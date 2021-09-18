Allison Mack’s New Life in FCI Dublin; Assigned to Four-Person Cell, Low Security Prison, Not Camp

Former actress, and convicted felon, Allison Mack, 39, reported to the Federal Correctional Institute, Dublin, on Monday, September 13.

Mack was placed into the low security area of the prison, apparently not qualifying for the minimum security prison camp. Dublin is a women’s prison in Alameda County, California.

Mack was sentenced to three years in June for one count each of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy. The convictions arose from her plea deal on charges for her roles in NXIVM and an associated sorority, DOS. She was originally charged with sex trafficking and faced up to life in prison if she were to be convicted.

Mack arrived at Dublin on September 13, roughly two weeks before Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis ordered her surrender. She joined some 660 other inmates in the low security prison. According to the BOP, her “Register Number” is 90838-053 and her release date is March 29, 2024. If this remains true, she will serve two years, six months, two weeks and two days of her three year sentence.

She reported two weeks and two days early and it is possible Mack will get an adjusted release date of March 13, 2024.

Prisoners who are qualified and request it can be approved for release up to 12 months early into a Residential Reentry Center, or RRC, Mack might be out of Dublin as early as March 2023. RRC facilities used to be called “half-way houses.”

Allison Mack leaves Brooklyn federal court with her mother, Mindy Mack, after being sentenced on June 30, 2021 to three years in prison for her role in NXIVM (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

FCI Dublin is located near the center of California, and about a six hour drive from Allison’s parents’ home in Los Alamitos, where she spent three years subject to home confinement after her arrest in April 2018.

According to Dublin’s “Inmate Admission and Orientation Handbook” Mack will be assigned to a housing unit, a self-contained inmate living area and office space for staff. A unit used to be called a “cell block.”

Mack will reside with three or four-women in a shared cell, with dual bunk beds and one toilet and sink. There is no privacy area for the toilet area.

Inmates are prohibited from having sex with each other.

The average sentence of inmates at Dublin is reportedly five years.

Some of the rules Mack will now be required to follow are:

Make her bed every day before work (including weekends and holidays). Keep her cell clean including sweeping and mopping, removing trash, etc.. Wear her full uniform from 6am-2pm Monday through Friday, and whenever she leaves the housing unit for work, or to attend programs. Monday through Friday, except for holidays, inmates will wear Khaki pants and blouse with a brown t-shirt underneath which is tucked into the pants. Blouses must be buttoned, minus the top button at all times. Grey zippered jackets may be worn over the khaki blouse as long as the inmate’s nametag is clearly visible. The khaki blouse must have the inmate’s name, register number, and proper unit identification. Belts are not authorized. Other than approved religious headgear, hats will not be worn indoors. Grey t-shirts may only be worn after hours, in the housing unit, or at recreation. White t-shirts may only be worn in the cell. Boots must be worn while in uniform, unless a medical soft shoe pass has been issued. At no time will shower shoes, “croc” type sandals, or flips flops be worn out of the housing unit or during work hours. The only footwear permitted to be worn out of a housing unit is sneakers and boots. All inmates are prohibited from wearing any clothing not government-issued or purchased in the Commissary. No inmates may be issued, permitted to purchase, or have in their possession any blue, black, red, or camouflage clothing or cloth items. Ordinarily, photographs, particularly those of family and friends, are approved. Personal photographs may be stored or displayed in the housing units, provided they are not nude or “partially nude,” or when the photograph depicts sexual acts such as intercourse, fellatio, or sodomy. Mack may possess one approved radio or MP3 player, and watch. She may not listen to explicit music. Mack may have one plain wedding band, one pair of stud or small hoop earrings (less than 1” diameter). Homemade bracelets, hair ties, earrings are not permitted and will be confiscated. Sun bathing is prohibited. Smoking is prohibited. To maintain the efficiency of the air conditioning and heating system, cell windows are to remain closed and secured at all times. All cell lights must be off when unoccupied. Cell doors are closed when inmates are not in them. Opened cell doors must be all the way opened. Everyone is responsible for cleaning up after herself. No items are authorized to hang on the walls, doors, or beds. Nails and hooks are not authorized in any walls. Nude or sexually suggestive photographs are NOT authorized. Provocative pictures, posters, cartoons, and any items cut out of magazines may not be displayed on the bulletin boards or in any cell or dorm. Showers are available every day, but inmates may not be in the shower during an official count or during sanitation schedules. Lights must remain on in the showers at ALL times. PREA (Prison Rape Elimination Act) approved shower curtains must be in all showers. (Privacy shower curtains that obscure shoulder to leg or semi-transparent shower curtains that allow staff to determine dangerous activity or multi-person occupancy without violating privacy.) Only one inmate is permitted in the shower at a time. Unit televisions may be viewed during established off-duty hours. During normal working hours, unit televisions may be viewed at the discretion of staff. Unit meal rotation is ordinarily based on weekly sanitation ratings of each unit. The unit with the highest sanitation is called first, and the unit with the lowest rating is called last. Within 14 days of arrival, all newly committed inmates will receive a complete physical examination. This examination includes a chest x-ray (when clinically indicated), dental examination, and tests for communicable diseases. A general wake-up for all inmates is 5:00am. It is the inmate’s responsibility to leave the unit for meals and work. Late sleepers who are unable to maintain rooms or arrive at work on time are subject to disciplinary action. Five official inmate counts will occur every 24 hours. The inmate is expected to be standing at bedside during official counts, and during the morning watch counts, ensure there are no jackets, blankets or other items hanging from the bed, wall, or locker, restricting the Officer’s vision of the inmate. The inmate must actually be seen at all counts, even if the inmate must be awakened. Inmates are permitted to enroll in correspondence courses involving only “paper and pencil.” Courses requiring equipment are generally not authorized. Telephone calls are limited to 15 minutes. Telephone calls are subject to monitoring and recording by institution staff. Inmates are limited to 300 minutes per month and may be used for any combination of collect or direct dial calls. Television programming is provided in the unit along with opportunities to view movies Encore Family on Channel 61. An inmate wishes to be married while incarcerated, may be authorized by the Warden to do so under certain conditions. The inmate will pay all expenses of the marriage.

As for continuing education, Mack’s opportunities seem limited now that she is in prison.

In her sentencing memorandum, Mack’s lawyers emphasized that she “re-devoted herself to pursuing a positive and constructive life, centered around the three pillars of family, education, and healing.”

While subject to home confinement, she was given permission to work, go to college, and attend church.

While on home confinement, Mack received an associate’s degree at a community college and was engaged in pursuing her bachelor’s degree at the University of California, Berkeley. She also worked for a catering businesses.

On September 10, just days before reporting to Dublin, Page Six published an article showing Mack having lunch with an unidentified man. They were photographed holding hands as they walked down the street and did not respond to questions about their relationship or Mack’s impending prison sentence.

She was seen wearing a printed sun-dress and sunglasses, and boots that covered her cumbersome ankle monitor. She appeared healthy and enjoying the freedom of not wearing a mask.

\

If Mack is released in 30 months, she will be 41 years old. She will then be obliged to undergo three years of supervised release.

Anyone may write to her while she’s at FCI Dublin, by writing to:

Allison Mack #90838-053

FCI DUBLIN

FEDERAL CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION

5701 8TH ST – CAMP PARKS

DUBLIN, CA 94568

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email





