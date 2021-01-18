Suneel: Raniere Convicted More for Kinky Sex Than Actual Crimes

By Suneel Chakravorty

It is my contention that, during the criminal trial of Keith Raniere, the prosecution did many things to “dirty him up,” by soliciting testimony and introducing evidence of acts that were perfectly legal but calculated to make him repugnant in the eyes of the jury.

They dirtied him up.

For instance, they coaxed Lauren Salzman into testifying that prior to Keith’s “arrest,” five first-line DOS women, including Lauren, were planning a “recommitment ceremony” which, it turned out, would include a “group blow-job for Keith.”

These women were all Keith’s long-term romantic partners. All of them had been with him for years.

Of course, I do not know if this group blow job story is even true. I would be remiss if I didn’t point out that Lauren seemed to be hyper-jealous of Keith’s relationship with other partners and resentful that Keith did not have a child with her.

Second, she is facing up to 40 years in prison for racketeering conspiracy and racketeering and may have hoped to reduce her ultimate sentence by cooperating liberally, agreeably, and, if necessary, fictionally with the prosecution.

Still, for many people, a group blow-job might be an ideal Friday night. To me, it’s hardly a topic of direct examination in a federal criminal trial. Before a jury of pretty straight-laced and not too terribly young jurors – it was something sure to make them uneasy.

Group blow-jobs are not illegal.

Obviously, if Lauren alone was going to give Keith a blow job, it would not be something the prosecution would question Lauren about on the witness stand.

But a group blow job is no more or no less legal than a standard two-lips blow job.

The sole purpose of this group blow job testimony was to make Keith look dirty. To shock the jury, which, as Keith explained, had a number of conservative members, as evidenced, he said, by their jury questionnaires.

In their effort to dirty Keith, by showing his sex life was not standard, the prosecution mentioned not only the number of participants but also the number of blow jobs.

The number of times Daniela gave blow jobs to Keith was one of the hot topics of her testimony.

Remember, this is an adult woman, in her 20s, making the decision to perform oral sex on a man she admired and chose to be with.

Keith was not charged with receiving illegal blow jobs, not on account of the number who planned to join together on a single occasion to give him one, or on account of the number of blow jobs one individual provided to him over time.

But it became an issue at trial — blow jobs, perfectly legal blow jobs.

During his closing remarks, prosecutor Mark Lesko told the jury [and I can see no other reason for him to emphasize this other than to dirty Keith up]: “Daniela told you about her sexual relationship with the defendant that almost exclusively involved at all times of the day having to have him drop his pants and having to give him oral sex, right? Two to three times a day I think she quantified it. So, I’m not really good at math, that’s why I’m a lawyer, so if it’s two years and you have 365 days a year, what is that, that’s — oh my gosh — 730 days. And if she’s having oral sex with the defendant, let’s be fair, twice a day, that’s 1,400-plus incidents of oral sex with the defendant with Daniela.”

What legal relevance do 1,400 blow jobs have to the law or the charged crimes?

[By the way, that’s 1,400 blow jobs, 2-3 times a day for two years, just from Daniela. Also, according to FBI Agent Lever, Keith had a rotating group of 15-20 women. If the other women in his group also performed on par with Daniela, that would mean 30-40 blow jobs a day. Over a two-year period that’s up to 28,000 blow jobs. How can you fault this man for considering a group blow job? This man should not be in prison. He should be examined as a unique and perhaps priceless medical wonder, a national treasure, a testimony to American virility, and, if even half of this is true, I think it’s worthy of submission to the Guinness Book of World Records. Not that anybody would ever accuse Daniela of exaggeration or untruthfulness.]

Still, why did the judge allow this kind of testimony about fully consensual sexual contact?

To dirty him up.

Keith would have stipulated in court that he had a lot of sex — blow jobs, group blow jobs, threesomes, cunnilingus – you name it – with lots of different women. But the prosecution did not want that. They wanted to let the jury hear about various and sundry incidents, the kind the jurors likely never had nor would want to have.

Just the perfectly non-standard fact that Keith had a number of women with whom he had sexual relations was enough to make him look dirty – despite the fact that the women all consented to this arrangement.

Right from the start, it was all about dirtying him up.

In the criminal complaint, FBI Agent Michael Lever wrote: “Based on information obtained during the course of this investigation, since ESP’s founding, RANIERE has maintained a rotating group of fifteen to twenty women with whom he maintains sexual relationships.”

So what?

What if he had a million women? That’s not a crime. Polyamory is not a crime.

But the prosecution wanted to pull back the private curtains and let the jury peep in and be shocked, horrified and unsettled.

For instance, the prosecution read an email from Allison Mack about her having a threesome with Keith and another long-term female partner of Keith’s.

Why? The women were in their 30s. It was fully consensual. How does a threesome have any relevance?

Because it is Allison Mack, a famous actress. It was sure to make news and dirty him up.

