Updated 1:40: NO Prison Time for Lauren Salzman; She Gets Probation Only — Judge Wonders Why Albany Law Enforcement Never Prosecuted NXIVM

Lauren Salzman got five years probation and 300 hours of community service and no PRISON TIME for her conviction on racketeering and racketeering conspiracy.

As a condition of her probation, she cannot have contact with anyone affiliated with NXIVM with the exception of her family.

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis praised the US Attorney’s office for the EDNY who he said saved the lives of many people by prosecuting NXIVM.

The judge also praised Lauren’s efforts at rehabilitation speaking glowingly about Lauren’s choice of a new career as a dog groomer, which he said, showed she had empathy.

He said that dog grooming won’t make her rich or give her power, but it shows she is empathetic and compassionate.

He called pet grooming work the opposite of the work she did for NXIVM since she will not have power or money in the dog grooming field but that she had power and money in NXIVM.

The judge called her testimony at the trial of Keith Raniere extraordinarily helpful and genuine.

The judge mentioned that hers was a life meant for rehabilitation and that she has 20 years or more of life in her new career.

The judge made a remarkable statement – chastising the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York and the New York State Police and Albany DA David Soares – none of whom he mentioned by name – as he wondered how state and federal authorities in Albany did not pursue the prosecution of NXIVM over decades when there was so much of a record of criminality.

“How in the world this went on for so many years, will forever be a a mystery to this court,” the judge said.

Make the obvious point that most of the crimes of conviction occurred in the Albany area, the judge said, “How his case came to be prosecuted in Brooklyn, after state and federal authorities in Albany were aware of the abuse is not comprehensible to this court.”

It is not clear if this is a signal for a public corruption investigation into law enforcement in the Albany area or not.

Two victims spoke — Ivy Nevares who spoke by video and Susan Dones who appeared in person.

Karen Unterreiner was seen outside the court with Dones.

Lauren spoke last – she said the fact that she was prosecuted saved her life.

Nevares said it was painful because Lauren was her peer, her coach and her best friend for 20 years and said that it was Lauren’s role to manage and manipulate her and that Lauren “gaslighted me.”

Nevares also said that Karen U apologized to her but Lauren never apologized. Nevares also said she treasured her friendship with Lauren. and noted a week spent with Lauren in Mexico when her father was dying.

“I trusted you above anyone else,: Nebares said. “You knew my weakness my past trauma…. and you enjoyed power and a lavish lifestyle.”

Susan Dones spoke in person and said, “you were not protected by Nancy who should have known [that Raniere was evil.]

She said that Lauren had sexual relations for years with Raniere and knew he was abusing women.

She added “You were not some young child fresh out of college [during the entire tenure of her NXIVM role. Dones also scoffed at thee idea that she could not leave NXIVM because her family was involved.

She said she loved the “money and power [and were] protected by being Nancy’s daughter and Rraniere’s sex partner.”

Dones added that she could have left and her father or grandparents would have helped her.

Dones asked “Why would you ever give up what you had in NXIVM? Only when the ship of NXIMV had sunk did you save yourself from your 20 year sentence.” She added that Lauren used her position of power and control to help Raniere get what he wanted and extract money out of them.

Dones accused Lauren of groomkng Allisin Mack.

Judge Garuafis was not persuaded by the victims’ arguments .

He said, “this prosecution has salvaged a life and that’s what we are really here to do to, save lives that can be saved.”

