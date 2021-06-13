Heidi: Abortions Key for the Prosecution to Explain the Whole Raniere – NXIVM Case

The abortions and what they signify are central to the entire NXIVM case.

Procreation of the prized Avatar baby – Keith’s world-savior successor, and repressed competition among the women over that highest honor, motivated much of the abusive activity that went on. IMO.

I know, for example, Pam Cafritz’s failure to cure her disintegrations (in Keith’s estimation), to be a worthy Avatar vessel, was used to justify her multiple abortions. Her hope to posthumously bear the true Avatar may have been why she willed her ovaries to Keith.

Toni Natalie once told me that Nancy and Keith tried to lure her back to the fold on the same promise though she was medically unable to bear a child.

Kristin Snyder was convinced she was and, indeed, may have been impregnated by Keith upon her disappearance and there’s strong evidence my sister Gina had an abortion arranged by NX leaders within months prior to her death.

Rosa Laura Junco offered her virgin daughter to Keith for this reason and reportedly imported over a dozen LeBaron virgins to Albany when her own daughter opted out.

Lauren Salzman testified that she joined DOS bc Keith finally agreed to allow her to bear his child after forcing prior abortions on her.

DOS slaves were branded with KAR’s monogram directly atop their ovaries.

These facts are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to how the drive and power of procreation was abused and used within NXIVM to manipulate the entire community. Especially the psyche’s of these women in their lost child bearing years.

I don’t see how the prosecution could have avoided the abortion topic if they tried and neither, in fact, could the defense team that – as Clav points out – opened the door to it with their “harmless playboy” cover story.

That one, btw, the idea Keith was just another lyin’, cheatin’ girl gamer, was what blindsided me to the reality of KAR’s ghastly destructiveness for many years prior to Gina’s death, myself.

