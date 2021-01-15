Bangkok: Raniere’s Companies Were Pyramid Schemes

By Pious Bangkok

Suneel’s arguments in his post, Who Are You Kidding, Claviger — Prosecution’s False Use of ‘Pyramid’ Was Meant to Dirty up Keith Without Evidence, remind me of the loud, lingering death throes of a T-Rex right after the giant asteroid hit and drove him to extinction shortly thereafter.

He presents a fair question though…

Was the government using the “pyramid” label out of hate? Or were they describing Keith’s real history?

Let’s examine the facts.

In the 1990’s, a malfunctioning man (named Keith Alan Raniere) formed a pyramid scheme which scammed millions of dollars out of duped customers. This pyramid scam was eventually shut down by threats from the Attorney General.

A few years later, a pudgy man (named Keith Alan Raniere) formed a 2nd pyramid scheme with the assistance of his immoral girlfriend, who served as the figurehead of the company (due to Keith being legally barred from serving as the head of any pyramid schemes).

This 2nd pyramid scheme eventually collapsed under the weight of its own inadequacy.

Does Suneel acknowledge that Keith did these things?

If not, it would imply that Suneel is acting as the textbook definition of a ‘gelded’ cult member.

After that, a man with rodent feet (named Keith Alan Raniere) formed the precursor to NXIVM — a company called ESP — which utilized recruitment tactics & management styles similar to those of his previous pyramid schemes.

Then NXIVM was born, the next evolution of Keith’s history of pyramid schemes.

If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, that’s probably what it is.

Hint to Suneel…

Most real CEOs (of legit companies) have their power checked by an independent board of directors, not a group of ‘pretend’ directors who literally worship the CEO as their Vanguard and obey his every word. LOL.

In fact, the government was correct in labeling NXIVM as both a pyramid scheme and a cult.

A few questions for Suneel’s supporters:

1) How many non-cults (real companies) have a BOARD OF DIRECTORS who worship the CEO and call him Vanguard?

2) How many non-cults (real companies) have their most SENIOR EXECUTIVES pledge their lives to the CEO in sexual servitude while branding his name above their pussies?

3) How many non-cults (real companies) have their most senior executives & board members sing and dance on stage for the CEO, making fools of themselves in the process, while simultaneously calling him Vanguard?

4) How many non-cults (real companies) have their CEO instruct his executives to make sure that a woman never leaves her bedroom for over a year?

Does that sound like a real CEO? Or does that sound like a cult leader?

Suneel is choosing to willfully ignore any unflattering facts about Keith’s history.

This is CLASSIC CULT PROGRAMMING that we’re witnessing.

A cult member is not free to criticize his leader. While a non-cult member can say whatever he likes. Which category is Suneel in?

IMO, Suneel should volunteer to have his brain analyzed by experts —– cuz I’m sure it would be fascinating to learn how a Harvard Grad could fall under the sway of a lunatic like Keith Alan Raniere. There’s gotta be some short-circuited wires in Suneel’s brain that need fixing.

Have a nice day.

