Bangkok Challenges Frank on Allison Mack and Her Marriage to Nicki Clyne and Frank Smacks Back

Three years in prison for Allison Mack was a good sentence. The judge did not bury Allison Mack, but yet he didn’t let her skate away without prison.

For a woman with such narcissistic tendencies — who’s had her career permanently ruined and has spent three years living like a teenager who was grounded — a three year prison sentence (on top of everything else) is enough to satisfy ‘justice’.

The judge was fair for both sides.

Allison will now have to bend over and submit to the indignity of anal cavity searches by prison guards when entering prison and at periodic intervals throughout her incarceration.

She’ll also be eating shitty prison food every day.

She’ll be living like a rat for three years ——- filthy toilets and having rats and cockroaches to deal with, just like Ghislaine.

She got her just desserts.

However… I do feel sorry for her useful idiots — people like Frank and Heidi Hutchinson — who were secretly praying for ‘probation’ only (even though they’ll never admit it, trust me, that’s what they were praying for).

Now, both Frank and Heidi are likely somber —— over their beloved Allison having to go to the slammer for three years.

Boo hoo. Boo hoo.

I wonder if Frank or Heidi will actually visit their beloved Allison in prison and bring her fresh-baked cookies?

I wonder if Frank will follow up on Allison’s sham marriage statements? I doubt it. Cuz it’ll only make Frank look foolish for ‘vouching’ for that marriage for so many months.

Frank was so ‘sure’ that it was a real loving marriage, lol, when in reality Frank got played for a fool. 🙂

I’m thinking that Frank may be trying to recruit Allison into helping him win his future lawsuits. Allison might have some great testimony for Frank’s lawsuits against NXIVM personnel — so I’m guessing that he really wants to keep her as a friend for that reason.

Frank never does anything without knowing what’s in it for him.

I wonder if Frank will ever address Heidi’s comments from last May, when she questioned what Frank’s relationship to KK (Kristin Keeffe) was? I didn’t see him respond, so I’m guessing that she hit a nerve with Frank.

Frank was allegedly housing KK in his own homes —- so I too am curious if, at any time in the past, his relationship with KK was anything more than platonic? It’s a fair question.

I just find it hard to believe that Frank housed KK out of the goodness of his heart, as he is always angling.

Getting back to Allison…

Overall, justice is now served.

Let Allison live like a prison rat for a while ——- with anal cavity searches, horrible food and shitty living conditions for the next 3 years.

May the rats and cockroaches be plentiful. She earned that. She must now reap what she sowed.

Lauren will now get even less time than Allison. That will enrage Frank and Heidi —– cuz they hate Lauren but love Allison. Ha ha ha. 🙂

Have a great day. 🙂

Frank Parlato Replies to Bangkok

By Frank Parlato

Dear Mr. Know-All;

I believe three years is more than enough for Allison Mack. You write that Allison will have “anal cavity searches by prison guards.”

This is nothing to celebrate: A woman forced to remove all of her clothing and use her hands to spread open her vagina as a prison guard peers into her vaginal and anal cavities, possibly in full view of other prisoners. I understand it is necessary to ensure contraband does not get into prison, but I wonder if it is possible to have a more dignified method of screening – perhaps through equipment used at airports or high security locales where people are not subject to cavity searches.

You write, “she’ll also be eating shitty prison food every day.”

This is another, unnecessarily cruel part of American history. Prison meals are high in salt, sugar and refined carbohydrates in order to reach the mandated calorie count and are low in nutrients, with low-quality protein, and high in the use of ultra-processed foods.

The food served in prisons are the kind of foods that everyone else is advised to avoid because they are known to make a person unhealthy. One could say that part of being in prison is the creation of poor health via bad diet.

If we consider Keith Raniere a monster because he kept women on food-deprived diets which caused malnourishment and consequently poor thinking, then, as Americans who tolerate the system, are we not also monsters for feeding prisoners food that supports disease and poor health?

Bangkok adds, Allison will have “rats and cockroaches to deal with” and dirty bathrooms.

As for Rats

Unlike humans, rats find human prisons inviting. They are relatively safe since there is food and shelter and the will to eradicate them by humans is not as great as it is in private homes.

The average lifespan of a rat is two to three years; many live only a year because of predation. However, rats in prison are known to have a longer lifespan since the exterminator is not called often. Cockroaches also enjoy prison life, and while they are hard to identify individually, some are believed to live well over a year, enjoying prison food and comfortable quarters, the same quarters and food which humans cannot thrive on.

This leads to the conclusion that prisons support the health of rats and cockroaches. However, it seems wiser to work to improve the health of human prisoners – both mental and physical – since most of them get out and return to society where it would be a gain to everyone if they were physically and mentally well.

On Heidi and Frank

Mr. Know-All has a lot to say about Heidi. He does not like Heidi much, and I think the feeling is mutual.

I like both Heidi and Bangkok. Both have been delightful members of the Frank Report community. I do not know who Bangkok is, he might indeed be, and sometimes I hope he is, Dennis Burke.

Heidi, on the other hand, is well known. Heidi and her ex-husband, Jeff Apple, produced In the Line of Fire with Clint Eastwood [1993] and The Recruit with Al Pacino [2003]. Both were big successes.

Jeff Apple and Heidi Hutchinson produced this film and the one below.

Heidi’s sister died in 2002 and it shattered her world. Gina Hutchinson was one of the girls who knew Raniere when she was a teen and seems to be one of the first victims of a series of statutory rapes Raniere was alleged to have perpetrated.

