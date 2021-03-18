Guest Post: Nancy Salzman, the Hypnotist

[Editor’s Note: The following is a submission from a reader of the Frank Report.]

By Faris Rauf

Hi Frank, Hope you’re well. I am a longtime reader of the Frank Report ever since you first broke the NXIVM story nearly three years ago.

I read your page about Nancy Salzman being a trained hypnotist. I certainly agree with the fact that she and Keith used some form of hypnosis on all the other NXIVM members, with those in his inner circle being the most affected. I think Nancy first taught Keith about hypnotherapy because the perfect time to have practiced the hypnotherapy would have been on those who attended the classes. We’ve seen famous hypnotists on TV, like Paul McKenna, get an entire audience of people to do whatever they say, but it’s really one of those things where you don’t know if it’s true unless it’s happened to you. I firmly believe that Nancy Salzman even hypnotized her own daughter and herself to some extent — to obey Keith.

We can use Allison Mack as an example here. She went from being a sweet, innocent, bubbly, charming kind of girl to a complete sadist who enjoyed inflicting pain on others physically and mentally. If you watch that video from The Vow where she first met Raniere at the volleyball game in 2006, as she begins to talk to him, her eyes become wider and wider and she just blindly stares at him as if she’s in a motionless trance.

I noticed that Keith and Nancy both sound nearly identical when they’re speaking, and they use the same kind of facial expressions/hand movements. The year 2006 would have been the peak of Allison’s career — the 6th season of “Smallville” was underway. I found it strange why she seemed so upset and lost in the video when at the time her career was skyrocketing and she may have been at her very peak.

On comedian Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend” podcast, Michael Rosenbaum mentioned that while he never hung out with Allison during their Smallville days, Allison was always a lovely girl to him and never seemed like the type of person who was into some sex cult stuff. She did mention to Michael that she was in a self-help group and tried to get him to join, but Michael turned it down by stating “No thanks, this sounds a bit culty.”

Her personality would later change years after Smallville ended [as illustrated by] the day she showed up with some friends at Rosenbaum’s house and immediately started to cook in his kitchen as if it were her own house (at this point Allison was already a Raniere slave and 1st line dos master). I do believe that her two friends who were with her at the time were also NXIVM members who were hypnotized by Nancy and Keith, which was why they were all kind of rude and cold to Rosenbaum when he questioned their presence. Michael was the only one not with NXIVM or under any form of their mind control.

As well as Allison, we can also consider Sarah Edmonson. A few years ago, she did an interview with ABC News about her experiences being branded. When the interviewer asked her why she didn’t escape at the time, she couldn’t really give a straight answer other than it didn’t seem like a choice. It’s worth pointing out that as well as Keith using hypnosis on other people to obey him and have sexual relations with him, hypnosis could have also been used for coercing the women to be branded and make them forget about the pain only until the branding process occurs on their flesh.

We have always seen Keith Raniere as a fat, middle-aged conman, whilst NXIVM saw him as some sort of god. If you think about it, no organization asks for collateral from their employees or from those affiliated with them. That should have been an instant red flag — any normal person like you or me would have gotten away from those lunatics as soon as possible. However, the hypnotherapy would have made them all stay with the organization and agree to provide them with the made-up collateral, which would, in hindsight, sign their lives away to Nancy and Keith. Fast forward a few years later where all the key members, including those two, are arrested and awaiting their prison sentences, the other inner circle members have only just started to speak against NXIVM and degrade the Vanguard and the Prefect.

Why? Because they’re all separated and no longer under either of their mind control. The Bronfman sisters must have been under it too so they could continuously financially support the organization. Edgar Bronfman was the only reason why Clare and Sara inherited the vast fortune, so for them to suddenly turn their backs on their father who gave them their inheritance and use it to side with Raniere??

Extensive hypnotherapy must have been applied to the NXIVM 5 since they still strongly obey him to this day as well as the other NXIVM supporters. They were all still in contact with Raniere up to the final sentencing. Our brains work differently, so while the hypnosis worked for the majority of the NXIVM members in the long term, for others, such as Barbara Bouchet, Kristin Keefe, Toni Natalie and Sarah Edmonson, it must have worn off a lot quicker, which is why they all left NXIVM on their own accord. Kristin Kreuk must have felt that she too was being hypnotized and decided to leave before anything bad happened. Maybe she even tried to get Allison to leave with her, but she refused? Michael Rosenbaum does have a couple of his former Smallville co-stars on his “Inside of You” podcast from time to time, but they wisely avoid talking about Allison or NXIVM.

I don’t know if there is any proper way to tell if somebody is under some form of mind control or hypnosis, but people like Nancy Salzman and Keith Raniere — who have the ability to control others and change them to be how they want them to be — should never see the light of day. Hypnotherapy will always be a mystery as it works in many different ways.

Thank you for helping bring Keith and Nancy to justice Frank.

Regards

Faris

Video links

(Michael Rosenbaum & Theo Von on Allison Mack)

(Sarah Edmonson on ABC News)

(Sarah Edmonson on Inside of You podcast)

