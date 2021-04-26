Government Recommends Restitution for 24 Alleged Victims of Raniere – the List and Amounts Revealed

Who are the victims in the Keith Raniere case?

That is hard to say. There were 117 individuals who filed victim impact statements seeking a piece of the $6 million of funds that are expected to be available for restitution.

The judge will ultimately decide how much in restitution, if any, each claimant will be allotted.

That determination has not yet been made but should be finalized within the next few months.

It was the prosecution, the team at the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, that solicited and collected many, if not all of the victim impact statements. Then, they made a recommendation to U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas G. Garufis as to how much they felt each of the 117 victims [of whom about 90 are women] should get.

Only 24 of the 117 alleged victims were deemed to have provided sufficient documentation or legal justification to qualify for a recommendation for restitution.

Normally, this information is hidden from the public but because a sheet showing what each of the 117 alleged victims requested was accidentally published on the US Court’s website, we know the amounts the government recommended for each of the 117 who applied.

It was a filing mistake by Raniere’s attorneys that led to the public being informed. Instead of it being filed under seal, it was filed publicly and remained on the site for more than eight hours.

Frank Report is not going to name any of the alleged victims’ last names if they have sought anonymity.

The government recommended the following 24 individuals get restitution:

Of these 17 are DOS slaves, and two are men.

1.The Sutton Family: $2,854,572.26

This family was engaged in a civil lawsuit with NXIVM that lasted 15 years and they have requested that they be repaid what they spent on attorney fees in the case. The prosecution apparently deemed them to be victims because during discovery in the civil suit they were given a video of Nancy Salzman that had scenes cut out where Nancy made unsupported health claims for NXIVM’s technology.

The Raniere defense’s argument is that the Suttons agreed prior to Raniere’s arrest to drop the civil case and, hence, effected their own result for the case, the inference being that a single video in a case spanning 15 years over copyright infringement would not have changed the course of the litigation.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

2. Camila, a DOS slave: $507,997.45

As Frank Report readers know, Camila is the now 30-year-old woman Raniere purportedly had sex with when she was 15. She did not testify against Raniere at trial and his supporters claim the nude underage photos of her were tampered with. She appeared for the first time publicly at the sentencing hearing and said Raniere had sex and took photos of her when she was 15. Her statement at the hearing was not under oath.

Camila was also one of the First Line DOS masters. She was branded with Raniere’s initials. She knew they were his initials. She also participated in the incident where Nicole was sex trafficked. During the trial, a dramatic reading of Cami and Raniere’s texts, which were selectively culled, were read to the jury.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

3. India Oxenberg, a DOS slave: $391,037.76

India was one of Allison Mack’s slaves who was branded. She has told her story in book and docuseries formats.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

4. Nicole, a DOS slave: $370,968.05

Nicole is the sex trafficking victim in Raniere’s case. She was branded and a slave of Mack’s — and she was the victim of an incident where she was tied to a bed and blindfolded as Raniere spoke to her and an unknown individual performed cunnilingus on her. The woman later was revealed to be Cami, who was 25 years old at the time.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

5. Barbara Bouchey: $352,455.27

Bouchey was a former lover of Raniere who, along with eight other women, left the NXIVM cult in 2009 and was sued by NXIVM and the Bronfman sisters numerous times, thereby causing her to incur astronomical legal fees.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

6. “S”, a DOS slave: $288,156.44

“S”‘s first name is unusual so I won’t mention it since she once did come out publicly. She was not branded. Her story is told in Episode 4 of The Vow with an actress playing her. She was not branded because news about the planned branding ceremony appeared in the Frank Report. She challenged Raniere about the brand — at which point he admitted it was his initials saying it would be no big deal if the initials were Abe Lincoln or Bill Gates.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

7. Adrian, brother of Cami, Dani, and Mariana: $253,204.61

Adrian’s sum is for unpaid labor. At the age of 17, he was allegedly on call 24/7 for NXIVM and said he should have been paid $30 per hour. This is the payment he should have earned for his work as a videographer and errand person for NXIVM. The defense has said it was absurd to think that NXIVM or any organization would pay a teenager for being on call 24/7 at $30 per hour.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

