Mandatory COVID Vaccination Bill Introduced in New York Assembly

ALBANY – A new bill was introduced to the New York State Assembly which would empower the health department to mandate the COVID-19 vaccination.
As mentioned in the bill, “If public health officials determine that residents of the state are not developing sufficient immunity from COVID-19, the department shall mandate vaccination for all individuals or grounds of individuals who, as shown by clinical data, are proven to be safe to receive such vaccine.”
The vaccine must be approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research and the New York State clinical advisory task force before it can be distributed. Certain individuals who have medical exemptions will not be mandated to receive the vaccine.
The bill. “Assembly Bill A11179,” as its designated, is sitting in committee, according to the Assembly’s bill tracker.
Before it can become law it must pass the Assembly, and the New York State Senate, and obtain the signature of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Here is the Bill:
IN ASSEMBLY
December 4, 2020
Introduced by COMMITTEE ON RULES — (at request of M. of A. L. Rosenthal) — read once and referred to the Committee on Health
AN ACT to amend the public health law, in relation to administering a COVID-19 vaccine
The People of the State of New York, represented in Senate and Assembly, do enact as follows:
1 Section 1. Article 21 of the public health law is amended by adding a new title 8 to read as follows:
TITLE 8 COVID-19
Section 2178. COVID-19 vaccination.
§ 2178. COVID-19 vaccination.
1. At the time a vaccination for COVID-19 is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research vaccine product approval process and the New York state clinical advisory task force, such vaccination shall be required to be safely and effectively distributed in accordance with the department’s COVID-19 vaccination administration program.
2. Once the United States Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research and the New York state clinical advisory task force have approved the safety and effectiveness of a COVID-19 vaccination and promotion and distribution plans of such vaccine have begun pursuant to the department’s COVID-19 vaccination administration program, if public health officials determine that residents of the state are not developing sufficient immunity from COVID-19, the department shall mandate vaccination for all individuals or groups of individuals who, as shown by clinical data, are proven to be safe to receive such vaccine.
3. Any individual who has received a medical exemption from a licensed medical professional shall not be mandated to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and shall be excluded from the requirements of this section.
26 § 2. This act shall take effect immediately.
What is not expressed in the bill, is the penalty for non-compliance or what measures the state will use to enforce a person getting a vaccine. Will they be arrested and forcibly vaccinated? Will they be merely fined or imprisoned if they do not pay the fine? Will they be denied the right to appear in certain venues?
How will the non-vaccinated by identified and will they be randomly selected?
The bill also doesn’t define “sufficient immunity.”
The sponsor of the bill, NYS Assembly member Linda Rosenthal, who represents parts of Manhattan’s West Side, told FOX 5 NY that if less than 70% of the population voluntarily gets vaccinated then the mandate should take effect.
“Then the state Department of Health would have the ability to say that more people have to get it,” Rosenthal said in an interview with Fox 5. “And they would set the rules and they would set the structure.”
According to the CDC, “Experts do not know what percentage of people would need to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity to COVID-19. Herd immunity is a term used to describe when enough people have protection—either from previous infection or vaccination—that it is unlikely a virus or bacteria can spread and cause disease.”
Politico reported that “Roughly 60 percent of U.S. residents would be willing to get a coronavirus shot, according to a Gallup poll released in November — up from 50 percent in September.”
The law firm of Tully Rinckey PLLC, posed a few more questions in an email to this publication:
- What constitutes a medical exemption?
- Who will monitor every individual to ensure that they received the vaccine?
Some argue that governments will never force someone to be vaccinated, “since it is a foundational principle of medical ethics that consent must be given for any procedure. The decision to make vaccination mandatory is therefore a decision to impose some form of penalty on those who do not follow the law.”
The New York mandatory vaccination bill however does not specifically state how the mandatory vaccine will be enforced.
The argument against mandatory vaccinations has been articulated by libertarians and writers on the subject of freedom principles, such as Robert Murphy, of the Independent Institute.
“Mandatory vaccinations involve a supreme violation of liberty, where agents of the state inject substances into someone’s body against his or her will,” Murphy writes, “…. Yet, the debate tilts even more when we recall that throughout history, government officials have made horrible decisions in the name of public welfare, either through incompetence or ulterior motives. It should be obvious that no fan of liberty can support injecting substances into an innocent person’s body against his or her will.”
