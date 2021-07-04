Heidi: Cosby and Mack – Unlike Others – Were Not Pedophiles

July 4, 2021
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail

By Heidi Hutchinson

What Allison Mack and Bill Cosby really have in common is tokenism.

Sad, sad day in this world when celebrities, or any other humans, are used as pawns to appease the bloodthirsty masses and not adjudged purely and equally by their actual deeds or misdeeds in ‘real life.’

Frankly, I’m (inwardly) angry Allison will ever see a day behind bars. What I’d like to see are the video recorded branding, sex trafficking, spanking etc. events Allison supposedly staged even, we’re led to believe, when she was not a participant.

Allison Mack met Keith Raniere in 2006 after traveling on a private jet from Vancouver to Albany – to meet up with him at his late night volleyball.
Keith Raniere has been described as a good volleyball player who observed carefully the rules of the game.

Then maybe we’d see who was really doing the deceiving and “coercing” on the spot in real time, not the made for TV versions we’re being fed by ‘bad actors’ clawing after the same fame, fortune and ’empowerment’ Allison had long before ever succumbing to NXIVM – which Allison earned on her own sheer talent, skill and hard work from childhood, that was stolen from her by those who sought to not only benefit by it but to shield themselves from their own criminal culpability through it to this day.

If you ask me, as I’ve oft reiterated, “the fix” was in on Allison from at least the moment she set foot on Keith and Nancy’s own “Lolita Express” supplied by the Bronfman brats.

Interesting Story of Sara and Clare Bronfman&#39;s Youth and Their Father&#39;s Trip on Private Plane With Pervert-Pedophile Doctor - Frank Report | Investigative Journalism From Frank Parlato
In 2006, the good Sara Bronfman was kind enough to give sweet young Allison Mack, along with the Prefect, Nancy Salzman, a lift to Albany – for Nancy it was a ride home in the style she was accustomed, for young Mack, then 24, it was the chance to meet the glorious founder of the teachings, Keith Alan Raniere, then 46. They took a private jet from Vancouver to Albany.

As for Lauren and Nancy Salzman – who, despite the fact that they imported vulnerable children and teen girls from Mexico to join the huddled masses yearning to be free here in the U.S. and be groomed as sex slaves and servants, were charged with only equal or lesser (in Nancy’s case) crimes than Allison – they both, along with a few others who have not (yet) been charged at all for any crimes, perpetrated crimes and should earn sentences far greater than Allison’s. IMHO.

Salzman friend: Nancy and Lauren Salzman are two of the &#39;biggest victims&#39; and &#39;enablers&#39; of Keith Raniere - Frank Report | Investigative Journalism From Frank Parlato
Nancy Salzman and daughter Lauren Salzman

There is one other thing Mack and Cosby have in common. None of their alleged victims were underage. That is where the law draws the hard line on sex crimes in this country and Nancy, Lauren and some of the others not (yet) charged crossed it when they recruited children and teens into NXIVM in full knowledge of Keith’s disease and destructive plans for them.

 

 


About the author

View All Posts

Heidi Hutchinson

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato Investigates

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg; “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson; “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been featured prominently on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and acted as lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” He was credited in the Starz docuseries, 'Seduced,' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato has appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest, which was ironic since many credit Parlato as being one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083

Archives