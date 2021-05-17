Skeptical Reader Demands Suneel Provide Evidence at Raniere Trial to Evaluate Allegations of Cami Nude Pic Tampering by FBI

An anonymous reader is demanding that Suneel provide the full and actual testimony at the trial of Keith Raniere that concerns the Camila underage nude pictures in order to evaluate if there is any merit to Suneel’s claim of evidence tampering. It is apparent that this reader is skeptical but at least he or she is willing to consider the evidence.

Serious Questions for Suneel

By Anonymous

I would like clarity on a number of points and to see the specific back up documentation from the trial transcripts.

I am solely interested in the evidence the pictures of Cami were planted, or doctored somehow. I’m not interested in any other surrounding issues or testimony, for example the reliability of EXIF data.

Can you supply Frank Report readers with ALL the testimony regarding the pictures of Camila including a larger sample of the surrounding testimony than has previously appeared on the Frank Report?

Please provide:

1. Prosecutions opening statement regarding the pictures

2. Defense counsel opening statements regarding the pictures

3. All of Brian Booth’s testimony regarding the pictures. Both on behalf of the prosecution and his cross examination by the defense.

4. Closing arguments from both as to the picture evidence.

I have reviewed all the excerpts of the Booth testimony on the Frank Report and I see potential gaps between how you describe what he said versus how I read what he said.

Most notably, it’s not clear to me Booth testified that the dates of the pictures of Camila were changed on September 19, 2018. It seems to me he states “file system data” was changed while in FBI custody. Not specifically that picture dates were changed, or that they (or anything else for that matter) were changed on the exact September 19, 2018 date.

If you can provide #1 – #4 – side by side, along with the pictures and descriptions of the exhibits that are referenced within, I will review it with an open mind. In side by side I mean, prosecution statements with most relevant portions highlighted, followed by the described exhibits labeled with photos; Then defense statements with most relevant portions highlighted, followed by the described exhibits labeled with photos. All for opening statements, expert testimony, cross examination, and closing arguments. All in the order that they came during the trial.

Please make the excerpted testimony more expansive than you previously have on the Frank Report so the context can be better understood, even if the highlighted portions remain the same.

Please exclude everything else except the data regarding whether the pictures were tampered with or not. I’m not interested in the testimony regarding the reliability of EXIF data (I think that’s a matter of opinion) or chain of custody (It’s pretty clear chain of custody was broken). Or the existence of Photoshop files (it seems likely Raniere would Photoshop his pornography collection) unless there was testimony or evidence of the Photoshop files introduced at trial. If this evidence of Photoshop files only came from your experts than please leave it out.

I want to know, was evidence introduced at trial that these pictures were tampered with or not?

I think you are getting lost in the weeds giving complicated explanations of information that is of only marginal importance, is a matter of opinion, or is, frankly, pretty out there. I don’t believe in large scale conspiracies at all. I don’t think the judge is corrupt nor the prosecution or their experts.

However, do I think it’s possible a rogue FBI agent accessed the hard drive and changed picture dates or inserted a picture of Camila somehow?

I think that is highly, highly unlikely.

So far based on the evidence from the trial presented on the Frank Report I only see proof that someone at the FBI accessed something – I’m not sure whether it was the hard drive or the media card that were in evidence (or both), that access wasn’t logged, it’s not clear exactly when the access took place, and Booth testified there were some dates on something (I’m not sure if it was the Camila pictures, folders the Camila pictures were in, folders containing other pictures etc. etc.) that were unreliable for some reason.

If you can provide #1- #4 than we all can evaluate these questions for ourselves.

Thank you for your time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email