8. Valerie, a DOS slave: $231,597.52

She was a DOS slave under Jessica Joan, who was a slave under India, who was a slave under Allison. She was not branded because of the Frank Report story about the branding and because Catherine Oxenberg contacted her directly.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

9. Pam, a DOS slave: $172,232.12

She was branded.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

10. Audrey, a DOS slave: $133,277.02

She was branded.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

11. Carley, a DOS slave: $122,189.74

Interestingly, Carley refused to get branded and with the consent of her master, she was not and her collateral was not released despite her disobedience. She argued that her body was her temple and so, in a sense, she got a religious exemption.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

12. Amanda, a DOS slave: $96,692.55

She was branded and was a slave under Lauren Salzman.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

13. Kristin, a DOS slave [Not Kristin Kreuk or Kristin Keeffe]: $85,733.16

She joined DOS and decided to quit. Her collateral was not released. She was a slave under Audrey who was a slave under Lauren Salzman.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

14. Jessica Joan AKA Jaye, a DOS slave: $85,139.88

She was a DOS slave, who testified at the trial under her nickname Jaye. She later went public and announced her podcast series. She was not branded. She is the victim of attempted sex trafficking. Allison and India assigned her to seduce Raniere which she refused to do and quit.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

15. “P”, a DOS slave with an unusual first name: $73,697.97

P is from Mexico and was a slave under another DOS slave who was a slave under Lauren Salzman.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

16. Erika, a DOS slave: $54,827.05

Erika is from Vancouver. She was one of Sarah Edmondson’s three slaves.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

17. Rachel, a DOS slave: $52,651.55

Rachel was one of India’s slaves. She was not branded because of Catherine Oxenberg and the Frank Report.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

18. Allison [not Mack], a DOS slave: $50,441.76

A DOS slave who was not branded.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

19. Toni Natalie: $48,292.89

As Frank Report readers know, Toni was one of Raniere’s girlfriends in the 1990s.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

20. Sarah Edmondson, a DOS slave $25,529.49

Sarah was a DOS slave under Lauren who blew the whistle on the DOS sorority first with Frank Report and later with The New York Times. Her story is well known from The VOW as well as her book and podcast.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

21. Sylvie, a DOS slave: $24,466.70

Sylvie, from the UK, testified at the Raniere trial. She was forced to turn over nude photos to Raniere and he performed cunnilingus on her during a time when she was ordered not to have sex with her husband. She was a dependent of Clare Bronfman during her years in NXIVM and also got $96,000 for being a victim of Clare as per her plea deal.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

22. James Loperfido: $5,625

Loperfido, an accountant, had his computer hacked in order for Raniere to spy on Joe O’Hara’s emails. He testified at trial.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

23. Susan Dones: $3,000

Everyone knows Susan Dones, one of the NXIVM 9, who fought the NXIVM attorneys at her bankruptcy trial singlehandedly and won.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

24. Nina Cowell: $1,800

The last on the list is another member of the NXOVM-9 who left with Bouchey and Dones when she found suspicious activity going on. She was working at the time for Dr. Michael Salzman, Nancy Salzman’s ex-husband and the father of Lauren and Michelle.

Keith ordered that because Nina quit NXIVM, Dr. Salzman had to fire her or that his daughters and Nancy must shun him. Dr. Salzman refused to fire Nina and for about a decade, until Raniere was arrested, the daughters did not speak to their father.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

***

Daniela, the sister of Adrian and Cami, the woman who testified that she remained in a room for 300 days had, at least at the time when the government filed their recommendations, yet to file certain information — which meant that the prosecution had not yet decided what, if anything, to recommend she receive in restitution.

It is possible that she has done so by now and I suspect she may be recommended to receive close to the upper range of the female victims, of between $300,000-$400,000.

Much of the varying and puzzling restitution recommendations of the DOS victims seem to be tied to the cost of therapy, past, present, and anticipated in the future.

