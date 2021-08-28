Guest View: India Shouldn’t Be Giving Advice to Anyone; She Was Lucky to Escape Prison Herself

Aristotle’s Sausage, a frequent contributor to this site, has some harsh words for India Oxenberg and other victims of NXIVM.

It is our policy at Frank Report to air various sides of arguments and, in that spirit, I have chosen to publish this submission by Aristotle. There is an argument that victims are the new royalty of America, that losing first, then crying loudly later, finding a voice through tears, as a victim, confers a special status of excellence for women. Aristotle isn’t buying it.

Conversely, India is offering what she calls a cautionary tale, and has tried hard to make a comeback by trying to help others avoid the mistakes she made. Both sides of this issue are of interest to me and I hope to readers as well.

By Aristotle’s Sausage

So India Oxenberg has a long article in People that reveals hardly anything. How surprising.

She does, however, promote herself as an expert in how to spot a cult and avoid “high control groups”. This from a woman who joined a cult and remained loyal to the high control group long after most had fled.

This is like a 300 lb. fat slob offering fitness advice.

The arrogance of this woman is amazing. Her lack of insight is astounding. What the hell makes her think she’s qualified to give people advice on anything?

Yet she’s avidly marketing herself as a professional victim. Like being a loser who f*cked up royally is something to be proud of.

And, of course, she tosses in the standard line about “anyone can be coerced into joining a cult.”

No. No, they can’t. Not everyone is stupid and naïve like her. Very few people join cults, and they tend to fit a pattern. Bubble-headed self-centered Hollywood chicks being a prime example. Just look at how many of them were in DOS.

Quoth she:

“I felt directionless at the time and was looking for structure and guidance. I felt vulnerable and ill-equipped for life on my own. I thought I needed to know certain things about myself to move forward with my goals and dreams. I believed that Nxivm, and the people there, could mentor me toward becoming stronger and more capable of starting my own small business and help me in my own self-discovery.”

The blind ambition, the arrogant sense of privilege she inadvertently reveals here is appalling. What the hell made this 19-year-old bubblehead think she was qualified to run a business? To be in a position of leadership? When she freely admits she’s “directionless” in her own life!

Arrogance, privilege. And greed. These are the hallmarks of the people who joined NXIVM. They all had an itch to make a big mark in the world. Never satisfied, they wanted more. More and more.

Get a job, losers. Gain some life experience, some actual useful knowledge. Work your way up. See if you can make it as assistant manager at Target before thinking you ought to run a company.

Nxivm marketed itself as the road to quick success (riches). The spiritual road to making big bucks (Does anyone spot the contradiction here?). These fools took the hook. ‘Cause they’re greedy dumbasses.

And yet they still claim “anyone can find themselves in a cult”.

No, dumbasses. You joined a cult. We didn’t. So maybe you should try shutting the f*ck up and quit giving advice.

But no. Puffed up with pride at their new status as victims, they crow about it like it makes them special. “Look at me, I did a really stupid thing! Buy my book, listen to my podcast! Let me tell you how you should live your life, ‘cause I screwed up my own!”

These people ought to slither under a rock and disappear from public view. They ought to be ashamed. India Oxenberg is lucky she’s not in prison. Her shameless self-promotion is disgusting and it’s obvious she hasn’t learned a thing.

