Guest View: Branding, and Branding Alone, Led to Raniere’s Downfall

March 12, 2021
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail

By Erasend

My take is the branding, and only the branding, caused Keith Raniere’s downfall.

If not for the branding, DOS would have continued on just fine, likely even to this day. The result would have been a sizable library of sexual images and video for Keith to enjoy (when not taking advantage of the harem). The longer it went on, the less likely anyone would have come forward because the greater the threat that library would have created, even for those not in DOS.

Keith Raniere

The collateral system was clearly inspired by Scientology’s Auditing. While that cult added a bunch of nonsense to it, it is really just getting Scientologists to confess anything negative they have done or felt at any point in their lives. The Auditors would record and thoroughly document these sessions. The result is substantial blackmail material that can be used to at least ensure silence. Which works. Most ex-members refuse to talk about the cult for this reason. Not just to protect themselves but also protect friends and family that remain in or left the cult that could have their material released.

L Ron Hubbard founded the Church of Scientology. He had some pretty good ideas on getting to know his members very well.

Eventually its possible DOS would have internally fallen apart once Raniere’s part in it came out, but its likely that collateral would have prevented it from becoming public. Lets be honest, the NXIVM-5 do have one thing right – the only reason Raniere got investigated at all was the public notoriety of a harem inside his cult, a harem discovered via the branding.

The Nxivm 5, L-R Suneel Chakravorty, Nicki Clyne, Eduardo Asunsolo, Michele Hatchette and Marc Elliot.

Without that attention, there would have been no investigation and thus no knowledge of any of the other crimes he committed. At most rumors might have made their way to local police departments, who once saw Raniere was backed by two heiresses and their lawyers would have immediately thought “these people volunteered for this shit, we got bigger problems to deal with” and never made its way to the federal level for investigation.

In short the branding, not DOS and the collateral, was the bridge too far that led to his downfall.

Nxivm Brand Photo

 

 


About the author

View All Posts

Guest View

4 Comments

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

  • Michelle clearly shows very refined fashion choices. The only accessory she’s missing is a rubber cock attached with a suction cup to her left temporal cranial bone.

    A human obviously raised in an erudite environment.

    Reply

  • What you are overlooking is that NXIVM was never declared a religion by the IRS. If it had been, it would have been much harder for the feds to go after Raniere.

    If Scientology weren’t a religion, it wouldn’t be in anywhere near the position it is today.

    This is the kind of crap you can get away with when you get yourself officially designated a religion:

    https://tonyortega.org/2021/03/09/petition-denied-danny-masterson-accusers-cant-skip-scientology-arbitration-court-says/

    Reply

    • Wow, One more solid reason to eliminate religion from this planet. Pity we need to control the vast majority of cretins. If they had nothing to fear, it’s doubtful Murdoch and a few others would successfully keep the clothed primates in check.
      A sad fact…

      Reply

  • Loved this article. Short and sweet. Right on point. Not like the Nxivm 5 posts that are so lengthy.

    Reply

Frank Parlato Investigates

Frank Parlato Investigates

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg; “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson; “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been featured prominently on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and acted as lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” He was credited in the Starz docuseries, 'Seduced,' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato has appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest, which was ironic since many credit Parlato as being one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083

Archives