Shivani: The Dalai Lama & Nancy Salzman — Nancy Has Always Been a Repugnantly Falsified Fool

When he spoke in Albany on behalf of Nxivm, the Dalai Lama was diplomatic but he made some verbal hints, especially regarding honesty and transparency. Perhaps he wasn’t aware of the disappearance of Kristin Snyder in 2003 from a Nxivm intensive in Anchorage, when he visited Albany to speak, six years later.

I do have a sense that the Dalai Lama smelled a big rat, though. Probably he wasn’t made of aware of certain details, from his distance.

He was wanted as a celebrity guest, to endorse what Keith Raniere and his group were doing. His own cause could benefit via a hefty slice or two of Bronfman “large$$e,” and then there was that mess with one of the Tibetan celi-BUM-bate monks and Sara Bronfman.

That could have been something that was brought up and discussed, later and privately, with the easily temptable “monkey monk” himself.

But Raniere and company always made promises which they had zero intention of keeping, as what they were heading was a con game, packed with elaborately designed bait-and-switch, short and long cons, with no hesitancy to behave criminally, in order to protect their entire con game setup, irregardless of what was true or false.

Deceivers cannot afford to confront truthfulness.

Nancy Salzman can be seen in photos taken with the Dalai Lama. She can be seen, sitting tensely and literally CLAMPING her mouth down, shut.

I look at her and have no doubt what that clamped mouth signifies, out of Nancy Salzman. It is, essentially fear. She had too much that had to be suppressed and concealed, personally and as a so-called leader.

And Nancy Salzman knew that back then in 2009, and most likely is still contending with what she wants to hide, even now.

This appears to be the only thing authentic about Nancy Salzman. The mouth that roared so vaingloriously as a “leader” is really a mouth clutched in rigid tension, and she has one helluva task, keeping that mouth of hers shut.

Salzman, like Raniere, is totally unprepared.

She never will be ready, from her position, to contend with anyone who can see through her. She has been attached to her role as a complete phony and seems to not want to find the courage, or the honesty, to come clean. Who can guess what goes on in her mind now, really? Her fake reputation as a reliable light, on the road to self-enhancement, is officially dead.

The many faces of Nancy Salzman:

Having watched quite a lot of others play Nancy Salzman’s starring role, to me, Nancy has always been a repugnantly falsified fool, attached to gratifying her ego and gaining a lifestyle based upon outright deception.

Not that she has been the only one next to Raniere who disguised her materialistic, egotistical motives and pretended that Nxivm, Executive Success, Nexium, etc. was selling self-help. There are more of these sorts of personalities, still hoping to hide in plain sight.

