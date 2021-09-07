Judge Orders Nancy Salzman to File Sentencing Memorandum Publicly

In a rare move, Judge Nicholas Garuafis – on Labor Day, a federal holiday, when the court was not open – issued an order.
And per that order, Nancy Salzman now has to file her sentencing memorandum, like everyone else, publicly.
He issued this order: “Defendant Nancy Salzman is DIRECTED to file a redacted copy of her sentencing submissions by 12:00 p.m. on September 7, 2021. Ordered by Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis on 9/6/2021. (Kelly, Sean)”
Salzman had mysteriously – and in pretty clear contravention of the applicable rules – filed her entire sentencing memorandum under seal. And just to underscore that she doesn’t think most rules apply to her, she did that twice.
It will now be public except for certain personal matters such as health or other normally confidential issues. Requiring her to file the document publicly has everything to do with the public’s right to know the workings of the government – and it is a longstanding principle of freedom that matters before the judiciary are not done in secret.
Of course, it is understandable that Salzman would want to keep her sentencing memorandum from the public. It will now be subject to scrutiny, especially by this publication – and should it contain any lies, as she has been known to do on occasion, Frank Report will not be shy in publishing the truth.
Additionally, Salzman had a gigantic role in NXIVM and she has been clearly trying to downplay it. She took a plea deal back in 2019 – the first to hop aboard the plea bargain bus – thinking that sentencing guidelines might be the guide to what she could expect as a sentence.
She did not understand – and apparently, her attorneys failed to inform her – that a plea deal with the feds is not worth the paper it’s printed on – since the judge can do anything he damn well pleases in meting out a sentence – up to the max sentence for the crime.
In her case, the maximum sentence is 20 years for racketeering conspiracy. Her original sentencing guidelines suggested a prison sentence between 33 and 41 months – but the revised guidelines, as calculated by the Department of Probation, are 41 to 51 months. Notwithstanding the higher guidelines calculated by Probation, the prosecution has recommended the judge hit the high end of the 33 to 41 month range.
It may be coincidental, but the judge’s unusual Labor Day sua sponte order concerning Salzman comes one day after Frank Report published Request to Unseal Nancy Salzman Sentencing Memorandum Filed by Frank Parlato so ‘Public Can Track Her Lies’
In this post, I published my letter to the court asking the judge to not permit Salzman to deny the public the right to know what tales she is spinning about her role in NXIVM. Those who are traveling across the country to speak at her sentencing hearing, which takes place tomorrow, have the right to read it and, if/as necessary, contradict or endorse that which she or her attorneys have written about her,
Sadly perhaps for Salzman, who hopes to stay as far below the radar as she possibly could, her role in the history of NXIVM whether for good or evil is not obscure.
While she was with NXIVM, she was known as “Prefect” – and was the second most highly respected person in the group she co-founded with Keith Raniere in 1998.
The New York Times today wrote a prominent story about Salzman and if she was seeking to be low-profile, this story was certainly not quite helpful.
And it only gets worse: The sub-headline is “As Nancy Salzman awaits sentencing, some who fell prey to the Nxivm cultlike group say Ms. Salzman’s enabling made the group’s misdeeds possible.”
We will be reporting on the Salzman sentencing memorandum as soon as possible after it is filed and posted on PACER.
So she may be standing before an annoyed judge in a few days.
Actually in about 18 hours…
Thank you for your fight, dear Frank. You are a huge inspiration to me. I love how you handle your enemies. Always sharpening your ax and without being shy about doing so.
Well done!
Good job, Frank. I can only imagine this was prompted by your letter.
Judgment day for Nancy……at least her daughter, Lauren, got off lucky. That must give her some peace of mind……
Now it’s time for her to pay the price……
Goodbye, Nancy…
Frank,
Will you please report on a recent news article about Prefect’s sentencing.
Ivy Nevares recounts a man calling her to demand that Ivy not publicly speak out against Nancy Salzman.
Who was the man calling? Best guess? He claimed to be imparting a message from Nancy (given first to his wife) for Ivy.
Thanks!
Well done, Frank. Thank you. 🍿🍿🍿
Can’t wait to read it.
Way to go, Frank!
Alanzo
Fix the typo in the headline, please. Happy last day of your enslavement, Nancy pants. JOY! So, yeah, let’s hear what you have to say for yourself, bitch.
So, is what you’re saying that the judge consults with you, Frank Parlato, re:sentencing memorandum filing advice? Wow!! I had no idea you guys were that close.
I always hope the beheymes gets their due. Nobody is exempt, not even FP, et al.
I never said the judge consulted with me. I merely stated that the order to make Nancy’s sentencing memo public happened the day after I requested it. Could be a coincidence.
I have never spoken to Judge Garaufis in my life. Of course, I have seen him in his courtroom.
As for everyone getting their due, I believe that is true, and that even anonymous creatures who have not the courage to put their own names behind their ill wishes get their due — which I believe is very likely to be an increase in cowardice, which is the worst of all curses.
I wish you more bravery.
I think the judge was unaware of what she was doing. The judge became aware thanks to Frank’s letter and rightfully ordered her to make everything public. I really like that Frank has shed light on this complex case. Thank you, Frank, for all your work.
So has Nancy Salzman has been talking trash around Clifton Park saying those who have spoken out about her in their statements to the Judge are lying about her?
That’s right, people, it’s another conspiracy against the great and powerful leadership of NXIVM.
Those people who left with an ax to grind have banded together once again and have come up with a pack of lies to deface the amazing Prefect…Oh My!
Really, Nancy, when are you going to admit to yourself you were bad?
You committed crimes against humanity and against the law.
It’s you who want to blame Raniere for your actions and play the victim.
We are not going to let you get away with it. Not this time.
The Judge is worth his weight in gold.
Now I can only hope the judge sends Queen Horrible to the pen for even longer than the prosecution recommended and the authorities eventually figure out where she stashed the rest of the money.
Agree. I think this shows that she really thought rules do not apply to her. She should get a harsher sentence. The judge and her victims do not deserve these games
Excellent news!
Thanks for the update!