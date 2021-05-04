Bangkok: Suneel Put up or Shut up — Provide Some Proof That the FBI Planted Child Porn on Raniere

Ed. Note: Despite the dread felt by almost everyone that he might not, or possibly might, recover from COVID 19, it now appears that Bangkok has indeed recovered and apparently what did not kill him made him meaner. Here is his latest post. In it, he has laid down the gauntlet, challenging Suneel Charkravorty to put up or shut up — provide something like proof or evidence or a reasonable explanation to back up his assertion that the FBI, widely known as being incapable of lying, and the Department of Justice, even more widely known as supreme truth tellers, might have conspired in some manner to plant bogus evidence to convict Keith Alan Raniere. Now it becomes a matter of honor, for the challenge has been made and Suneel like Bangkok, live by the sword.

By Bangkok

Frank, can you please ask Suneel to explain WHO he thinks “planted” and “backdated” the child porn photos of Cami on Keith Raniere’s computer?

Does he think law enforcement did it?

The EDNY and FBI were in charge (not local police) —- so is he saying that the FBI and EDNY conspired to ‘plant’ child porn photos?

If so, how did the FBI get a hold of these child porn photos of Cami, on their own, without fetching them from Keith’s computer?

Did they secretly conspire with Cami too? LOL.

Does Suneel really believe that the FBI phoned Cami, then asked her to provide them with nude photos from more than a decade ago? LOL.

How would the FBI had known that such photos actually existed and were still in existence so many years later?

What ‘mechanism’ would explain how law enforcement got a hold of those child porn photos, other than suggesting that the FBI and Cami conspired together to break the law and frame an innocent man? LOL.

Cami also testified (at sentencing) that Keith raped her when she was underage, right?

Does Suneel believe that Cami is just making that up, whole cloth?

So, according to Suneel, every witness and FBI agent were lying —- and Keith was the only person telling the truth. Even though Keith was shown (via emails) to be a recurrent liar, openly lying to nearly every woman he ever spoke to.

BTW: If the FBI was really willing to ‘plant’ evidence against Keith, they could have planted far more things inside his home during the raid (like massive amounts of cocaine or heroin, automatic weapons, more excess unreported cash, LOL).

If the FBI was in ‘planting’ mode, LOL, why would they stop at a few photos of Cami? …and nothing else?

I’d like Suneel to provide a reasonable explanation of how the photos of Cami were acquired & planted by the FBI.

If not, you should refuse to publish anything else he writes. This is a fair request. If he asserts something, he needs to provide a believable explanation for it, with plausible details.

Do your job as a journalist and get these answers. Or burn in hell.

PS — If Suneel believes that Cami (or another NXIVM member) single-handedly planted the photos before the raid by law enforcement, how would they have known that a raid was coming?

I just don’t see any PLAUSIBLE explanation for the ‘planting’ theory, other than suggesting that several different FBI agents were involved, along with Cami, along with others too, LOL.

These weren’t just ‘anonymous’ porn photos (like with John Tighe’s case) — they were photos of Cami. So that makes ‘planting’ them much more difficult, without a huge conspiracy.

Have a good day.

Even if Suneel is just alleging ‘backdating’ by law enforcement and not ‘planting’ — that scenario would still require a HUGE conspiracy between agents of the FBI and members of the EDNY. Cami would also have to be part of that conspiracy (because if those photos were backdated, she’d be lying to law enforcement by not correcting that fact).

Again, I just don’t see how Suneel can provide a plausible explanation to fit his square peg into a round hole.

