to the Journal of Production Analysis, my favorite abbreviation, J Prod Anal.

I’ve edited many papers dealing with statistical methods of fraud detection. One Chinese paper tackled various real-life test datasets, including a fake banknote series used by many researchers to benchmark their systems. My guy’s cluster analysis beat all previous fraud detection attempts hands down.

So I can tell you that just at the most basic statistical level, there was something grievously obviously wrong with this election. I was watching when Biden’s total in Michigan went up by 138,339 votes, with exactly 0 going to Trump. This was later explained as a “clerical error” in Shiawassee County. Right.

There were really obvious violations of a most basic law of natural distributions of numbers, this being Benford’s Law. It’s a very simple test of a dataset to see if it’s “natural” or contrived and is one of my favorite statistical laws. In any natural dataset, if you look at the leading digit of anything you’re counting, the most common number will be 1; then will come 2; then will come 3; and so on, up to 9.

The reason is simple. If you’re counting sheep, you can’t logically have two sheep, unless you first have one sheep. You can’t have 20 sheep, without first having 10 sheep. You can’t have 300 sheep, without first having 100 and then 200 sheep. And so on. Just in the very nature of counting natural populations, you’ll see a greater occurrence of “1” as a leading digit, whether it’s 1,000,000 or 1,000 or 100.

You’ll see in analyses of Chicago, Milwaukee and Pittsburgh that there were very clear violations of Benford’s Law in the exact counties that swung the vote. These violations were ONLY in Biden’s vote tallies, and ONLY occurred in the swing counties. In the other counties, Biden’s tallies showed the same Benford distribution as every other candidate’s.

Fraud investigators – investigating suspicious payments into a bank account, for example – will routinely begin with a quick Benford analysis. The moment you see something really fishy, you can be certain that there is skulduggery and start digging. Those strange amounts being paid into a bank account – you can start checking the backgrounds of the people making the deposits and reverse-engineer a money-laundering operation. Think of people making lots of small donations to a cancer fund, as in Breaking Bad.

However, anyone making a Facebook post or tweeting about these Benford deviations in the 2020 tallies was immediately blocked. And this was the other telltale sign of massive fraud: the total media coverup, which I’ll deal with later.

Another major statistical anomaly was the number of Biden-only ballots, ignoring all candidates further down the slate. The proportion of Biden-only ballots was much higher in the swing states. Nearly half a million Biden-only ballots were cast, generally just where they were needed.

There’s plenty of eyewitness evidence of such ballots appearing in batches, all seemingly filled out identically.

In one state – I can’t find this now in my archive – the proportion of Biden-only ballots increased linearly with the number of Trump votes, as I recall. This could never happen by accident. You could literally reverse-engineer the algorithm they were using to tweak the vote.

I can go on and on. Two little reports stick in my mind. One was an elections worker taking ballots out of a package clearly marked with the logo of a certain Chinese freight company, apparently they are the Fed-Ex of China. The only problem is that they do not deliver to the USA.

Another was a report about fake U.S. driver’s licenses flooding into America from China and Hong Kong. Officials in Chicago confiscated a shipment of nearly 20,000 such fake IDs. This was just before the election.

Everywhere you look, there is vast evidence of fraud. Dead voters, voters all born on the same day in 1901, mysterious people carrying backpacks entering voting centers in the early hours of the morning, hundreds of voters giving the same address (a vacant lot), it goes on and on and on.

You know the meme, Joe Biden boasting, “I’ve got 95% of the dead vote.”

Yet the media in lockstep kept proclaiming that these were all “baseless” claims of election fraud. One of my favorite memes said to journalists: Stop saying that these claims are baseless. “All your baseless are belong to us.”

However, you can safely end election fraud by totally banning all electronic voting systems of any sort. After this election, I will never trust any kind of elections software again. Of all the tales of technological jiggery-pokery, like algorithms that turn real votes into “fractional” votes, one tale really stood out for me. This was the case of Tarrant County in Texas, which mysteriously turned blue for the first time since the 1960s.

The Tarrant County Elections Administrator was, and still is, one Heider Garcia. He was hired in 2018. He previously worked for the infamous elections software company Smartmatic for 12 years. He got his engineering degree in Venezuela, the home of Smartmatic.

In 2010, he testified during an investigation into the operation of Smartmatic software in a contested Philippines election. It’s quite dramatic. He reveals that the Smartmatic software has no external synchronization, and – as happened in the Philippines election – can have its internal clock reset completely, erasing all the real-time information and replacing it with a new set of false “real-time” records.

One Filipino city representative completely loses his cool and repeatedly calls Garcia a “son of a bitch,” saying that he had lied when he told them originally that the real-time record could not be altered:

https://youtu.be/KEnV6TtM2sg

I am certain that this was what was happening during those two-hour “shutdowns” of the counting process in 2016. They were desperately backfilling the votes they needed to cover up a Trump landslide.