This email was read in court to the jury:

Friday, March 4, 2016 10:19 AM, Allison Mack <allison@nxian.net> wrote [to keithraniere@yahoo.com]

“i wanted to reach out to you both and thank you for this morning. i arrived home and looked at myself in the mirror and what i saw was such beauty and grace. i am new to this: to being with more than one person. to exploring and experimenting with my body and others in a free and open way. to sharing and releasing and relaxing and enjoying. the level of vulnerability is high and i feel nervous and insecure.

“but when i am with you two something changes. i not only feel allowed to face this vulnerability with encouragement, i laugh my way through it…. i am so glad to be tied to you for life.

“i feel dedicated, eternally, to growing myself into a more loving, more kind, more generous, sensitive and genuine woman – even if it is only to be able to keep up with the two of you in the bedroom. 🙂

“i love that i smell like a mixture of you both. i hold your love in my heart, it is obvious from the shine of my eyes….”

It’s nice, it’s juicy, it’s salacious and embarrassing, but why the hell was this read in court? Allison was a consenting adult.

Then there were the endless Whatsapp texts between Cami and Keith read to the jury.

It was mind-boggling how many hours this went on in the courtroom. And it was also very selective. The prosecution took texts out of chronological order and only selected those texts that made Keith look bad.

They did not read any of the hundreds of texts he wrote to Cami that showed genuine solicitude and love and desire to guide and teach a woman who said she was in love with him. And there were hundreds more where she wrote to him as a lover and friend, where she expressed gratitude for the wonderful influence he had on her life.

None of those were read.

Instead, the jury heard texts about the taste of his semen, his penis size, and the fact that he wanted a ‘fuck toy.”

Much was made of this — the fuck-toy desire. It was perverse perhaps, or maybe it was meant to be arousing or amusing or demanding or anything – but it was not illegal. Calling a woman who has sex with a man “a fuck toy” by that man is not illegal.

Even if all the woman does is provide sex for the man and he calls her a fuck toy – that is not illegal.

But the prosecution made hay with that one.

It dirtied him up.

Then there were his sexual desires for Cami which were such that one time he asked her to meet him at her door in a sexy outfit and say nothing, just pleasure him, and then he would go.

Taken as a single instance of sexual conduct, it sounds selfish, but it was not the entirety of their sexual relationship.

Yet, amazingly, Judge Garaufis, in sentencing Raniere, actually quoted the text as if it was a high crime: “In one message, Mr. Raniere wrote her: ‘If you want me to come tonight, I will under these conditions: There will be no talking. You will meet me at the door in the outfit you think I would find sexiest. You will arouse me, we will make love for my satisfaction and pleasure. You will do everything you can to provide that. I will finish and leave. Do you agree yes or no?”

Yes, the judge was disgusted by this act of seemingly selfish sex, but it is not a crime. Cami was 25 years old. The fact that the judge read that text at sentencing shows how this whole trial went.

It deserved no weight at all. It should not even have been read at trial, let alone been used as a bad act to justify a 120-year sentence.

This was a case of excess: a man who, as depicted by the prosecution, enjoyed sexual excesses, a trial of excesses, and a sentence entirely excessive, even if you assume Keith to be guilty of all the charges.

Throughout the trial, the judge allowed the prosecution to shock the jury with things he himself was undoubtedly shocked by.

None of it was illegal.

Gratuitous things like Keith preferring women to not shave their pubic hair. This was introduced repeatedly at trial for no discernible reason. Preferring fulsome pubic hair is not a crime.

For example, Lauren Salzman testified: “He wanted to know — he looked at a picture specifically of my vagina and said — wanted to know why it looked groomed.”

And Nicole stated, “He said that he was surprised because, like, I hadn’t just shaved or waxed. …He said that that was okay, that’s what he liked.”

Why include this? To dirty him up. Make him look selfish. Get the jury to hate him.

Testimony about threesomes, group blow jobs, daily blow jobs, pubic hair, incidents of selfish sex, penis size, semen taste, fuck toys.

Why was any of this brought into evidence?

The prosecution dirtied him up beyond recognition, taking the jurors into his bedroom and the bedrooms of his romantic partners, and they made him look dirty.

Like a dirty old man, a dirty young man, a dirty middle-aged man.

But being dirty is not a crime.

Keith Raniere was convicted more for moral turpitude than for any alleged criminal conduct.

This is why he was convicted for a single kinky BDSM incident with Nicole with Cami, where the supposed victim, Nicole, wholly consented to be part of the act. This became a sex trafficking charge with a minimum 15-year sentence. And it resulted in a 40-year sentence for Keith.

The single act itself was not horrifying, and Keith had no way to know Nicole did not consent since she gave consent to him before, during, and after the incident.

Had it been charged alone, had this one brief incident of BDSM cunnilingus been told to the jury, it would never have stood the test of sex trafficking.

But by the time the jury had to make a decision, Keith was already dirtied beyond recognition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



