The DOS Women Stand Behind Dr. Danielle Roberts on Loss of Medical License

November 10, 2021
The seven other founding sister of the Dossier Project – not to be confused with the eight founding sisters of DOS – are standing behind Dr. Danielle Roberts who had her hard earned medical license revoked in September.

The first line masers and founding sisters of DOS with their master in the middle.

The remaining eight, which includes Dr. Roberts say “DOS was a profound experience of trust, vulnerability, character-building, and personal transformation.”

They also state about their master, Keith Raniere, “We recognize that the allegations against the organization and its conceptual founder are very serious and deserving of a rigorous investigation. We support this and have dedicated ourselves to understanding the complexities and nuances of the situation. We do not condone any type of abuse, coercion, or emotional manipulation, and we most certainly denounce illicit activity. We also do not condone trial by media and character defamation without due process.”

Eight DOS women from the website DOSsierproject.com.

Dossier Women - Times Union.jpg
Dossier women speak out in front of the courthouse after the sentencing of Keith Alan Rsniere. They are Nicki Clyne, MIchele Hatchette, Linda Chung, Samantha LeBaron and Dr. Danielle Roberts

Recenrly and in response to the revocation of Dr. Roberts’ license, the Dossier Project released this statement:

On September 30, the NYS Office of Professional Medical Conduct (OPMC) revoked Dr. Danielle Roberts’ medical license for a lifestyle choice that was completely separate from the practice of medicine. Dr. Roberts was a practicing physician for 10 years. She received a dual degree in Osteopathic Medicine and Clinical Nutrition, and went on to work as a medical director, hospitalist, and entrepreneur. Dr. Roberts has always been a proponent of therapies that maximize the body’s own ability to heal, in concert with modern medicine. She has never had any complaints or grievances from her patients; in fact, the opposite.

Nxivm Danielle Roberts 477x477
Dr. Danielle Roberts

In addition to being a successful and sought after doctor in her own right, Dr. Roberts is also a close personal friend of ours and a member of the Dossier Project. She was accused of practicing medicine negligently because she performed a brand, similar in procedure to a tattoo, on consenting adults within the context of her personal, private life. People who practice tattooing or branding are not required to have a medical license because it is not the practice of medicine. Dr. Roberts was also deemed negligent by the medical board for not reporting a flu virus that affected a number of people at a public event, which she attended as a participant and not in an official or medical capacity. The precedents set in her case should be a warning sign to all physicians who wish to make decisions in their personal lives without state interference, especially those who make choices that may appear outside the societal norm.

Vanguard Week Celebrants, where a number of people got an illness.

We, as members of the Dossier Project and as professional women, stand firmly against this gross overstep by the OPMC. We do not condone the policing of people’s personal and private lives by state agencies. We believe a professional should be accountable for her conduct while working in her chosen profession; we also support freedom of choice in one’s personal life. It should not be ignored that a media campaign around NXIVM and the highly prejudicial articles about the choice women made to get a brand factored highly in the OPMC’s decision to take Dr. Roberts’ license.

India Oxenberg, former member of DO, with Michele Hatchette and Danielle Roberts.

Hearsay and political pressure appear to rate higher than the facts and testimony raised by Dr. Roberts, expert and fact witnesses, and Dr. Roberts’ attorney. Despite extensive testimony from women who either received the brand or were about to receive the brand from Dr. Roberts, who said they were not her patients and never once considered Dr. Roberts to be acting as a physician, the panel of three judges chose to side with the one woman who launched the complaint and claimed the opposite. It is our belief that the board members succumbed to media and political pressure to choose the popular side of a salacious narrative over doing what is ethical and right within the purview of their authority.

We stand with Dr. Roberts and against the government overreach that seeks to take away our rights and the privileges of our accomplishments.

 

Dr. Roberts was an entrepreneur who, along with Keith Raniere, founded exo/eso, a combination of athletic endeavors and the tools of NXIVM.

If you would like to help Dr. Roberts fight her license revocation please contact her:

danielle@drdanielleroberts.com
www.drdanielleroberts.com

Click to access 2021-09-30-Roberts-OPMC-Decision.pdf

