The DOS Women Stand Behind Dr. Danielle Roberts on Loss of Medical License

The seven other founding sister of the Dossier Project – not to be confused with the eight founding sisters of DOS – are standing behind Dr. Danielle Roberts who had her hard earned medical license revoked in September.

The remaining eight, which includes Dr. Roberts say “DOS was a profound experience of trust, vulnerability, character-building, and personal transformation.”

They also state about their master, Keith Raniere, “We recognize that the allegations against the organization and its conceptual founder are very serious and deserving of a rigorous investigation. We support this and have dedicated ourselves to understanding the complexities and nuances of the situation. We do not condone any type of abuse, coercion, or emotional manipulation, and we most certainly denounce illicit activity. We also do not condone trial by media and character defamation without due process.”