Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Has New Book — ‘The Real Anthony Fauci’

It is always risky to publish contrarian posts such as this for it can lead to making one’s entire website rank lower in online searches. But in the interest of offering views that the mainstream media would prefer, perhaps for fear of censorship themselves, or for other good and valuable rea$on$, not to present.
By Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
The pharma-funded mainstream media has convinced millions of Americans that Dr. Anthony Fauci is a hero.
I need your help today to expose “The Real Anthony Fauci” for the dangerous charlatan that he is.
The sooner we reach that milestone, the sooner the whole world will know the truth.
Over his 50-year career as a government bureaucrat, Dr. Fauci has consistently served the interests of himself, Big Pharma and the military — while failing the American public.
What I unearthed about Dr. Fauci, through painstaking and meticulous research, not only obliterates the media spin … but should also alarm every American who cares about this country — and the future our children will inherit.
In my book I reveal how Fauci:
- failed dismally over his 50-year career with the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to address the cause, prevention and cures for the exploding epidemic of allergies and chronic disease
- sabotaged safe and effective off-patent therapeutic treatments for AIDS
- violated federal laws to allow his pharma partners to use impoverished and dark-skinned children as lab rats in deadly experiments with toxic AIDS and cancer chemotherapies.
- will personally profit from sales of Moderna’s COVID vaccine, co-developed by Moderna and NIAID
- promotes “agency capture” — the subversion of democracy and public health by the drug industry
- partnered with the Pentagon to approve taxpayer-funded “gain-of-function” experiments to breed pandemic superbugs in poorly regulated labs in Wuhan, China and elsewhere, under conditions that almost certainly guaranteed the escape of weaponized microbes like SARS-CoV-2.
That’s just the (very) short list.
Fauci and his band of pandemic pharma and tech profiteers — aided and abetted by corrupt politicians, captured federal agencies and a sold-out media — are doubling down on their false narrative that dangerous, failed vaccines “will save us.”
Not only that, but more gene-therapy vaccines, and plans to mandate them, are already in the pipeline — including mRNA vaccines for RSV, which will be forced on our children.
How do we stop them? Before millions — including those forced to choose between their health and their jobs and educations — are needlessly harmed by experimental vaccines?
My book will be met with fierce criticism and relentless attempts at censorship — in the words of Plato: “They deem him their worst enemy who tells them the truth.”
But tell the truth we must — and I need your help to do that.
It is my hope this book will not only reveal the truth about Dr. Fauci, but will also motivate — and mobilize — millions more advocates for truth, health and democracy.
8 Comments
This is a new low for the site, RFK Jr jumped on that whole vaccine causes autism bandwagon and still hasn’t given it up that is why he is so against Fauci. He is as dumb as Jenny McCarthy. Please stick with NXIVM stuff where evidence actually exists.
I read from a friend who told a friend who said it came from the President that drinking bleach would have worked but big Pharma is blocking us from knowing that! Why isn’t anyone talking about that? You know it’s true! On the bright side, taking horse drugs will make it right! All you sheeple sticking to your tribes and looking down on bleach drinking and trying various animal drugs.
Facebook posts said it works and people like my friend Kennedy Jr. know that is information you can trust. That is true science at work where real god-fearing Americans, not those educated doctors and scientists, put in the real work with the whole writing of recommendations they heard from others, posting those tweets, and adding images to shows how right they know they are!
Just be careful going to the hospital. I read on Twitter that covid doesn’t exist and Antifa is faking all those deaths just so hospitals can make money and push those money-making vaccines. Big pharma and big hospitals working together to get you. Kennedy Jr. knows what I am talking about. Thank god we have people like Robert working hardly at all to figure out ways to scam you out of your money. I mean teach you how it really is!
Done
Ordered. I worked in the HIV/AIDS pharma days in the 80s–anyone who did knows exactly who Fauci and also Redfield from the CDC truly are and their track record. I feel sorry for people who still trust their government, think the people in charge are responsible and ethical, and think that the government would never intentionally harm or kill people their own citizens (much less people in other nations), then stand back to study their handiwork.
Critical thinking is Job 1 here on the Frank Report.
God help me, I love it so.
Alanzo
Between this and the India bashing, I’m out. Thanks for keeping me up to date on the NXIVM case–helpful while it lasted.
There is a reason I group Frank, Alanzo and a few others together when politics leaks into the NXIVM case. This blog post is just a reminder of that.
Reddit has a subreddit dedicated to the case if want to keep up that way.
Oh yeah, should remind you I am one of those that does bash on India. I think she is just gold-digging off the case at this point and do not believe her claims of brainwashing make her innocent of her own actions and choices. Actually surprised that more on this site seem to indirectly agree with me. Figured I would be nearly solo on that viewpoint but seems enough agree with me to drive you off the site. Can’t decide if that is a pleasant surprise or not. I think that subreddit will be more agreeable on India the Innocent take.