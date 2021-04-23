Allison Mack Selling Autographed Pics on Facebook for $75

I got this email today.

“Big fan of your news coverage of Allison Mack so when I came across this over the last couple of days I thought you’d be interested

“It seems despite being under house arrest and what I assume are strict conditions, Allison has been agreeing to do private autograph signings for various companies which I’ve seen advertised on Facebook.

“The companies in question seem to be ‘Alliance Agency’ and ‘Team Ayeee autograph service.’

“Not sure if they’re independent of each other or working in conjunction – they were selling a load of hand signed photos by Allison from a private signing they recently conducted and are promoting another one coming up soon.

“Not sure if this is newsworthy, just found it interesting given her recent issues and fairly well publicized negative press that she would be taking money for autographs.

“I’ve attached some photos of the advertisements, if you want to publish these and this information then go ahead – please just keep the source anonymous.”

Teamayeee Autographs are proud to present an exclusive private signing with Allison Mack. Due to the sensitivity of her situation we are not taking orders for the signing. We will have items available after the signing to purchase in different sizes. If you would like to be added to the list of people who want the chance to purchase an item please message me. This signing will be extremely limited. We are conducting this signing for the fans so Please keep all negative comments and personal opinions to yourself.

I like the comment at the bottom: We are conducting this signing for fans so please keep your negative comments tot yourself. Shadow that does not apply to you of course.

My response was as follows: I suppose Allison is dead broke and I doubt she is prohibited from selling her autograph. She has been on house arrest for three years, but I know of no provision that would prevent her from signing autographs at her own house as often as she likes.

She can also have visitors as long as they are not certain NXIVM members.

I wonder what her autograph goes for? They seems to be selling for $75. Might be a good investment.

Would it be more or less had she not achieved notoriety.

Here is one of Kruek’s autograph pics with her ass hanging out. Sorry Sultan – but on the bright side, it is going for $149.

I’m tempted to say the photo was taken by Seymour Butts. But it wasn’t.

It is funny and kind of sad too. When Allison Mack first came to NXIVM, I understood she had about an $8 million net worth, and was making something like $80,000 or so per episode, The world was her oyster. But she got shucked from the shell and wound up quitting everything to follow her dream and man named Raniere.

Now 14 years later, she is sitting at home waiting for the date when Judge Nicholas Garuafis calls her into court where she will be sentenced. She could get anywhere from a suspended sentence and probation to as much as 40 years.

No one knows. She cooperated with the prosecution, They might put in a good word for her. She may repudiate her mentor and lover Keith Raniere. That may help her get leniency.

But no one knows. Meantime she is selling autographs for $75.

Viva Executive Success.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email