***

Today Lauren Salzman is being sentenced for her crimes of conviction — racketeering and racketeering conspiracy.Unchanged: Today Lauren Salzman is being sentenced for her crimes of conviction — racketeering and racketeering conspiracy.Unchanged: The sentencing guidelines suggest a prison term of 87 to 108 months’ imprisonment.Unchanged: The sentencing guidelines suggest a prison term of 87 to 108 months’ imprisonment.Unchanged: The US Department of Justice, as represented by the US Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York, has filed its<a href=”https://frankreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/raniere-23.jpg”> sentencing memorandum for Lauren Salzman </a>and because of the extraordinary assistance they say Salzman, 45, provided the prosecution they are seeking a downward departure from her sentencing guidelines.Unchanged: The US Department of Justice, as represented by the US Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York, has filed its<a href=”https://frankreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/raniere-23.jpg”> sentencing memorandum for Lauren Salzman </a>and because of the extraordinary assistance they say Salzman, 45, provided the prosecution they are seeking a downward departure from her sentencing guidelines.Unchanged: Salzman was the key cooperating witness in the trial of Keith Alan Raniere, 60, who was convicted on a spate of felonies and sentenced to a prison term of 120 years. His codefendants, Clare Webb Bronfman, 42, and Allison Mack, 38, were sentenced already to 81 months and 36 months respectively.Unchanged: Salzman was the key cooperating witness in the trial of Keith Alan Raniere, 60, who was convicted on a spate of felonies and sentenced to a prison term of 120 years. His codefendants, Clare Webb Bronfman, 42, and Allison Mack, 38, were sentenced already to 81 months and 36 months respectively.Unchanged: Salzman pleaded guilty on March 25, 2019 to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering.Unchanged: Salzman pleaded guilty on March 25, 2019 to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering.Unchanged: Salzman’s hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in Courtroom 4D, 225 Cadman Plaza E.Unchanged: Salzman’s hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in Courtroom 4D, 225 Cadman Plaza E.Unchanged: All attendees, including counsel for the parties, media representatives, and members of the public, must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and provide the court with their name and contact information for contact tracing purposes in order to enter the courtroom.Unchanged: All attendees, including counsel for the parties, media representatives, and members of the public, must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and provide the court with their name and contact information for contact tracing purposes in order to enter the courtroom.Unchanged: All attendees must remain masked throughout the proceedings unless otherwise instructed.Unchanged: All attendees must remain masked throughout the proceedings unless otherwise instructed.Unchanged: A livestream of the proceedings will be available in an adjacent courtroom, with strict capacity limitations and enforcement of social distancing and masking protocols. Attendees who cannot provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination may view the livestream from the adjacent room.Unchanged: A livestream of the proceedings will be available in an adjacent courtroom, with strict capacity limitations and enforcement of social distancing and masking protocols. Attendees who cannot provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination may view the livestream from the adjacent room.Unchanged: The press office for the US Attorney for the Eastern District of NY, in providing the press with info on this sentencing, described Salzman as “a high-ranking member of the Nxivm racketeering enterprise and a first-line DOS ‘master’ who recruited women into DOS as her ‘slaves.’;Unchanged: The press office for the US Attorney for the Eastern District of NY, in providing the press with info on this sentencing, described Salzman as “a high-ranking member of the Nxivm racketeering enterprise and a first-line DOS ‘master’ who recruited women into DOS as her ‘slaves.’;Unchanged: “Lauren Salzman pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and testified against co-defendant Keith Raniere at his trial in 2019.”Unchanged: “Lauren Salzman pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and testified against co-defendant Keith Raniere at his trial in 2019.”Unchanged: In the courtroom today before Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis will be the prosecution, most likely represented by Assistant US Attorney Tanya Hajjar. FBI Special Agents Michael Wenigrad and Michael Lever are also expected to be on hand.Unchanged: In the courtroom today before Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis will be the prosecution, most likely represented by Assistant US Attorney Tanya Hajjar. FBI Special Agents Michael Wenigrad and Michael Lever are also expected to be on hand.Unchanged: For the defense, attorney Hector Diaz of Phoenix, Arizona, is expected to be in attendance and will likely make an appeal to the judge to give Lauren probation and spare her prison.Unchanged: For the defense, attorney Hector Diaz of Phoenix, Arizona, is expected to be in attendance and will likely make an appeal to the judge to give Lauren probation and spare her prison.Unchanged: Frank Report has two correspondents at the scene and in following the vaccination apartheid protocol one will be in the main courtroom and the other in the adjacent courtroom. They will call in their report immediately following the hearing.Unchanged: Frank Report has two correspondents at the scene and in following the vaccination apartheid protocol one will be in the main courtroom and the other in the adjacent courtroom. They will call in their report immediately following the hearing.Unchanged: The big issue of course is whether Lauren will get probation only or some prison time. She has made a powerful appeal for leniency and she too is expected to speak today just prior to sentencing.Unchanged: The big issue of course is whether Lauren will get probation only or some prison time. She has made a powerful appeal for leniency and she too is expected to speak today just prior to sentencing.Unchanged: Also in court, we expect to see her father Michael Salzman, his wife and stepmother of Lauren, Sandy Padilla, sister Michelle Salzman-Myers and her husband Ben Myers – who were members of NXIVM prior to the arrest of Lauren and Nancy.Unchanged: Also in court, we expect to see her father Michael Salzman, his wife and stepmother of Lauren, Sandy Padilla, sister Michelle Salzman-Myers and her husband Ben Myers – who were members of NXIVM prior to the arrest of Lauren and Nancy.Unchanged: Other family members may be in attendance — such as her aunt and uncle – but the wild card is whether Nancy – also a defendant in the case – will show up. If she does she would need permission from the court to attend.Unchanged: Other family members may be in attendance — such as her aunt and uncle – but the wild card is whether Nancy – also a defendant in the case – will show up. If she does she would need permission from the court to attend.Unchanged: I will hazard a guess that she won’t be there.Unchanged: I will hazard a guess that she won’t be there.Unchanged: It is also not known if any victims will attend to speak at the hearing. Four of her victims –Daniela, Audrey, Amanda, and Sarah Edmondson have written victim impact letters to the court wherein they said they believed Lauren should be treated with leniency.Unchanged: It is also not known if any victims will attend to speak at the hearing. Four of her victims –Daniela, Audrey, Amanda, and Sarah Edmondson have written victim impact letters to the court wherein they said they believed Lauren should be treated with leniency.Unchanged: This supports Lauren’s own contention that she loved these women and did not intend them harm, but was misguided in her faith in Raniere.Unchanged: This supports Lauren’s own contention that she loved these women and did not intend them harm, but was misguided in her faith in Raniere.Unchanged: Three of these women were branded with Raniere’s initials because of Lauren – and their specific statement that they supported her probation only sentence is a testament to forgiveness and the bond Lauren formerly had with these women.Unchanged: Three of these women were branded with Raniere’s initials because of Lauren – and their specific statement that they supported her probation only sentence is a testament to forgiveness and the bond Lauren formerly had with these women.Unchanged: While Daniela did not specifically state that she wanted probation for Lauren, neither did she say she wanted her to go to prison and suggested that the true villain was Raniere.Unchanged: While Daniela did not specifically state that she wanted probation for Lauren, neither did she say she wanted her to go to prison and suggested that the true villain was Raniere.Unchanged: That will be the common theme today — Raniere was the villain who snatched young Lauren – at age 21 and fresh out of college – into a long dark downward spiraling slavery to him.Unchanged: That will be the common theme today — Raniere was the villain who snatched young Lauren – at age 21 and fresh out of college – into a long dark downward spiraling slavery to him.Unchanged: Stay tunedUnchanged: Stay tunedUnchanged: Unchanged: Unchanged: Unchanged:

