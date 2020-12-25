Clare Bronfman Lists Horse Farm 4 Sale & and Other Nxivm Tidbits

Clare Bronfman Horse Farm for Sale

A 234-acre horse farm and manor home, owned by now imprisoned Clare Bronfman in upstate New York, has been listed for sale for just under $5 million, according to a Zillow listing.

The list price is actually $4,995,000. The manor home, which is believed to date to 1805, has seven bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, is about 7,500 sq. ft. and is the town of Delanson, about 30 miles east of Albany.

In addition to the manor home, the property has a large barn, carriage house, pond, riding trails, fields and a little woodlands.

Bronfman, 41, who has lived on the farm on occasion in the past, is presently residing at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center where she has served almost three months of an 81 month sentence.

The horse farm property address is 95 W. Wind Rd, Delanson, NY 12053.

Here are a few pictures:

Listing ID 202034510 GMLS If you want to buy this property 95 WEST WIND RD , Knox , NY 12053 Don’t tarry.GMLS The listing is courtesy of Franca DiCrescenzo from Armida Rose Realty Group. DiCrescenzo is a long time Nxivm coach and has been the realtor of choice for most of the leaders of Nxivm when they conduct real estate transactions.

Rare Old Picture of Keith Raniere in Sweeney Todd

Sweeney Todd is a musical about an English barber who is also a serial killer in Victorian England who murders his customers with a straight razor and, with the help of his accomplice, Mrs. Lovett, processes their corpses into meat pies.

A young college student with a great deal of acting talent, Keith Alan Raniere, used to perform in this play in local amateur theater in the Capitol Region of New York. Thanks to the good people of HBO, we have a picture of the actor which appears to have been taken in the 1980s.

HBO’s “The Vow” up for Award

I

The Cinema Eye Honors are awards presented by the Cinema Eye organization, which is currently led by AJ Schnack, filmmaker Esther Robinson, filmmaker Nathan Truesdell, producer Andrea Meditch, former Hot Docs programmer Sean Farnel and filmmaker Laura Poitras.

The Vow seems to be nominated for an outstanding achievement award.

Nominations for awards are determined by voting of film festival documentary programmers; winners are voted on by an invited membership of more than 500 documentary film “experts.”

The awards are presented each January in New York and have been held since 2011 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens.

Cinema Eye was created to recognize artistic craft in nonfiction filmmaking. The founders of the awards said they wanted to address a perceived imbalance in the field where awards were given for social impact or importance of topic rather than artistic excellence.

The first Cinema Eye Honors were presented at the IFC Center in New York City on March 18, 2008.

New Podcast With Sarah Edmondson

Sarah Edmondson is interviewed for a podcast, “Killing it on Broadway. Nxivm Cult Whistleblower Sarah Edmondson.”

It is 55 minutes long.

Jared Leto Suggested as Actor Best Suited to Play Raniere

Here is a little on Leto, who is 11 years younger than Raniere,

Jared Joseph Leto (born December 26, 1971) is an American actor and musician. Leto appeared in the television series My So-Called Life (1994). He appeared in the films, How to Make an American Quilt (1995) Prefontaine (1997), The Thin Red Line (1998), Fight Club and Girl, Interrupted (1999), American Psycho (2000), Urban Legend (1998), Requiem for a Dream (2000), Panic Room (2002), Alexander (2004), Lord of War (2005), Lonely Hearts (2006), Chapter 27 (2007), Mr. Nobody (2009), Suicide Squad (2016), Blade Runner 2049 (2017).

None of which I have seen. He appeared in another film I have also not seen: Dallas Buyers Club (2013). His appearance in the role of a transgender woman prompted the political activist group, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, to award Leto one of its trophies. Leto is considered to be a “method actor.” His publicists have revealed that he has “constant devotion to and research of his roles. He often remains completely in character for the duration of the shooting schedules of his films, even to the point of adversely affecting his health.”

If he portrays Raniere [and there is no known film role in the offing],in order to to really research the role and live it, he may have to learn judo, become a math expert, have actresses branded with his initials, play the piano at concert level, and become an ethicist, perhaps for Hollywood. He will also likely have to endure a 10 day birthday celebration in a mountain setting, perhaps largely holed up in cabins, oftentimes in his birthday suit.

