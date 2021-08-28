Guest View: India Shouldn’t Be Giving Advice to Anyone; She Was Lucky to Escape Prison Herself

August 28, 2021
India Oxenberg
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail

Aristotle’s Sausage, a frequent contributor to this site, has some harsh words for India Oxenberg and other victims of NXIVM.

It is our policy at Frank Report to air various sides of arguments and, in that spirit, I have chosen to publish this submission by Aristotle. There is an argument that victims are the new royalty of America, that losing first, then crying loudly later, finding a voice through tears, as a victim, confers a special status of excellence for women. Aristotle isn’t buying it.

Conversely, India is offering what she calls a cautionary tale, and has tried hard to make a comeback by trying to help others avoid the mistakes she made. Both sides of this issue are of interest to me and I hope to readers as well.

By Aristotle’s Sausage

So India Oxenberg has a long article in People that reveals hardly anything. How surprising.

She does, however, promote herself as an expert in how to spot a cult and avoid “high control groups”. This from a woman who joined a cult and remained loyal to the high control group long after most had fled.

This is like a 300 lb. fat slob offering fitness advice.

The late Manuel Uribea, formerly of Monterrey Mexico, weighed 1,235 in 2006. He took to dieting and lost 395 pounds, slimming down to 840 pounds in 2007, but lamentably gained 150 pounds back, weighing 980 pounds by March 2012. He was on the Zone Diet and, had he not passed away from morbid obesity at age 48, he could tell many people the secrets of losing weight since few ever lost as much as he did. 

The arrogance of this woman is amazing. Her lack of insight is astounding. What the hell makes her think she’s qualified to give people advice on anything?

Yet she’s avidly marketing herself as a professional victim. Like being a loser who f*cked up royally is something to be proud of.

And, of course, she tosses in the standard line about “anyone can be coerced into joining a cult.”

No. No, they can’t. Not everyone is stupid and naïve like her. Very few people join cults, and they tend to fit a pattern. Bubble-headed self-centered Hollywood chicks being a prime example. Just look at how many of them were in DOS.

 Which of these three individuals is least likely to join a cult?

Quoth she:

“I felt directionless at the time and was looking for structure and guidance. I felt vulnerable and ill-equipped for life on my own. I thought I needed to know certain things about myself to move forward with my goals and dreams. I believed that Nxivm, and the people there, could mentor me toward becoming stronger and more capable of starting my own small business and help me in my own self-discovery.”

The blind ambition, the arrogant sense of privilege she inadvertently reveals here is appalling. What the hell made this 19-year-old bubblehead think she was qualified to run a business? To be in a position of leadership? When she freely admits she’s “directionless” in her own life!

India Oxenberg starred in the docuseries Seduced.

Arrogance, privilege. And greed. These are the hallmarks of the people who joined NXIVM. They all had an itch to make a big mark in the world. Never satisfied, they wanted more. More and more.

Get a job, losers. Gain some life experience, some actual useful knowledge. Work your way up. See if you can make it as assistant manager at Target before thinking you ought to run a company.

Nxivm marketed itself as the road to quick success (riches). The spiritual road to making big bucks (Does anyone spot the contradiction here?). These fools took the hook. ‘Cause they’re greedy dumbasses.

And yet they still claim “anyone can find themselves in a cult”.

No, dumbasses. You joined a cult. We didn’t. So maybe you should try shutting the f*ck up and quit giving advice.

But no. Puffed up with pride at their new status as victims, they crow about it like it makes them special. “Look at me, I did a really stupid thing! Buy my book, listen to my podcast! Let me tell you how you should live your life, ‘cause I screwed up my own!”

These people ought to slither under a rock and disappear from public view. They ought to be ashamed. India Oxenberg is lucky she’s not in prison. Her shameless self-promotion is disgusting and it’s obvious she hasn’t learned a thing.

India Oxenberg was saved from being indicted and spending time in prison by her mother, Catherine, who fought to get her to leave DOS and NXIVM. She had been designated Coconspirator #2, alongside #1, Allison Mack  by the feds. But for her mother’s intervention, India would have shared the fate of Mack.

 


About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato Investigates

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg; “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson; “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been featured prominently on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and acted as lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” He was credited in the Starz docuseries, 'Seduced,' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato has appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest, which was ironic since many credit Parlato as being one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083

Archives