Garuafis was really heartened.

This prosecution has salvaged a life that’s what we are really here to do to save lives that can be saved.”

Today Lauren Salzman is being sentenced for her crimes of conviction — racketeering and racketeering conspiracy.

The sentencing guidelines suggest a prison term of 87 to 108 months’ imprisonment.

The US Department of Justice, as represented by the US Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York, has filed its sentencing memorandum for Lauren Salzman and because of the extraordinary assistance they say Salzman, 45, provided the prosecution they are seeking a downward departure from her sentencing guidelines.

Salzman was the key cooperating witness in the trial of Keith Alan Raniere, 60, who was convicted on a spate of felonies and sentenced to a prison term of 120 years. His codefendants, Clare Webb Bronfman, 42, and Allison Mack, 38, were sentenced already to 81 months and 36 months respectively.

Salzman pleaded guilty on March 25, 2019 to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering.

Salzman’s hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in Courtroom 4D, 225 Cadman Plaza E.

All attendees, including counsel for the parties, media representatives, and members of the public, must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and provide the court with their name and contact information for contact tracing purposes in order to enter the courtroom.

All attendees must remain masked throughout the proceedings unless otherwise instructed.

A livestream of the proceedings will be available in an adjacent courtroom, with strict capacity limitations and enforcement of social distancing and masking protocols. Attendees who cannot provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination may view the livestream from the adjacent room.

The press office for the US Attorney for the Eastern District of NY, in providing the press with info on this sentencing, described Salzman as “a high-ranking member of the Nxivm racketeering enterprise and a first-line DOS ‘master’ who recruited women into DOS as her ‘slaves.’;

“Lauren Salzman pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and testified against co-defendant Keith Raniere at his trial in 2019.”

In the courtroom today before Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis will be the prosecution, most likely represented by Assistant US Attorney Tanya Hajjar. FBI Special Agents Michael Wenigrad and Michael Lever are also expected to be on hand.

For the defense, attorney Hector Diaz of Phoenix, Arizona, is expected to be in attendance and will likely make an appeal to the judge to give Lauren probation and spare her prison.

Frank Report has two correspondents at the scene and in following the vaccination apartheid protocol one will be in the main courtroom and the other in the adjacent courtroom. They will call in their report immediately following the hearing.

The big issue of course is whether Lauren will get probation only or some prison time. She has made a powerful appeal for leniency and she too is expected to speak today just prior to sentencing.

Also in court, we expect to see her father Michael Salzman, his wife and stepmother of Lauren, Sandy Padilla, sister Michelle Salzman-Myers and her husband Ben Myers – who were members of NXIVM prior to the arrest of Lauren and Nancy.

Other family members may be in attendance — such as her aunt and uncle – but the wild card is whether Nancy – also a defendant in the case – will show up. If she does she would need permission from the court to attend.

I will hazard a guess that she won’t be there.

It is also not known if any victims will attend to speak at the hearing. Four of her victims –Daniela, Audrey, Amanda, and Sarah Edmondson have written victim impact letters to the court wherein they said they believed Lauren should be treated with leniency.

This supports Lauren’s own contention that she loved these women and did not intend them harm, but was misguided in her faith in Raniere.

Three of these women were branded with Raniere’s initials because of Lauren – and their specific statement that they supported her probation only sentence is a testament to forgiveness and the bond Lauren formerly had with these women.

While Daniela did not specifically state that she wanted probation for Lauren, neither did she say she wanted her to go to prison and suggested that the true villain was Raniere.

That will be the common theme today — Raniere was the villain who snatched young Lauren – at age 21 and fresh out of college – into a long dark downward spiraling slavery to him.

Stay tuned

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email





