Jessica Joan’s Complete Statement at Allison Mack’s Sentencing — Including the 10 Names She Called Her Former ‘Grand Master’

At the sentencing hearing of Allison Mack on June 30, 2021, two victims spoke. The first was by video. Her name was Tabitha Chapman.

While no complete transcript of what she said is available to us, the second victim, Jessica Joan spoke in person and her statement was transcribed by the stenographer for the court.

Jessica Joan was known during the trial of Keith Alan Raniere as Jaye – or alternately as Jane Doe 8. After the trial Joan came out and revealed herself via a podcast called the Untouchable Jessica Joan.

She has also written a book, with the same title.

She was the victim of an attempted sex trafficking charge, after Allison Mack assigned her to “seduce” Keith Raniere, an assignment which required her to get Raniere to take a nude picture of her.

Joan declined to do the assignment and instead left DOS, with apparent impunity, took some of the collateral of other women, turned that over to Mark Vicente, who shared it with me in order to give it to law enforcement which I did.

Here is what Joan said at the sentencing hearing of Mack.

She spoke from the podium, and appeared to be reading and who spoke often with an impassioned voice which at times rose to a timbre of anger and actually quite loud at times as she described Mack alternately as

a monster a predator an evil human being a danger to society with no care, remorse or empathy for her victims an evil monster a demon of a woman an evil sociopath a menace to society a danger to innocent beings the Ghislaine Maxwell to Keith’s Jeffrey Epstein,

By Jessica Joan

Thank you, Your Honor.

Your Honor, I’ve traveled across the country and spent the last of my Unemployment just to be here to make sure my voice was present, heard and accounted for, not just for me but for all my sisters who are unable to be here today, for all of Allison’s victims who do not have a voice, to not only warn you and the rest of the world but to also shine light on the truth of who Allison Mack truly is.

Allison Mack is a predator and an evil human being, a danger to society with no care, remorse or empathy for her victims.

When I woke up one morning to an article about her asking for no jail time because she turned her life around I was horrified. I wanted to scream to the top of my lungs. I was triggered back into a memory of a real life nightmare she had already put me through.

Your Honor, my name is Jessica Joan. Through this case you’ve known me as Witness Jay. You heard my story and all the horrors I’ve had to endure growing up, from being raped, molested, to being abandoned by my mother as a small child, and with all of that combined,

Allison Mack and Keith Raniere are the most evil monsters I’ve ever met.

I met Allison on my first trip to Albany. She was a proctor leading my group during the ESP intensive. From the moment I met her she made me feel like she was a kind, loving and deeply empathetic person. The way she would look into my eyes would make me feel sane, like she really cared.

She felt like the big sister I wish I had. Even at the very beginning of joining the vow she would tell me how she’d always be there to look after and protect me. Allison knew all the right things to say in order to lure me in.

Once I joined the Vow and learned that she was my grand master, she admitted that she was intentionally leading my group in order to find out who I was. So, from the very beginning she was probing into my psyche learning what made me tick, what drove me and also my deepest vulnerabilities.

Allison is very clear and calculated in the moves she makes, just like when she would randomly ask me how I felt about Keith, what did I think about him, or when she told me that seduction and sexual power isn’t bad if it is used for good. The whole time she had been playing me and, worst of all, grooming me into becoming a sex slave for her beloved Keith Raniere.

Allison maliciously gave me, a survivor of rape and sexual assault, a special assignment, an honor and privilege to seduce Keith and have him take a naked picture of me to prove I did it. And when I pushed back confused, I asked if Keith knew about the Vow. She blatantly lied and said that doing this assignment would get rid of all my issues around being sexually abused.

This demon of a woman literally tried to use my pain, suffering and traumas against me to be abused by another monster. She intended and tried to hurt the little girl inside of me yet again, the little girl that she watched cry her eyes out night after night reliving these traumas.

Let me be very clear, she ended the phone call with a sinister: “And I give you permission to enjoy it.”

So, when she was on house arrest hanging with her family, taking Berkeley Women’s Studies courses online and enjoying the Orange County sunshine and sipping lattes and putting on lip gloss with her friends, her victims were left hiding in the dark corners of their homes reliving the fear, silence and horror that Allison put us through.

She worked her way into my heart. She made me to believe that she would do anything for me but the truth is she sought me out like a

predator stalking their prey, another little lamb for her to slaughter.

She saw the little Jess inside of me and exploited her. She stabbed her and watched her bleed out.

I could blame myself for falling for it but the truth is I was so desperately needing to feel loved, I felt so alone, everyone in my life had left me in the dust and I just wanted to feel like I mattered, that someone cared about me.

Allison will never know and feel the ramifications of her actions. She’s grown up in a pretty and privileged life, always protected, never knowing the consequences of her actions. She plays the victim so well. She can blame Keith all she wants but she is a monster cut from the same cloth.

The fact of the matter is she gained much pleasure out of other people’s pain, myself included. I saw the evil glimmer in her eyes and the sick sadistic smile on her face whenever she would punish us. She took great pride and joy knowing she had total control, having blackmail to make us do whatever she wanted. She used fear to intimidate and coerce her supposed sisters to do things against our will.

I truly believe there aren’t enough years in the rest of her lifetime to even begin to undo the harm, pain and suffering she has caused myself and the rest of her victims.

If I would have gone through with her attempt to sex traffic me, I know I wouldn’t be able to stand here in front of you today. And to think I’m one of the lucky ones, I don’t have to walk around with a permanent brand on my pelvic region, none of the beautiful symbols representing the elements that she claimed but of her and Keith’s initials; woman mutilated and branded like cattle for her to forever have power and dominion over them with that symbol burned onto their bodies.

Again, I stand here not only for myself but for all the other countless victims unable to be present today and the friends, families and loved ones forever affected by Allison’s actions. Her poison does not only affect the victims and loved ones but it also bleeds into future generations.

I repeat this from the depths of my heart, Allison Mack is an evil sociopath, a menace to society and a danger to innocent beings. She may put on a good show but don’t let her fool you. I know exactly who she is, she’s the Ghislaine Maxwell to Keith’s Jeffrey Epstein, and I just pray that she gets what she deserves.

Allison, I thought I was going to be angry standing here looking you face-to-face and I’m just sad, I’m sad because you had everything and it wasn’t enough. I had nothing and you tried to break me and you tried to dim my light. You imprisoned us but by the grace of God we are free and now it’s your turn to be imprisoned and feel as alone and broken as we once did. Only then can you begin to reflect on

your actions and darkness and hopes that one day you see the light, then maybe, just maybe you can be free too.

Your Honor, I have complete trust and faith in your empathy, discernment and understanding. I believe you will bring justice to myself and all of the other victims of Allison Mack. Thank you for your time.

****

