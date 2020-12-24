Woman Running for Governor of Nuevo Leon, Mexico, Clara Luz Flores, Was Nxivm Coach

(Originally published in the news site Huellas, from Mexico. Translated from the Spanish original.)

By David Galeano

Clara Luz Flores has been selected as the MORENA (National Regeneration Movement) candidate for the governorship of Nuevo Leon, which has caused controversy – not only because of the PRI past of the woman chosen by the Morena’s leadership, but also because of her ties to the NXIVM organization, whose leader has been convicted of serious crimes that range from abuse, fraud and even pedophilia.

For many years, evidence began to circulate that linked Clara Luz, the former mayor of Escobedo, with Nxivm. Although she has minimized her involvement, in reality there is evidence that her participation could have been much more relevant than she claims.

It was journalist Frank Parlato who began to expose the role of Clara Luz with Nxivm. Parlato is the reporter who has written the most about the case, and his investigation was responsible, to a great extent, for the fall of leader Keith Raniere. In other words, the exposure of her role is not only “an allegation”, but involves relevant documented data.

One of the ways in which mayor Clara Luz – who is the wife of the well-known PRI politician Abel Guerra Garza – has downplayed the importance of her role in Nxivm are statements made to the press, such as the interview with Azucena Uresti, on June 28, 2019, where he stated that “she only attended one course”, and that “she is just one of the thousands of people who took some kind of workshop in the organization.”

However, according to information published by Frank Parlato, Clara Luz is on the list of the 150 highest ranking members of Nxivm. She would not just be “one of thousands”, as she claims.

Also according to these investigations, which includes a photograph that graphically verifies the fact, MORENA’s Gubernatorial candidate has already been awarded the “yellow sashe” of Coach.

This would be a confirmation that not only was she a beginner (white sashe), but had reached a rank of importance, where she would also have the task of recruiting more women for the perverse purposes of NXIVM and Keith Raniere.

As if that were not enough, there are more indications that her foray into NXIVM was intimately linked to the faction with the greater power, and therefore closer to Raniere.

Among those who joined her in this organization were the couple Jimena Garza Dávila and Omar Boone, a prominent Monterrey-based business couple, who are also partners of the son of former PRI president Carlos Salinas de Gortari, Emiliano Salinas, in various enterprises.

In other words, the MORENA party is placing a woman very close to Emiliano Salinas’ partners, as their candidate in Nuevo Leon.

It should be remembered that Emiliano Salinas was, at one time, the leader of NXVIM in Mexico.

It’s relevant to consider that Garza and Boone were so close to Raniere, that when he found out that the FBI was in his footsteps, they were the ones that he sought help with, to hide and sneak, in what were his last months in freedom.

It is also known that many of the Mexican women who ended up being branded with the DOS mark were also recruited by Jimena Garza. And Parlato, himself, has pointed out the possibility that Clara Luz herself could have been branded.

