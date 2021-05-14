MK10ART Tells Story of Pam Cafrtiz’s Grooming of 12-Year-Old Rhiannon for Raniere

MK10ART has a nice series of illustrations to help remind readers how Pamela Ann Cafritz did her best to ensure 12-year-old Rhiannon was available to be mentored by Keith Alan Raniere, then aged 30. The series is entitled The Smartest Man in the World.

Rhiannon’s story first came to light in 2012 when after she told her story to James Odato of the Albany Times Union, it was published in his seminal In Raniere’s Shadows.

In response, Raniere told his followers that Rhiannon and the other women who claimed the crime of statutory rape by Raniere were paid by the Times Union to make up the story

While we only have the word of Rhiannon that she was induced to have sex with Raniere some 60 times between the ages of 12 and 13, it is a fact that she told this to police in 1993, when she was 15, and some 18 years before the Times Union published their story and would have paid her to make it up.

Of course she could be lying.

But then again, some 29 years after it happened, Rhiannon volunteered to testify under oath in federal court in the trial of Keith Raniere in May 2019 that it did indeed happen.

Federal court is no place to lie, for perjury comes with stiff prison penalties. She also did not have to volunteer. The judge ruled that she could not testify because Raniere was not charged by the feds with raping her. But the fact was she was willing.

The curious point is that Keith probably could not have had sex with little Rhiannon if he had not had Pam’s help. For it was Pam that got Rhiannon out to the home where Keith could get her alone. She hired Rhiannon to walk her dog, Jack, according to Rhiannon.

If this is true, it was Pam who helped groom Rhiannon and prepare her for Raniere, the future Vanguard and ethicist of a community.

