Updated 11:13 AM: The Sentencing of Allison Mack, June 30, 2021

11:13 Michelle Ross on Twitter:

Outside Brooklyn federal court awaiting the sentencing of actress Allison Mack for her role in the NXIVM cult. The leader of the cult was convicted of sex trafficking. She’s pleaded guilty to blackmailing two women. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/c9QYjW8FQT — Michelle Ross (@MRossNews) June 30, 2021

11:03 Allison Mack arrives at the Courthouse, picture by AFP.

10:50 Three of the #NXIVM 5 enter federal courthouse for #AllisonMack sentencing today in Brooklyn.

3 of the #NXIVM 5 enter federal courthouse for #AllisonMack sentencing today in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/KBZ1KPcRPv — Jessica Marshall (@jess_on_ice) June 30, 2021

10:46 Allison Mack is starting to trend on Twitter.

10:33 Another picture of the press swarming Mack entering the courthouse, by Jessica Marshall on Twitter.

10:12 Allison Mack swarmed by paparazzi as she arrived at the courthouse in Brooklyn.

Allison Mack swarmed by paparazzi as she arrived at the courthouse in Brooklyn. #nxivm #nxivmontrial pic.twitter.com/kwMd5bFjpZ — Jessica Marshall (@jess_on_ice) June 30, 2021

10:08 Allison Mack enters the Federal Courthouse. Picture by Dan Levy on Twitter.

10:05 It’s a beautiful, sunny day in Brooklyn. (Picture by Frank Parlato)

10:00 Daily Mail (UK):

“NXIVM victim India Oxenberg says she received a letter from Allison Mack just days ago where she dropped the cult persona, denounced leader Keith Raniere and admitted wrongdoing – but she believes the ‘slave master’ should still pay for what she did.”

“‘Her worst quality is that she dehumanized people, she was inhumane. That’s hard to come back from,’ Oxenberg said of Mack.”

9:50

People that are coming to see the Allison Mack sentencing are a motley crew of reporters and the public. Of course, there are the intrepid reporters who have been covering the trial from the start. There is also members of the public who have an interest, not unlike people who go out to see a public hanging. There is also legitimate public interest in knowing, and that’s why this sentencing is open to the public, because the public has the right to know what their government does.

9:17

The weather in Brooklyn is sunny and 86 degrees. Humidity: 66%. Wind: 8 mph. There are already reporters at the scene.

9:15

For those who are curious about how this is all ending, some might want to see how it started:, Allison Mack meets Keith Raniere for the first time: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EglBCmnkEPs

UPDATE: 9:00am – Reporter for NEWS10ABC, Giuliana Bruno is at the Brooklin Courthouse, right now, Tweeting her usual Sunrise Pictures. The Frank Report is also already there.

Everyone has a day of destiny and today is Allison Mack’s. She will be sentenced in Brooklyn for two felonies – racketeering and racketeering conspiracy. The hearing begins at 11 AM.

Here is the latest from the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York,

BROOKLYN:

11:00 A.M.

USA V. RANIERE et al. Criminal Cause for Sentencing.*

Deft. – Allison Mack, first-line “master” of DOS, a secret organization led by Nxivm founder Keith Raniere, pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy. United States District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis, Jack B. Weinstein Ceremonial Courtroom;

Overflow courtrooms 2E North and 2F North.

* Note: In-person proceeding. Proof of Covid-19 vaccination required for entrance to the Ceremonial Courtroom. Criminal Docket #: 18-cr-204.

ORDER: Defendant Allison Mack’s sentencing hearing will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Honorable Jack B. Weinstein Ceremonial Courtroom, 225 Cadman Plaza E.

The court expects limited seating to be available in the courtroom for members of the public.

Overflow seating with a livestream of the proceedings will be available.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for entrance to the Ceremonial Courtroom where the participants will be live.

All attendees will be required to provide the court with their name and contact information for contact tracing purposes.

Ordered by Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis on 6/23/2021.

Seating for the public and the media in the Ceremonial Courtroom is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Courtrooms 2E and 2F will serve as overflow courtrooms to watch the proceeding.

A temporary press room will be available for the media where they can bring their electronics.

Face masks and social distancing may be required in all three courtrooms.

Two rows in the middle section of the gallery of the Ceremonial Courtroom have been reserved for the press. An estimated 10 to 12 members of the media will be seated in those two rows on a first-come, first-serve basis.

My estimate is that there will be at least 30 members of the media present tomorrow which means most of them will be seated in the overflow courtrooms and possibly even the cafeteria, as they did during the Raniere sentencing.

Proof of vaccination for the Ceremonial Courtroom, and face masks must be worn in both the Ceremonial Courtroom and the overflow courtrooms (Courtroom 2E North and 2F North). Everyone in the overflow courtrooms must also socially distance.

Electronic equipment in the courtrooms is prohibited. The public is entirely dependent on the hand scribblings of reporters – a federal system that still maintains the policies of the 19th century. There is no reason for not allowing recordings in federal court.

Room 302 has been assigned as the media room and a court-issued media pass is needed in order for reporters to bring computers and cell phones to that room. Reporters cannot hear the proceeding in the media room, although that would be a fine way for the public to be informed.

Mack’s sentencing is in-person – there is no remote access.

Allison Mack will be there. Her attorneys will be there. It is not known if any of the purported victims will be there in person.

