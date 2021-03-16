Nancy Salzman

Shivani: The Dalai Lama & Nancy Salzman — Nancy Has Always Been a Repugnantly Falsified Fool

March 16, 2021
By Shivani

When he spoke in Albany on behalf of Nxivm, the Dalai Lama was diplomatic but he made some verbal hints, especially regarding honesty and transparency. Perhaps he wasn’t aware of the disappearance of Kristin Snyder in 2003 from a Nxivm intensive in Anchorage, when he visited Albany to speak, six years later.

I do have a sense that the Dalai Lama smelled a big rat, though. Probably he wasn’t made of aware of certain details, from his distance.

He was wanted as a celebrity guest, to endorse what Keith Raniere and his group were doing. His own cause could benefit via a hefty slice or two of Bronfman “large$$e,” and then there was that mess with one of the Tibetan celi-BUM-bate monks and Sara Bronfman.

That could have been something that was brought up and discussed, later and privately, with the easily temptable “monkey monk” himself.

She was in love with a lovable lama. Sara Bronfman and her lover lama the monkey-monk, Lama Tenzin Dhonden, special emissary of the Dalai Lama in the USA.

 

Sara Bronfman and her lover lama – Lama Tenzin.

 

Sara with her lover, the Venerable Lama Tenzin Dhonden , the monk with the propensities of the monkey, on a private plane. Behind the two enamored lovers is Keith Raniere, who reportedly gave Sara permission to bed the beauteous monk, supposedly to get his support for securing the endorsement of the Dalai Lama. But, alas, seduction assignments do not always go as planned.  Sara fell in love, clever Lama Tenzin took the donations, but left the little lady shortly after delivering the goods [i.e. the Dalai Lama], much to Sara’s heartbreak.
Sara Bronfman and Lama Tenzin when they were a secret couple. Just for the record, monks are forbidden to have sex and are supposed to be removed from the monastic order they are associated with for this, the most major infraction of monasticism. That is why Sara and her lover, the monk Tenzin, had to keep their affair secret. It is not known if the Dalai Lama knew about their torrid and earthy relationship.

But Raniere and company always made promises which they had zero intention of keeping, as what they were heading was a con game, packed with elaborately designed bait-and-switch, short and long cons, with no hesitancy to behave criminally, in order to protect their entire con game setup, irregardless of what was true or false.

Deceivers cannot afford to confront truthfulness.

The Dalai Lama bows and touches hands with Sara Bronfman, the gal that was bedding one of his monks and would be a large benefactor to him if she could finagle him to the USA to appear on behalf of her Vanguard. Give the little girl some credit. She used her pussy to get the one monk, and her millions to get the other one.  Looking on, smiling, if not licking her chops, is the Prefect, Nancy Salzman.

 

Dalai Lama with Keith Raniere, Nancy Salzman, Sara Bronfman
His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama pictured with the Vanguard, Keith Raniere,  the Prefect, Nancy Salzman, and the lusty Sara Bronfman

Nancy Salzman can be seen in photos taken with the Dalai Lama. She can be seen, sitting tensely and literally CLAMPING her mouth down, shut.

The Dalai Lama with Keith Alan Raniere and Nancy Salzman. She knew her place with Keith, which was second fiddle, to support him, to do whatever he told her to do — or else.

 

The Dalai Lama with Nancy with the laughing face.

I look at her and have no doubt what that clamped mouth signifies, out of Nancy Salzman. It is, essentially fear. She had too much that had to be suppressed and concealed, personally and as a so-called leader.

And Nancy Salzman knew that back then in 2009, and most likely is still contending with what she wants to hide, even now.

This appears to be the only thing authentic about Nancy Salzman. The mouth that roared so vaingloriously as a “leader” is really a mouth clutched in rigid tension, and she has one helluva task, keeping that mouth of hers shut.

Nancy Salzman

 

Nancy Salzman

 

Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman

Salzman, like Raniere, is totally unprepared.

She never will be ready, from her position, to contend with anyone who can see through her. She has been attached to her role as a complete phony and seems to not want to find the courage, or the honesty, to come clean. Who can guess what goes on in her mind now, really? Her fake reputation as a reliable light, on the road to self-enhancement, is officially dead.

Nancy Salzman AKA Prefect signed emails to Keith Raniere, “Love and wet kisses.

 

The many faces of Nancy Salzman:

 “I love all my fancy new clothes” Nancy

 

“You must address me as Prefect at all times” Nancy

 

“No more wet kisses” Nancy

 

“You found how much money in my house?” Nancy

 

“What? You want me to go to trial with you?” Nancy

 

Guilty Nancy

Having watched quite a lot of others play Nancy Salzman’s starring role, to me, Nancy has always been a repugnantly falsified fool, attached to gratifying her ego and gaining a lifestyle based upon outright deception.

Not that she has been the only one next to Raniere who disguised her materialistic, egotistical motives and pretended that Nxivm, Executive Success, Nexium, etc. was selling self-help. There are more of these sorts of personalities, still hoping to hide in plain sight.


