Pastor Offered ‘Cleansing Process’ to 17-Year-Old Girl; Is Sentenced to 10 Years for Sexually Coercing Minor

To ensure he could cleanse her fully, he said he also needed to see photos of her genitalia.

On the day appointed, which was in July 2019, the teen met with Pastor Guerrero alone at his office in the church.

The Pastor began the cleansing with a process, he said, that would “free her mouth.” Dropping his clerical pants, the Pastor told the teen to perform fellatio on him in order to effect the cleansing. While she was engaged in this, the Pastor quoted Bible scriptures and offered prayers.

After freeing her mouth, he told the girl that a more intense cleansing was to follow, which was the cleansing of her vagina.

The teen must have been concerned that what she was doing was not righteous or holy but possibly the act of having sex with a man old enough to be her father, who was also her pastor, and inside her own church.

Pastor Guerrero assured her that God had told him it was necessary. To disobey was disobeying God Himself.

The girl complied. After concluding the session, the Pastor realized another cleansing would be required. The teen girl was told to come back for a second time, which she did about two weeks later, where the Pastor ministered to her in similar fashion.