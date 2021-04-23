Conspiracy Theories: Is Anti-Vax ‘Hero’ Dr. Michael Yeadon Crazy?

Is he crazy?

As part of our ongoing series intended as an effort to try to understand contrarian voices, even those Big Tech has decided are errant, and silenced, sometimes referred to as conspiracy theorists or nuts, the views of Dr. Michael Yeadon, 60, are presented.

He worked at Pfizer for 16 years and was one of at least 140 employees with the title vice president and probably earned somewhere around $300,000 in present US dollars annually, based on online information about the company which he left in 2011.

At Pfizer, he was chief scientist for an allergy and respiratory research division in Sandwich, England, that focused on developing compounds that targeted asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

According to BioSpace.com, Pfizer shut down the R&D program and laid Yeadon off. He decided to launch his own biotech company, Ziarco, to develop a once daily oral histamine for moderate to severe eczema, which he had been working on and which was most likely going to be shelved at Pfizer.

Yeadon got funding, partly from Pfizer, and worked on development of his drug, called ZPL-389. It showed enough promise that Swiss drug maker Novartis bought Yeadon’s company in Jan. 2017, for, according to Reuters, “an upfront payment of $325 million, with the promise of $95 million more if certain milestones were met.”

In 2020 Yeadon tweeted, “I made millions from founding & growing a biotech company, creating many highly paid jobs, using my PhD & persuasion around the world.”

Novartis may have regretted their purchase for the company discontinued clinical development of ZPL389 and took a $485 million write off “after disappointing efficacy data in an early-stage clinical trial,” according to a Novartis spokesperson.

Yeadon’s Linked-in profile states he retired in 2018 because of “medical issues.” But ass of April 2021, he seeks “opportunities to relocate to the USA & to continue opposing inappropriate policy responses to covid19.”

He refers to himself as an “innovative drug discoverer with 25y+ in the pharmaceutical industry” who has published 40 full papers, 63 abstracts, 2 books and six patents.

He writes, “Drug hunting remains one of the last truly important, organised tests for human kind.”

Beadon has in the last year, with the advent of the pandemic, achieved celebrity status as one of the leading critics of COVID vaccination.

He is a believer in what critics might call the biggest conspiracy theory of all.

Many scientists think he has lost his mind. He has been called one of the crazies. His former Pfizer researchers say they don’t recognize the scientist they used to know. Twitter has banned him. Reuters investigated him and their report shows him in an unflattering light.

Snopes gave the internet’s widely used but inaccurate description of his credentials and his theories a “mostly false” rating.

As for credentials, see above, he is often quoted with inflated credentials, falsely described as “the former vice president of Pfizer,” instead of one of many, and as the former chief scientist or chief researcher at Pfizer, instead of chief researcher for his division, which was one of many at Pfizer.

As for his predictions, Snopes said, they proved to be “alarmingly incorrect,” writing, “Yeadon’s argument that there is ‘no need for vaccines’ relies on a series of assumptions that predicted the worst of the pandemic was behind us in October 2020. As that claim is self-evidently ridiculous, his conclusion on vaccines is entirely without merit.”

He has, however, many anti-vax followers, to whom, as Reuters reports, he is a hero.

They do not think his prediction on the pandemic is inaccurate because they don’t believe the pandemic is anything less than manipulated by global powers.

Since getting booted off of Twitter, Dr. Yeadon is perhaps represented best and frequently on LifeSiteNews, which, in turn, has been banned from YouTube.

Yeadon Believes

In brief, Yeadon believes the following:

Powerbrokers either took advantage of, or created the pandemic.

Government are lying about the dangers of coronavirus.

There is a captive media, and active censorship of alternative voices.

Lockdowns don’t work.

Masks do not have protective value for the wearer or anyone else.

We do not need to close international borders.

The end game is to get everyone vaccinated – repeatedly.

In addition to present vaccines, there will ‘top-up’ or booster vaccines for variants.

There are no dangerous variants.

Governments are lying when they tell people who are immune from COVID because they had it or from vaccination, that variants can re-infect them and that boosters are necessary.

The unnecessary boosters for the falsely claimed “dangerous” variants will be fast-tracked for pharmaceutical companies by governmental medicines regulators without proper clinical safety studies.

The future will be one of human control based on databases, which will be divided into ‘vaccinated,’ or ‘not vaccinated’.

Whoever possesses the database will grant permissions based on vaccination.

The unnecessary top-up or booster vaccines may, through biotechnology, permit vaccines to be injected into humans that are harmful or lethal over time and under varied circumstances to control the population.

Since there is no benign explanation for this astounding deception of the public, the end game may be depopulation.

Speaking with LifeSiteNews’s Patrick Delaney, in April, here is Dr. Beadon in his own words:

By Dr. Michael Beadon

In the last year I have realized that my government and its advisers are lying in the faces of the British people about everything to do with this coronavirus. Absolutely everything.

