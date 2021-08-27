India Oxenberg Offers Advice, Sarah Edmondson Book Gets Top10 Ranking, Nancy’s Father Dies and Nutjob Asks impertinent Questions

India Oxenberg has an article in People Magazine, entitled What I Wish I Knew About Grooming: India Oxenberg Reflects on Her Experience in Nxivm
“I trusted them; these people seemed like they had it all together. They were intelligent, successful, and charismatic. These were all the things I wanted for myself. Little did I know, at the time, that this façade was one of many consumer-front products and companies used to lure, target, and recruit new members….
“I was groomed for the leader of Nxivm [Keith Raniere] through his higher-ranking members and the education that they taught. It wasn’t until I entered into the higher controlled group that he actually had sexual access to me because of the blackmail and the grooming done by Allison Mack. It made me an easier target for that kind of abuse because he knew I wouldn’t and couldn’t tell anyone anything.
“Two of those years were spent in an even higher controlled inner circle [DOS] within the organization that maintained secrecy with the use of blackmail, extortion, and destabilization of its victims/recruits to the point where we were incapable of making our own sound decisions…
“I hope that my story serves as an example of how anyone, especially those in times of transition, can be vulnerable to coercion and manipulation.”
- Learn to recognize “love bombing”
- Beware of attempts to isolate you
- Watch for coercive behaviors
- 4. Listen to your intuition
- It’s not your fault
- Find your source of strength
- Use your voice if you’re ready
Town and Country Magazine writer has ranked Sarah Edmondson’s book Scarred among the top 10 best fiction and non-fiction books on cults.
Granted it is merely a personal list, it is revealing that Edmondson’s book is ranked alongside such classics as Helter Skelter
If you were enthralled by the HBO docuseries, The Vow, or Starz’s Seduced, then Sarah Edmondson’s memoir is required follow-up reading. Edmondson spent 12 years in the harrowing NXIVM sex cult, and eventually became one of the lead whistleblowers influential in its demise.
10. Cults Inside Out: How People Get In and Can Get Out By Rick Alan Ross –
Nancy Salzman is in the runup to her sentencing [September 8th]. She has been excoriated in these pages and by the prosecution. There are I believe at least 9 victim letters and several women are expected to speak at her sentencing.
It will not be pretty. And she is likely to get some prison time. Perhaps five years or more.
She has had another blow. Her father, Milton Loshin, died on August 15th. Loshin was married to Lorraine and they had two daughters, Nancy and Carole Koss. Steven Kass is Carole’s husband and he is CFO of Tofutti, an ice cream company.
There is very sparse info about Milton, but since Nancy is in her mid-60s, Milton evidently was an elderly man.
Clare Sentence Appeal
Clare Bronfman will be filing an additional brief regarding the appeal of her sentence of 81 months, arguing that hers was excessive when compared to Allison Mack, who got 36 months, and Lauren Salzman, who got probation. Both women pleaded guilty to more serious charges than Clare did. Both women got significant downward departures from the sentencing guidelines while Bronfman got triple the upper guidelines of 27 months, largely because she continues to support Raniere while both Salzman and Mack denounced him.
The litmus test, she will possibly argue, is not the crime committed, or the reasonable sentence for those crimes, but whether or not one denounces Raniere or supports him.
An appeal of a sentence is, if successful, sent back to the original sentencing judge, who then can shorten the sentence or not as he sees fit.
Bronfman’s attorneys are Ron Sullivan and Duncan Levin.
Some Q and A from Nutjob
Nutjob is a man who knew the old-timers of NXIVM: Nancy, Keith and even Toni Natalie back in the 1990s.
He asks the following questions and I answer them to the best of my ability.
- Will John Tighe ever make another FR appearance?
- Does Tighe have thoughts on the Rule 33 motion?
- An update on The Lost Women of NXIVM
- Details on when Claviger’s computer was hacked
- What do Kristin Keeffe and Karen Unterreiner think of Nancy Salzman?
- What do they think her punishment should be?
- What was it like when Nice Guy went to butt camp?
- What base did Frank make it to with Nancy?
- Was there a morning omelet?
- Does Ronnie still send money to Ghana?
- Why does Malcolm Butler bully Ice-Nine?
- When Frank stayed at Clare’s farm, did he help with chores?
- If yes, which ones?
- If no, what kind of a houseguest is he???
To answer your questions,
Will John Tighe ever make another FR appearance?
I believe Tighe will make an appearance shortly. Having been imprisoned unjustly for five years and just emerging, I think he is entitled to some rest and normalcy before he reemerges publicly.
Does Tighe have thoughts on the Rule 33 motion?
If he does, I have not spoken to him about it.
An update on The Lost Women of NXIVM
The Lost Women of NXIVM was a commercial and critical success and I want to get around to making Part 2. Right now I am filming for two other productions and have been extremely busy. I will have more to say about this later.
Details on when Claviger’s computer was hacked
I do not believe that Claviger’s computer was hacked.
What do Kristin Keeffe and Karen Unterreiner think of Nancy Salzman?
What do they think her punishment should be?
That’s a good question. They were good friends with her. Kristin warned Nancy to get out of NXIVM back in 2014 or she would wind up in prison. Nancy chose to ignore the warning and you see the result. I think both women have a soft spot for Nancy and probably do not wish to see her imprisoned.
What was it like when Nice Guy went to butt camp?
My understanding is he enjoyed it immensely.
What base did Frank make it to with Nancy?
We never got further than a touch on the hand.
Was there a morning omelet?
There was no morning omelet, but there was a vegetarian dinner at her house and a vegetarian dinner at a restaurant.
Does Ronnie still send money to Ghana?
Yes, Ronnie sold his house and moved into a tiny apartment because he sent something like $50,000 to men in Ghana pretending to be the woman pictured above. I tried to stop him from sending the money, and he rebelled. He actually secretly sold his house so I would not find out about it and try to stop him from giving the bulk of the proceeds to the criminals in Ghana.
Why does Malcolm Butler bully Ice-Nine?
I do not know what Malcolm Butler is doing but I believe that Ice Nine is more than capable of taking care of himself.
When Frank stayed at Clare’s farm, did he help with chores?
Neither Clare nor I did any chores. Clare was kind enough to provide me with several assistants who handled all manner of chores. It was enough of a chore just to manage and advise Clare and the others of NXIVM.
Fox News
CRIME
NXIVM survivor India Oxenberg reflects on surviving a sex cult: ‘I felt shame and guilt’
The daughter of actress Catherine Oxenberg was recruited by ‘Smallville’ alum Allison Mack
By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/nxivm-india-oxenberg-surviving-cult