Raniere was in his early 20s and Gina was 14 or 15.

Heidi blames Raniere — which may or may not be fair — for Gina’s death. There is little doubt he changed the trajectory of her life, keeping her in and out of his orbit for the remaining two decades of her life.

She was found dead in Woodstock, New York, in a field — with a shotgun by her side — and buckshot in her brain. Her death, which was not carefully investigated, was ruled a suicide.

Heidi and I are not convinced this ruling is correct. The Lost Women of NXIVM, which premiered on Investigation Discovery and is available for streaming, looks into this case with new information.

Heidi Hutchinson and Gina Hutchinson.

Useful Idiot

Bangkok calls me Allison’s “useful idiot” who “prayed for probation” and “somber” that my “beloved Allison” will go to prison.

If there is a God, and if He knows more than Bangkok, then He knows I do not like to importune for intervention in others’ affairs. I do not lament or rejoice at Allison’s situation. She got off more leniently than she could have, but she was humiliated before the entire world and, in the end, may have betrayed herself in abject cowardice to avoid a longer prison sentence.

Was all of her mea culpa genuine?

Bangkok asks if I will visit Allison and bring her cookies. Visitors are not allowed to bring food to federal prisoners. But Allison can buy Oreo cookies in the commissary at the cost of $2.10 for two cookies.

Outside of prison, Oreos can be purchased in a pack of 36 cookies at Target for $4.99. This is about 14 cents a cookie, as opposed to $1.05 per cookie in prison.

Love and Marriage

Bangkok askes if I will “follow up on Allison’s sham marriage statements?”

Actually I will. Today.

I am aware that Allison is seeking divorce from Nicki Clyne. I know Allison’s attorneys said Allison committed immigration fraud in her sentencing memorandum.

They wrote, “In December 2020, as part of her continuing efforts to right her wrongs, Ms. Mack filed for divorce from longtime Nxivm and DOS member Nicki Clyne.”

Citing Mack’s Pre-Sentencing Investigation Report [PSR] which states she married Clyne “at Raniere’s request in order to obtain a favorable immigration status for Ms. Clyne. [PSR ,r 210.]” Mack’s attorneys wrote, “The marriage represents another example of the now-incomprehensible lack of judgment Ms. Mack displayed during her time in DOS, and another action about which she is deeply remorseful. In addition to rectifying the fraud, Ms. Mack felt strongly about severing ties with Ms. Clyne because of Ms. Clyne’s continued outspoken support for Mr. Raniere, who Ms. Mack whole-heartedly rejects.”

Mack obviously felt she had to distance herself from Nicki because Nicki remains a supporter of Raniere. However, and I am not speaking for anyone but myself, I think their marriage was real because Allison and Nicki planned to remain together for their entire lives.

In fact they took a lifetime vow.

I gave an interview on Reality Life With Kate Casey where I give reasons why I think it was a real marriage, including that it was my understanding that Allison and Nicki planned to live together as a couple, even if their relationship was non-standard — insofar as they were both first-line masters of DOS and slaves of Raniere.

The single most important factor in determining the validity of a marriage by US Immigration officials is the desire to share a lifetime together. Nicki seems to have had this plan at the time they wed and but for Allison’s arrest, I believe they would have remained a married couple.

Although it is not my place to say it, but I already said it on Kate Casey, it is my understanding — and Allison can’t deny this, the couple did discuss having children and making other plans that married couples make, and I can prove that from independent sources from the NXIVM community and from at least two sources that are not in the community.

It is nonsense to suggest it was a sham marriage, and it is nonsense to suggest it was a standard conventional marriage or that it needs to be a standard conventional marriage to legally qualify as one. Nicki Clyne is entitled to the same due process rights as any other individual, and even if I disagree with her devotion to Raniere, I put her due process rights above that disagreement — just as I have done for Raniere.

In the end, Allison had to say whatever she needed to say to get the three year sentence she got. While I do not know it for a fact, I suspect that Allison’s lawyers’ statement was a sham statement made for the judge to help her get a reduced sentence.

Lawsuits and Self Interest

As for recruiting Allison to help win lawsuits, as Bangkok suggests, I cannot see how she carries any credibility with any jury.

Bangkok adds, “Frank never does anything without knowing what’s in it for him.”

I can think of only one person in the world who speaks without concern of how it will impact himself or others, and this post is addressed to him.

Kristin Keeffe and Lauren Salzman

Bangkok wants to know my relationship with Kristin Keeffe.

Answer: It is platonic.

Finally, Bangkok says that “Lauren will now get even less time than Allison. That will enrage Frank …. cuz [he hates] Lauren but love[s] Allison.”

If Allison is a victim, then Lauren is a victim. She fell into Raniere’s world when she was 22. Her mother endorsed him as the greatest man in the world. Lauren lost 20 years of her life with him, up to the time of his arrest. Then she lost three years — from the time of his arrest to her sentencing, which is scheduled to occur at the end of this month. She will likely get prison and then probation and lose additional years.

She is 44.

The saddest thing I heard her say were the last words of her cross examination:

“My intention was to prove to Keith that I was not so far below the ethical standard that he holds that I was – I don’t even how far below I am. I was trying to prove my self-worth, and salvage this string of hope of what I thought my relationship might some day be, and I put it above other people, helping them in their best interest. That’s what I did when I was in DOS.”

She was striving her whole adult life for a relationship with Raniere or to get out of that relationship.

She is a smart sensitive woman and this is how her life went. I hope she gets probation.