It’s a fallacy, this idea of asymptomatic transmission and that you don’t have symptoms, but you are a source of a virus. That lockdowns work, that masks have a protective value obviously for you or someone else, and that variants are scary things and we even need to close international borders in case some of these nasty foreign variants get in.

Or, by the way, on top of the current list of gene-based vaccines that we have miraculously made, there will be some ‘top-up’ vaccines to cope with the immune escape variants.

Everything I have told you, every single one of those things is demonstrably false. But our entire national policy is based on these all being broadly right, but they are all wrong.

But what I would like to do is talk about immune escape because I think that’s probably going to be the end game for this whole event, which I think is probably a conspiracy.

Last year I thought it was what I called ‘convergent opportunism,’ that is a bunch of different stakeholder groups have managed to pounce on a world in chaos to push us in a particular direction. So it looked like it was kind of linked, but I was prepared to say it was just convergence.

I think that’s naïve. There is no question in my mind that very significant powerbrokers around the world have either planned to take advantage of the next pandemic or created the pandemic. One of those two things is true because the reason it must be true is that dozens and dozens of governments are all saying the same lies and doing the same inefficacious things that demonstrably cost lives.

And they are talking the same sort of future script which is: ‘We don’t want you to move around because of these pesky varmints, these “variants”‘— which I call ‘same-iants’ by the way, because they are pretty much the same — but they’re all saying this and they are all saying ‘don’t worry, there will be “top-up” vaccines that will cope with the potential escapees.’ They’re all saying this when it is obviously nonsense.

I think the end game is going to be, ‘everyone receives a vaccine’… Everyone on the planet is going to find themselves persuaded, cajoled, not quite mandated, hemmed-in to take a jab.

When they do that, every single individual on the planet will have a name, or unique digital ID and a health status flag which will be ‘vaccinated,’ or not … and whoever possesses that, sort of single database, operable centrally, applicable everywhere to control, to provide as it were, a privilege, you can either cross this particular threshold or conduct this particular transaction or not depending on the controllers of that one human population database decide.

And I think that’s what this is all about because once you’ve got that, we become playthings and the world can be as the controllers of that database want it.

For example, you might find that after a banking reset that you can only spend through using an app that actually feeds off this [database], your ID, your name, your health status flag.

And, yes, certainly crossing an international border is the most obvious use for these vaccine passports, as they are called, but I’ve heard talk of them already that they could be necessary for you to get into public spaces, enclosed public spaces. I expect that if they wanted to, you would not be able to leave your house in the future without the appropriate privilege on your app.

But even if that’s not true, it doesn’t matter, the fact that it could be true means everyone… should fight like crazy to make sure that [vaccine passport] system never forms.

Here is an example of what they could make you do, and I think this is what they’re going to make [people] do.

You could invent a story that is about a virus and its variations, its mutations over time. You could invent the story and make sure you embed it through the captive media, make sure that no one can counter it by censoring alternative sources, then people are now familiar with this idea that this virus mutates, which it does, and that it produces variants, which is true, which could escape your immune system, and that’s a lie.

But, nevertheless, we’re going to tell you it’s true, and then when we tell you that it’s true and we say ‘but we’ve got the cure, here’s a top-up vaccine,’ you’ll get a message, based on this one global, this one ID system: ‘Bing!’ it will come up and say ‘Dr. Yeadon, time for your top-up vaccine. And, by the way,’ it will say ‘your existing immune privileges remain valid for four weeks. But if you don’t get your top-up vaccine in that time, you will unfortunately detrimentally be an “out person,” and you don’t want that, do you?’

So, that’s how it’ll work, and people will just walk up and they’ll get their top-up vaccine.

But I will take you through this… because I am qualified to comment. I don’t know what Vanden Bossche is about. There was no possibility at all, based on all of the variants that are in the public domain, 4000 or so of them, none of them are going to escape immunity [i.e. become more dangerous].

Nevertheless, politicians and health advisers are saying that they are. They’re lying. Well, why would you do that?

Here’s the other thing, in parallel, pharmaceutical companies have said, several of them, it will be quite easy for us to adjust our gene-based vaccines, and we can hasten them through development, and we can help you.

And here’s the real scary part, global medicines regulators like FDA, the Japanese medicines agency, the European Medicines Agency, have gotten together and announced … since top-up vaccines will be considered so similar to the ones that we have already approved for emergency use authorization, we are not going to require the drug companies to perform any clinical safety studies.

So, you’ve got on the one hand, governments and their advisers that are lying to you that variants are different enough from the current virus that, even if you’re immune from natural exposure or vaccination, you’re a risk and you need to come and get this top-up vaccine. So, I think neither of those are true. So why is the drug company making the top-up vaccines? And the regulators having got out of the way — and if Yeadon is right, and I’m sure I am or I wouldn’t be telling you this — you go from the computer screen of a pharmaceutical company into the arms of hundreds of millions of people, some superfluous genetic sequence for which there is absolutely no need or justification.

