Yet Another New Special Agent Heads Albany FBI Office – Janeen DiGuiseppi Replaces Acting Agent in Revolving Door Office, Called ‘The FBI Albany Way’

It is an office that has been plagued by constant changes in leadership in recent years – and an office that was recently chided by US District Court Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis for its neglect in investigating and prosecuting Keith Raniere who romped in its backyard for 20 years. The FBI Albany office received numerous complaints against Raniere and NXIVM/ESP over the years – from Joe O’Hara to Kristin Keeffe to Barbara Bouchey and others – and they never charged him with a crime. And though they were provided with numerous details and documents, it’s not even certain that they ever undertook any investigation of either Raniere or NXIVM/ESP. Raniere’s supporters say that the FBI’s NYC office did a foul deed and created crimes where none existed when they undertook an investigation of Raniere and NXIVM/ESP. And according to these same supporters, the proof is that the Albany FBI, whose responsibility it was to investigate potential criminal deeds done on their turf, never did so – not through incompetence or indifference but because there was never any evidence. The FBI’s NYC office, operating under someone’s strings, be it the Illuminati or other foul and perfervid interests, wanted Raniere out of the way – and so they did whatever it took to get the job done. At least, that’s what some of Raniere’s supporters say. Now the FBI Albany field office will have yet another leader – Janeen Di Guiseppi – the seventh in seven years.

The FBI Albany field office – which is part of the US DOJ for the Northern District of New York covers 32 Upstate, mostly rural NY counties – and includes the state’s Capital Region and the entire state of Vermont.

Curiously – and it is perhaps a species of cover-for-you-own – when prosecutors in the Eastern District of NY announced the indictments and convictions of the NXIVM defendants they gave shout-outs to the US DOJ of the Northern District of NY and the Albany field office of the FBI for their help.

They got thanks from the prosecutors at the EDNY – but not from EDNY Judge Garaufis, who said he did not understand why the NDNY did nothing about Raniere for years. Such public rebukes of the FBI are a rarity – but, at least in this case, seemingly well-deserved.

Meantime, just days after Garuafis’ chiding, FBI Director Christopher Wray named Janeen DiGuiseppi as special agent in charge of the Albany Field Office. Prior to her most recent appointment, DiGuiseppi was deputy assistant director of the FBI’s Training Division. She joined the FBI as a special agent in 1999 and was first assigned to the Salt Lake City Field Office, where she worked violent crime, drug, and public corruption violations.