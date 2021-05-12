Guest View: No Evidence FBI Tampered With Cami Photos; That the Camera Card Went Missing Under FBI Custody Is ‘Trivial Lapse’

The debate continues on the issue of Cami’s underage photos. Were they tampered with by the FBI or are the remaining followers of Keith Alan Raniere grasping at straws?

Despite the improbable moniker, here is one of our more serious commenters’ view of the debate between Suneel and the rest of the world on the subject of the Cami photos — were they tampered with by the FBI or not?

If I understand it correctly, the seized camera card is how the FBI established the dates of the Cami photos. The FBI lost custody of it some months after they seized it and while it was lost, someone purportedly got into the device. Aristotle’s Sausage argues that even though the camera card went missing while in FBI custody, it means nothing since this missing camera card all came out in court and no evidence was shown that tampering occurred.

By Aristotle’s Sausage

Suneel writes in his article Suneel Stands His Ground; Clarifies Why He Believes FBI Tampered With Cami Nude Pics:

“I agree that improper access does not mean they were tampered with. The point I made was that it had been established by forensic experts, Dr. Munegowda and Steve Abrams, that EXIF metadata, including dates, of pictures on the hard drive had been manually altered…”.

This alleged report was produced at the behest of the Nxivm dead-enders. Created (obviously) after the trial ended, Raniere’s defense team had nothing to do with its creation. It has zero credibility in my opinion. Why? First, google Dr. Munegowda. He lives and works in India. So how does he have access to the relevant memory device that’s currently locked up as evidence in a US federal facility? Neither alleged expert is working for Raniere’s actual defense team, which means they would have no access to the evidence. Therefore, any “conclusions” they might have drawn are nothing more than pure speculation.

Dr. Keshava Munegowda issued a report that strongly suggests that the Cami photos were tampered with. Read his report: Obviously, both Munegowda and Abrams were paid by someone supportive of Raniere. Keep in mind that the memory drive in question contains child pornography. Merely having possession of it is illegal. So can Suneel explain how his two alleged experts supposedly got their hands on it? When they aren’t even part of Raniere’s official legal team?

‘Cuz if it’s that easy for Joe Blow to come in off the street and check out stuff from the Feds’ evidence room, I’d like to check out some of the cocaine from that big drug bust. Y’know, to run my own “tests” on it.

Yeah. I have my doubts about this October 2020 “report”. Given Nxivm’s history of lies and phony claims, I’ll assume this report is pure fabrication.

So, where does that leave Suneel’s claims? The actual evidence, given in court, is that there was a lapse in custody and somebody evidently accessed the files. No evidence that anything was changed.

One piece of evidence. Not missing, not altered, merely looked at out of how many pieces of evidence at that trial? Hundreds?

Trivial. That’s what this whole furor is over, a trivial lapse. That was fully explored in court, in front of the jury. The point has been considered and dismissed. It’s a nothing-burger.

I expect Suneel will keep hammering at this bit of irrelevance because it’s all he’s got. Like I said before, he’d talk the ear off a dead dog. Because he desperately needs to believe Raniere is a victim of injustice.

Well, the jury didn’t and neither do I.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email





