US Criminal ‘Justice’ System Is Operated for the Benefit of Those Who Operate It, Not for Justice

Editor’s Note: The article below is by an anonymous commenter. It is so nicely written and on point, that I chose to publish it as a post. It is in response to the article, Former EDNY Judge John Gleeson: Why Trials in the USA Are on the Verge of Extinction.
By Erasend;
…. The justice system, especially the use of the grand jury, isn’t going to change. I would love for the grand jury system to go away. I wish most people understood how meaningless and manipulated a grand jury is.
The grand jury is bullshit, political cover that prosecutors use as a weapon to avoid blame while very much dictating exactly how the case will go forward.
Most people have no clue that a grand jury is the puppet of the prosecutor, that the prosecutor has absolute control over everything they see, hear, read, or do about a case. A grand jury actually has a great deal of power, they could force the prosecutor to either dissolve them or be their puppet, but they do not know this because the prosecutor needs their ignorance to puppet them instead.
That is just grand juries.
Not even getting into the boon that cases can bring to those with political aspirations. Or, if get into the huge amount of money that moves around to politicians, prosecutors, and judges via the privatization of jails. These jails make money by headcount.
Basically, think of it as C number of people times $D amount – cost of watching those people = profit.
Those jails make the most money when two conditions are met –
(1) when the jail is filled beyond capacity and
(2) most, if not all the inmates, are non-violent.
The money flow literally benefits the system to go after low-level drug dealers, marijuana users, and other minor offenses.
Violent offenders need more guards, more fights, and more medical treatment. Every dollar that goes to those is money taken away from the profit margins. It’s why you keep hearing of bad medical conditions, refusal to act on COVID, and more.
Because all those actions hurt the profit margins.
Why does this matter?
Mandatory jail sentences mean consistent and known sources of profit, something all corporations love.
I don’t know if Keith is at a private jail, but he is a perfect example of the type of criminals all private jails want – guaranteed income for several decades at least and almost no cost to watch as non-violent (in jail terms, not in his behavior towards women).
A private jail would love to be filled with nothing but Keith Ranieres.
All of this is very much by design.
Do you seriously expect those that benefit from it, aka politicians and judges at all levels of government, to actually change it?
You have lost your damn mind to think this is true or going to happen even in your great grandchild’s lifetime.
The only time change occurs is when the people force it or when those in charge benefit from it. The people do not understand the justice system enough to force it (see grand jury example) and those in charge most definitely would not benefit from changing it.
4 Comments
Sol Wachtler is an interesting person to quote.
Sol Wachtler
Sol Wachtler
Born Solomon Wachtler
Solomon “Sol” Wachtler (born April 29, 1930) is an American lawyer and Republican politician from New York.[1] He was Chief Judge of the New York Court of Appeals from 1985 to 1992.[2] Wachtler’s most famous quote, made shortly after his appointment as Chief Judge, was that district attorneys could get grand juries to “indict a ham sandwich.”[3]
He achieved national notoriety when he was charged with, and then convicted of, acts stemming from threats he made against a former lover, Joy Silverman, and her daughter. Upon conviction, Wachtler served thirteen months in prison and a half-way house.[4] After his release, Wachtler became an author and critic, as well as an advocate for the mentally ill.
Criminal charges and resignation
In 1988, Wachtler began an affair with Joy Silverman. At the time, Wachtler was a co-executor of the estate of Alvin Wolosoff, Silverman’s stepfather and the uncle of Wachtler’s wife. He was also trustee of four trusts stemming from Wolosoff’s estate for the benefit of Silverman and her family.[19][20] The trusts (in aggregate) were reported to be worth US$24 million at the time.[19] According to then-United States Attorney Michael Chertoff, over time, Wachtler received fees of more than US$800,000 for his work as executor and trustee of the entire estate.[21] After Silverman ended the affair in September 1991, Wachtler began to harass her.[22]
Wachtler was arrested on 7 November 1992, on charges including extortion, racketeering, and blackmail.[23] Prosecutors alleged that he demanded a $20,000 blackmail payment in exchange for turning over compromising photographs and tapes of Silverman with her then boyfriend, attorney David Samson.[24] He eventually pleaded guilty to harassing Silverman and threatening to kidnap her daughter.[4] He resigned as a judge and from the bar, and Governor Mario Cuomo appointed Judith S. Kaye to replace him as chief judge of the N.Y.S. Court of Appeals. He served his sentence, first at the medium-security Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, North Carolina, and from December 1993 at the Federal Medical Center in Rochester, Minnesota after he was stabbed in the shoulder while dozing in his cell in November.[4]
Wachtler was sentenced to 15 months, but received time off for good behavior.[4] His sentence started 28 September 1993.[4] He was released after serving 13 months
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sol_Wachtler
It’s a nice post, but with all due respect to the author (and my respected colleague, Frank Parlato Jr.) it fails to make the CONNECTION between these so-called “corporate profits” and each individual segment of the system which is separated from each other and not acting in collusion.
The beat cop making arrests does not care one fucking IOTA about ‘corporate profits’ from these so-called private prisons, LOL, since it has no effect on their own career.
The local prosecutor doesn’t care one fucking IOTA about ‘corporate profits’ from a few private prisons, LOL, since they only care about their own career advancement.
The judges who sentence inmates don’t care one fucking IOTA about ‘corporate profits’ from a few private prisons, LOL, since it doesn’t benefit them in any fashion.
Private prisons are not controlling everything behind the scenes with congress either, as you’re also implying.
Drug laws may be misguided in some aspects, but they were passed many years ago when crack cocaine (and other drugs) were taking over America. They were passed by lawmakers who intended to do ‘good’ —- but who may have been too overzealous about it.
These laws were not passed by ‘greedy people’ being paid off by private prisons.
You overestimate the lobby power of private prisons.
BTW: Prisons don’t cut back on medical care because it cuts into “corporate profits”, LOL. They cut back on medical care because most prisons are not private —– and most of them are already way over budget for most things.
Just look at the prisons of South America, Mexico and other poor nations. These prisons are FAR WORSE than our prisons in terms of medical care and food, yet it has nothing to do with “corporate profits” — it has to do with not enough cash in their budget.
You have a conspiracy mindset. You probably read Huffington Post or Alex Jones.
Yes, private prisons exist and wanna make a profit. But that’s simply filling a necessary void.
I just hope that Claviger doesn’t jump on this bandwagon. I just hope that Claviger gives us an article with more depth than a few conspiracy theories.
Have a wonderful day. 🙂
I think the system works now so that there does not have to be a collusion for the system to burgeon. The prosecutor is driven by advancement of career by conviction stats.
The FBI agents are driven by indictment stats. Judges want plea deals for judicial efficiency. Prisons want prisoners for budget purposes. Lawmakers want harsher sentences to look tough on crime and to advance the agendas of the generous prison industry.
The Incarcerated Americans chart presents only the absolute numbers, but does not relate them to population trends or population size. A chart that would show the Incarcerated Americans per 100,000 or one million would be better.