5 Comments
Perhaps there will be an immense increase in the amount of people who decide to identify as Christian Scientists, if that affiliation somehow “legitimizes” not taking a questionable substance into one’s “sole” biologic instrument. And I think of a guy I love who is gone now but was a conscientious objector, willing to go to prison rather than go to a certain (undeclared) war, Muhammad Ali. “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. The hands can’t hit what the eyes can’t see.” I won’t forget his willingness to stand alone. What a beautiful man of courage and principle, who respected himself and his own inner life and decisions about how he would live his life. But then, Ali understood his energetic bodily housing more than most people do. He worked it. Like a magician. Concentration, strength, courage. The very aikido of motion deploying the substance of a life really lived, adventurously, experimentally and truly.
Also, back in the sixties, my dad spent a bit of time with Muhammad Ali. When they were introduced and Muhammad Ali heard my dad’s surname, Ali’s face lit up and he said, “I’m a little bit Irish, too.” The Irish branch of my family were thrilled to hear this, and we still are. Thrilled by Clay and even more thrilled by Ali. We are one. See it or don’t. This has nothing to do with skin color or genetics. It is about spirit. It is about what is precious. How you live the gift of life, enthusiastically or like a dullard. To risk or not to risk.
So. Don’t tread on me. Born to risk and born with a long memory, both historically and very personally. I am not owned, not by any materiality and not by any know-it-alls who dream of governing others and/or of supplanting anyone’s freedom to decide for oneself, even about how to adapt to 17 (jack-waddling) mutations, from what I analyze to be a laboratory-produced and a deliberately manufactured, now mutating viral spread of physical destructiveness.
Stop with the thickheaded hallucinating, about the amassment of ignorant and what is going to turn out to be essentially self-annhilating “power.” Or let us build a stadium with a stable containing plenty of hungry lions, so you chuckleheads can get it over with quickly. Who’s on first?
This bossy bullshit is delusionary behavior, from what I see, analyze and intuit. Drop that bastard. Nobody made any self-important, non-metaphysical apes into anyone’s emperor. We live in a sea of constant change. Kindly get hip to your own “guest status” and stop fucking with mother nature. You sad-assed ciphers who are so attached to being in the billionaires club aren’t the creator(s) but are merely another rude and presumptuous platoon of very egotistical guests and are here very temporarily. Take off the masks. You, who are the hypocritically sneaky control freaks, and who stumble around here as immensely narcisststic depopulation pushers, are in for some big, big surprises. Remember the story of Echo and Narcissus from Metamorphosis. Huh? You want cosmic, you will get it. It is like drowning inside of a tidal wave. And “you” do not even need to have a perspective about what is cosmic. We are some of the ingredients of something unspeakably vast, and that is life, that is love. This isn’t some crazed and greedy shopping expedition happening here.
No one injects fear into fearlessness. The twinges of fear are a challenge to overcome, without any reason to surrender, unless that reasoning is one’s own. This is an ongoing spiritual war that has never needed to be fought, not by me.
Who’s the fucking boss? Nobody. That’s who. Ya’ll fools like Bill Gates are showing symptoms of the madness that we’ve seen manifest over and over again on earth. Fascism. Deranged entitlement. New disguise, same old shit. Observe a bestial and cold-hearted depopulation scheme and through noncompassion and via studied nonawareness, it will keep on trucking.
You can’t touch this. The number one happening that I have studied the MOST in my life is what fascism did to our beloved Jews, to our Roma and our Sinti, to our political objectors, our brothers, our sisters, our mothers and fathers and grandparents,, any of those who were deemed too young or too old or too unworkable to enslave, to humiliate, to kill. Some rodeo. Stay hungry.
This Bill is not worth the paper it is written on. It is logistically unenforceable. Even in the US, medical records are private and confidential, so the task of identifying those who have and haven’t been vaccinated, presents an insurmountable hurdle. Then there are data protection laws to consider.
This will NOT become an enforceable law.
No chance at all.
This is completely unconstitutional.
Vaccination is 100% unnecessary. The death rate is 1%
