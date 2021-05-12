Guest View: No Evidence FBI Tampered With Cami Photos; That the Camera Card Went Missing Under FBI Custody Is ‘Trivial Lapse’

The debate continues on the issue of Cami’s underage photos. Were they tampered with by the FBI or are the remaining followers of Keith Alan Raniere grasping at straws?
Despite the improbable moniker, here is one of our more serious commenters’ view of the debate between Suneel and the rest of the world on the subject of the Cami photos — were they tampered with by the FBI or not?
If I understand it correctly, the seized camera card is how the FBI established the dates of the Cami photos. The FBI lost custody of it some months after they seized it and while it was lost, someone purportedly got into the device. Aristotle’s Sausage argues that even though the camera card went missing while in FBI custody, it means nothing since this missing camera card all came out in court and no evidence was shown that tampering occurred.
By Aristotle’s Sausage
Suneel writes in his article Suneel Stands His Ground; Clarifies Why He Believes FBI Tampered With Cami Nude Pics:
“I agree that improper access does not mean they were tampered with. The point I made was that it had been established by forensic experts, Dr. Munegowda and Steve Abrams, that EXIF metadata, including dates, of pictures on the hard drive had been manually altered…”.
This alleged report was produced at the behest of the Nxivm dead-enders. Created (obviously) after the trial ended, Raniere’s defense team had nothing to do with its creation. It has zero credibility in my opinion. Why? First, google Dr. Munegowda. He lives and works in India. So how does he have access to the relevant memory device that’s currently locked up as evidence in a US federal facility? Neither alleged expert is working for Raniere’s actual defense team, which means they would have no access to the evidence. Therefore, any “conclusions” they might have drawn are nothing more than pure speculation.
Dr. Keshava Munegowda issued a report that strongly suggests that the Cami photos were tampered with. Read his report: Obviously, both Munegowda and Abrams were paid by someone supportive of Raniere. Keep in mind that the memory drive in question contains child pornography. Merely having possession of it is illegal. So can Suneel explain how his two alleged experts supposedly got their hands on it? When they aren’t even part of Raniere’s official legal team?
‘Cuz if it’s that easy for Joe Blow to come in off the street and check out stuff from the Feds’ evidence room, I’d like to check out some of the cocaine from that big drug bust. Y’know, to run my own “tests” on it.
Yeah. I have my doubts about this October 2020 “report”. Given Nxivm’s history of lies and phony claims, I’ll assume this report is pure fabrication.
So, where does that leave Suneel’s claims? The actual evidence, given in court, is that there was a lapse in custody and somebody evidently accessed the files. No evidence that anything was changed.
One piece of evidence. Not missing, not altered, merely looked at out of how many pieces of evidence at that trial? Hundreds?
Trivial. That’s what this whole furor is over, a trivial lapse. That was fully explored in court, in front of the jury. The point has been considered and dismissed. It’s a nothing-burger.
I expect Suneel will keep hammering at this bit of irrelevance because it’s all he’s got. Like I said before, he’d talk the ear off a dead dog. Because he desperately needs to believe Raniere is a victim of injustice.
Well, the jury didn’t and neither do I.
I needed this laugh! Great article and good digging! The doctor turning out to be in India was the best yet!! Lmao!
What if Keith did have sex with Cami when she was 15? So what? Most 15-year-old girls have sex anyway. I did when I was 14. My boyfriend became my husband.
He was 22. Cami probably wanted to have sex with Keith because he was the leader of the community. Power prestige ambition.
It was a big score for her.
So an ambitious horny fully developed girl wants to have sex with an older man and suddenly it’s bad?
Cleopatra was 14 when Caesar did her.
He was 50.
He also made her queen of Egypt and got rid of her brother.
Keith wanted to make Cami queen of NXIVM but she cheated on him.
It doesn’t matter what people did in the past. It’s the law NOW.
And if you know anything about history, the past treatment of women throughout the various civilizations spread throughout the world was often HORRIBLE. Women were typically considered property and were often figuratively and non-figuratively “slapped” around and they didn’t have modern day abuse and protection centers to go to, although I’m sure there were good people back then who didn’t do these type of things. That you simply use past examples to justify current behavior when we scientifically know more about the human mind and body than at any other period in history tells me that you couldn’t care less about the question of right or wrong when it comes such a significant discrepancy in the physical, social, emotional, mental, and psychological dynamic that such a relationship brings.
Also, Raniere wasn’t convicted of statutory rape (though he should’ve been a long time ago) but possession of child pornography, you’re probably just a NXIVM dead-ender, and I don’t believe your story.
Too many coincidences. Camera card lost. Last minute finding of Cami photos just before trial. Cami doesn’t testify. Lots of suspicious things. Shine more light on it and Aristotle’s Sausage will get the ‘wurst’ of it.
