Heidi: Cosby and Mack – Unlike Others – Were Not Pedophiles

By Heidi Hutchinson

What Allison Mack and Bill Cosby really have in common is tokenism.

Sad, sad day in this world when celebrities, or any other humans, are used as pawns to appease the bloodthirsty masses and not adjudged purely and equally by their actual deeds or misdeeds in ‘real life.’

Frankly, I’m (inwardly) angry Allison will ever see a day behind bars. What I’d like to see are the video recorded branding, sex trafficking, spanking etc. events Allison supposedly staged even, we’re led to believe, when she was not a participant.

Then maybe we’d see who was really doing the deceiving and “coercing” on the spot in real time, not the made for TV versions we’re being fed by ‘bad actors’ clawing after the same fame, fortune and ’empowerment’ Allison had long before ever succumbing to NXIVM – which Allison earned on her own sheer talent, skill and hard work from childhood, that was stolen from her by those who sought to not only benefit by it but to shield themselves from their own criminal culpability through it to this day.

If you ask me, as I’ve oft reiterated, “the fix” was in on Allison from at least the moment she set foot on Keith and Nancy’s own “Lolita Express” supplied by the Bronfman brats.

As for Lauren and Nancy Salzman – who, despite the fact that they imported vulnerable children and teen girls from Mexico to join the huddled masses yearning to be free here in the U.S. and be groomed as sex slaves and servants, were charged with only equal or lesser (in Nancy’s case) crimes than Allison – they both, along with a few others who have not (yet) been charged at all for any crimes, perpetrated crimes and should earn sentences far greater than Allison’s. IMHO.

There is one other thing Mack and Cosby have in common. None of their alleged victims were underage. That is where the law draws the hard line on sex crimes in this country and Nancy, Lauren and some of the others not (yet) charged crossed it when they recruited children and teens into NXIVM in full knowledge of Keith’s disease and destructive plans for them.

