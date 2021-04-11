‘Don’t Call It a Cult’ — New Book on NXIVM by Vice Reporter Sarah Berman to Be Published This Month by Viking

A new book is coming out on NXIVM by Vice reporter Sarah Berman. It is called “Don’t Call It A Cult.”

Berman attended the trial of Keith Raniere and is from Vancouver. The book will go on sale on April 20, 2021. It will be 320 pages. [ISBN: 9780735237902]

Here is how Penguin/Random House advertises the book which can be purchased in paperback $24.95, audio $24.95 or e-book $13.99:

They draw you in with the promise of empowerment, self-discovery, women helping women. The more secretive those connections are, the more exclusive you feel. Little did you know, you just joined a cult.

Sex trafficking. Self-help coaching. Forced labour. Mentorship. Multi-level marketing. Gaslighting.

Investigati ve journalist Sarah Berman explores the shocking practices of NXIVM, an organization run by Keith Raniere and his high-profile enablers (Seagram heir Clare Bronfman; Smallville actor Allison Mack; Battlestar Galactica actor Nicki Clyne). In her deeply researched account, Berman unravels how young women seeking creative coaching and networking opportunities found themselves blackmailed, literally branded, near-starved, and enslaved. With the help of the Bronfman fortune, Raniere built a wall of silence around these abuses, leveraging the legal system to go after enemies and whistleblowers.

Don’t Call It a Cult shows that these abuses looked very different from the inside, where young women initially received mentorship and protection. Don’t Call It a Cult is a riveting account of NXIVM’s rise to power, its ability to evade prosecution for decades, and the investigation that finally revealed its dark secrets to the world. It explores why so many were drawn to its message of empowerment yet could not recognize its manipulative and harmful leader for what he was–a criminal.

The author is described: SARAH BERMAN is an investigative journalist based in Vancouver covering crime, drugs, cults, politics, and culture. She is a former senior editor at VICE and past contributor to Adbusters, Reuters, Maclean’s, The Globe and Mail, the Vancouver Sun, and other publications.

***

An enthusiastic review by Bob Kronbauer on Vancouver Is Awesome, entitled NXIVM sex cult pervert Keith Raniere revealed in new book by Vancouver author reads in part:

Why you should read ‘Don’t Call It a Cult‘

Vancouver author Sarah Berman’s first book, Don’t Call It a Cult, is an absolute work of art… It’s billed as “the shocking story of Keith Raniere and the women of NXIVM”, and if you’re like me you might think you’ve already read (and heard) everything that there is to know about this twisted mess, and that nothing about the story could shock you. And you’d be wrong, as I was. Drawing on years of investigative reporting she did on the cult for Vice as well as months of new research exclusively for the book, Berman delivers stunning new details from sources who spoke to her both on and off the record. The story holds you until the very end. Berman’s research over the years has seen her travel from New York to Mexico and back to Vancouver where, as you’ll already know if you’ve followed the story of this multi-level marketing self-help company turned sex cult, an unsettling amount of it takes place… If you read Don’t Call It a Cult you’ll learn that [Raniere] is undeniably a sex-trafficking fraudster, who he hurt and when, how it was allowed to happen, and much of the why. Learn more about the book on Berman’s Twitter

