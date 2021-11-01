Guest View: Suneel Won’t Answer Tough Questions, so Frank Has to Start Asking and Investigating

This is a blog interesting in the truth, which is, as it has been observed, “always fair.” I like to hear both sides of the question and a commenter who titled his/her comment only by “We want to know”, and who I am calling Mark Question has some piquant comments about Suneel and questions for me.

By Mark Question

Without Suneel, what is there to write about NXIVM? He’s the hot ticket right now.

Come on, Frank, asking Suneel to answer questions? He isn’t going to answer the tough ones that put his theory into question.

You have to do it.

It’s all about shooting holes into what he has to say.

Where the heck did those pictures come from? We know they didn’t come from Raniere’s discovery evidence.

The only way they could have…

If Raniere’s first attorneys made a clone copy of the hard drive before they were ordered to return it. OOPS. That would be illegal now.

That would be very very bad…

If they gave that copy to anyone, say a so-called NXIVM computer expert…?!?!?

It’s happened before in other legal cases.

Slap my face and call me late for dinner

Look up NXIVM Computer Trespassing Case. Had the NXIVM Dirty All Over It.

Someone could have changed the ‘data” on this hard drive before it was turned over to Suneel’s experts to make it look like the FBI did it.

That is why this entire thing smells fishy, but from the guy who doesn’t like to take a shower.

Why would the FBI – who had so much information on Raniere to lock him up for at least 70-80 years – go to the trouble of changing a few things on Raniere’s hard drive to get a few more decades?

Raniere wasn’t going to outlive a 60-year sentence let alone a 120-year sentence.

Why hasn’t any of Raniere’s attorneys taken the Rule 33 motion Raniere’s faithful have been working on and filed it?

Why after so many years of crying foul play by the NXIVM-Five cult followers and all this so-called proof they say they have, hasn’t any investigation been started?

It’s more than likely a group of fools attempting to fight windmills. They cry injustice because they can. It’s just crying but they have no real evidence.

Dancing in front of the MDC made an impact on the public. They looked like fools and crazy cult followers. What was their purpose?

Nicki Clyne and her faithful women DOS following defending Keith Rainiere’s mission of women being weak and victims. Really, who’s the biggest crybaby now? Raniere himself, the ultimate VICTIM. Do they think that made a positive public impact?

Now his faithful are working tirelessly doing everything they can to prove he was doing no harm and no one is buying it but them. What a bunch of lost, misguided followers.

What must their families think?

It was bad enough when the Cult of NXIVM was up and running. Now that it has burned to the ground, four of its leaders going to prison, and these faithful are still hanging on to “No, No, No… Raniere’s a good guy”.

Raniere’s been sentenced to 120 years and your fight is over some metadata BS.

There is a forest of data that Raniere’s is the scum of the earth and his faithful are looking at one f&*%8,% tree.

This is what happens with cult followers. This is what happens when a guy like Raniere gets into your mind and takes control. People cannot think clearly for themselves any longer, they lose their ability to see the entire forest.

Now that Frank has been hanging out with the NXIVM Five and Nicki Clyne and Suneel Chakravorty live close by and work closely with him, is he seeing the entire forest still?

Let’s hope so. Let’s hope he starts exploring the questions that need to be asked on the other side of this investigation.

Frank knows how NXIVM works. Frank knows how Raniere works,

Let’s hope he remembers and hasn’t forgotten there is a forest out there and not just a few trees.

Suneel isn’t going to answer these questions until he has to – under oath. Frank, you’re going to have to start your own investigation and answer these for your readers or stop posting this one-sided BS.