And if you wanted to introduce a characteristic which could be harmful and could even be lethal, and you can even tune it to say ‘let’s put it in some gene that will cause liver injury over a nine-month period,’ or, cause your kidneys to fail but not until you encounter this kind of organism. Biotechnology provides you with limitless ways, frankly, to injure or kill billions of people.

And since I can’t think of a benign explanation for any of the steps: variants, top-up vaccines, no regulatory studies… it’s not only that I cannot think of a benign explanation, the steps described, and the scenario described, and the necessary sort of resolution to this false problem is going to allow what I just described: unknown, and unnecessary gene sequences injected into the arms of potentially billions of people for no reason.

I’m very worried … that pathway will be used for mass depopulation, because I can’t think of any benign explanation.

***

Ed. Note:

If Beadon is right, than the mainstream world is wrong and a sinister force controls the future of humanity.

There is little hard evidence that Beadon is right however. Maybe there would be no evidence available to the public.

Yet, for it to be true it would require a cooperative conspiracy the likes of which the world has never known.

Still, there are millions who believe what he believes. Because he has scientific credentials, he is considered an authority and is often quoted. He is one of the leaders of a view shared by millions.

The best argument for his conspiracy theory is not the evidence he offers, or his logic per se, but that Big Tech bans alternative voices, while Big Government imposes new rules on society that have never been imposed before, while Big Pharma reaps gigantic profits.

Follow the power, follow the money.

Meantime, for those whose voice slips out to the world because of the many-webbed internet, whose billion portals cannot all be closed, Big Media works to support Big Tech/Govt/Pharma narrative by dismissively labeling such as Beadon as loony or dangerous, mocking him as crazy, as they do to any dissenting voice that gathers momentum or is taken seriously by too many.

While perhaps most of the people are trusting of their government, and happily submit to curtailments of liberty to be safer in perilous times, happy to be vaccinated, grateful that scientists at pharmaceutical companies have found a vaccine for this dreaded disease – these should not be offered as proof that the collective voice of skepticism – felt by millions – even if a minority – should be ignored or dismissed cavalierly as conspiracy nuts.

Maybe the biggest conspiracy theory of all is to believe Big Government, Big Tech, Big Media, and Big Pharma are all working for your welfare.

However, if it is untrue that the dangers of the pandemic were inflated, and created unprecedented opportunities for the most larcenous and power-mad tyrants in human history, [which is the conspiracy theory] then a rational debate, calmly discussed is warranted.

If their intentions are, as they say, the welfare of humanity, those who happen to have the most to gain by the pandemic, and the curtailing of human liberty “temporarily” to combat it, should be the most eager to quell the fears of millions whose lives are changing radically.

Why not consider, as part of the altruism of Big Tech, Big Government, Bug Pharma, Big Media, in their vast, self-acclaimed altruism that the people who are forced to be indoors, lockdown in their homes, prevented from going to church, or gathering with friends, or dining at restaurants – as much of the world is today -and are kept from their jobs, and forced to wear masks covering their faces, obscuring their voice, hiding their smiles, taking the grace of living away, as some grow inordinately rich, that a tolerant and benign approach to their concerns is warranted?

But it is not their approach, Rather it is one that seeks to silence, to make invisible and if not silence to ridicule and when necessary to coerce.

The giant fortunes for Big Pharma in a world where everyone must be vaccinated multiple times, the new opportunities for Big Tech to monitor people and control services in ways unimaginable in the past, perhaps even controlling the government, which in turn uses emergency powers to suspend inalienable rights under the name of this dreaded contagious disease, which most experience as milder than a flu, and Big Media, in full harness, almost fully dependent on Big Tech, echoing the voice of doom unless the world’s citizens are obedient to that which just happens to be most helpful to the other Big Three, but sold as undisputed wisdom, as safest for them.

And of which it should not be mentioned that while the former gains, the latter loses.

Because liberty is taken incrementally or by sudden force and restored the same way, voices like Beadon deserve to be heard – even if their opinions are preposterous because it shows a spirit of defiance.

Perhaps the majority believe the pandemic was a horrible accident, and they are getting a truthful report by the mainstream media which is that their faithful servant, government, uninfluenced by the manufacturers of the vaccines, are working only to protect them, and that YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Google and the rest are helping them be safer by silencing dangerous voices and not hindering freedom of expression.

There voices of the probable majority should be heard and respected too and not dismissed by their opponents. They may be right after all.

Calling those who believe in the pandemic and willingly vaccinate “sheeple” is no different than calling those who do not, “conspiracy nuts.”

