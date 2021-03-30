Unhappy With Frank Report, Shadow Opposes Leniency for Nancy and Lauren Salzman

I have to admit that one of the nicest features of publishing the Frank Report is getting comments of readers, who in a sense are part of the Frank Report team. Some of the contributions are so good that I find myself learning new facts and insights on topics and getting ideas for stories almost daily. Some commenters are getting well known to readers and have a colorful online personality. One of these, and he may be the all-time most published commenter on Frank Report, is Shadow State 1958.

Lately he has been a little obsessed with Joe Biden and his performance as president of the USA. Since I am not presently covering political matters on Frank Report, I frequently do not publish these comments since they do not relate to the actual story Shadow is submitting his comment on.

I always like to hear from Shadow on topics concerning the subject of the actual posts or topics that Frank Report is covering.

Here are two recent Shadow comments with a common theme. He disapproves of my opinion that leniency is probably indicated for Nancy and Lauren Salzman: TU Story: Raniere Arrested 3 Years Ago, Offers Insights and Chance for FR to Consider Nancy and Lauren Salzman Today

He begins his comment by quoting me:

By Shadow State

“Had she (Nancy Salzman) not been charged and convicted of racketeering conspiracy I suspect she would still be telling others that Raniere is the greatest man she ever knew and ever lived.” Frank Parlato

Let’s be blunt.

Had Nancy Salzman not been convicted, she would now be outside the Brooklyn MDC cheering the “We Are As You” dancers.



“I see little good in putting her in a prison, where because of her condition she might die.” Frank Parlato

Spoken like a true Liberal. Catch the Crooks and then release them.

America is infected with Liberals. Criminals run amok while law-abiding folk are sheltering in place hiding from a virus. The worst virus in America is Liberal Stupidity.

“If we look for redemption, and leniency, in mercy, she (Lauren Salzman) should not go to prison.” Frank Parlato

Really? If Frank Parlato feels that way, then he should have never published the branding story in the first place.

Let’s be blunt again. Lauren Salzman branded Sarah Edmondson with a fiercely hot cauterizing pen, at least 1000 degrees Fahrenheit, without using pain killers for around 20 minutes. One commits such an act with a depraved heart.

Once again, Frank Parlato speaks from the heart and not from the brain. If these gangsters had not been caught, they would still be torturing and terrorizing people.

Frank, publish my truthful comment and don’t pull the trick of putting it in “moderation” forever and a day.

As it stands right now, the Frank Report has turned into the “Nicki Report”.

You remind me of the Russian Tsar, Ivan the Terrible. Ivan would slaughter people and then rush off to church to pray for their souls. NXIVM and its leadership had to be brutally destroyed.

***

Henceforth the Frank Report shall be known as the Nicki Report.

No matter what crimes a NXIVM member has committed all one has to do is intone the three magic words, “I Was Brainwashed.”

If one is a female it helps to bat one’s eyes. Those magic words will cleanse one of all sins and crimes.

I remember stories about Nancy falsely accusing men of sexual harassment. Men like Doug Rutnik.

I remember Joe O’Hara tell how Nancy tried to seduce him even while knowing that he already had a girlfriend. Nancy Salzman even hired singer Joan Osborne to sing at her birthday party for a cost of $250,000 dollars.

“What if God was one of us,

Just a slob like one of us,

Just a stranger on the bus,

Trying to make His way home,

Like a Holy Rolling Stone.”

I remember that Nancy Salzman supposedly helped hack into people’s computers and altered video tape evidence.

According to the Albany Times Union, “Salzman admitted to conspiring to commit two criminal acts: hacking into email accounts of the group’s enemies — who were not named in court — and altering a videotape of NXIVM instructional sessions during a federal civil lawsuit that pitted the group against the Ross Institute, which is operated by cult tracker Rick Ross, who works to alert the public to the dangers of cults.”

But in this new world of forgiveness for perpetrators all Nasty Nancy has to do is claim brainwashing and all is forgiven. Don’t forget to bat your eyes, Nancy.

Nicki Clyne must be writing the script for this show.

Time to break out the cauterizing pens — it’s time to celebrate by branding some new sex slaves.

Joan Osborne – One Of Us (Official Music Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5G5XzQN_SDM

