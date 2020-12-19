Guest View: The Women of DOS Knew What They Were Doing

The following was written in response to the post, ‘Jaye’, Who Testified at Raniere Trial, Reveals Identity With Announcement of Podcast. It was submitted anonymously, with the moniker, “They were OK with that.” I do not know who the author is.
By “They were OK with that…”
It’s all so very sad. It seems as though everyone involved in NXIVM and DOS has ‘good intent’ on both sides. All of these people had dedicated their lives to each other and were living in community to build what they considered a more humane and caring world. To see that come to this ruination has to be so devastating for each life involved.
Unfortunately, when people believe there is no “absolute truth” and each person gets to decide truth for his or herself, the whole foundation of “good” or “bad” intent crumbles.
I’m not defending or judging anyone. However, it does appear that all involved in DOS were consenting adults when they joined and all of them proceeded, even when they say they saw ‘red flags’.
They knew the concept of “collateral,” it was part of the curriculum and had been used in other programs. I think the concept of collateral is a ridiculous idea and a flimsy tool for inspiring commitment, but they did not, they believed in it.
We are trying to honor and defend these women based on our value system; they were taught and willingly subscribed to an alternative set of values. They knew what they were doing.
They knew they were walking near the ledge and pushing boundaries, they did not want an ‘ordinary’ life. Most of Keith Raniere’s teachings were counter-cultural and all of those involved paid a lot of money to be pushed outside of their comfort zones.
I’m not quite certain how crying “foul” after the fact, for something you signed up for and believed in, is fair.
I know some will say collateral invalidates consent, but women had left DOS prior and did not have their collateral released. And again, they knew how collateral worked when they signed on and they agreed to it. No one forced or pressured anyone to join. In fact, they seem to have put up roadblocks such as collateral/brand/life commitment to stop the faint of heart from joining. These women all literally signed off to a master and brand on a spreadsheet prior to joining, according to Lauren’s testimony.
- They knew that KR had claimed to be a renunciate and now was polyamorous…they were ok with that. And continued paying money for more courses, to learn more.
- They knew of KR’s self-made claims that he was one of the smartest men in the world…they were ok with that.
- They knew the belief that one should avoid paying taxes if possible…they were ok with that.
- They understood the concept of collateral…they were ok with that.
- They knew they would need to give naked pics or lie about their family to learn more…they were ok with that.
- They knew they would get a symbolic brand…they were ok with that.
- They knew prior to joining that they would need to obey their master regardless of what she asked them to do…they were ok with that.
- They knew negative things had been said about the group in the press…they were ok with that.
These women were not virginal maidens. They wanted to be bad-ass. They wanted to be pushed. They didn’t want ordinary lives of safety when they first paid their collateral to learn more.
In regards to the symbolic meaning of the brand, most symbols have multiple meanings. I often wear a cross. A cross was an executioner’s device of torture…that is not what it symbolizes for me. A symbol represents something we value.
They valued DOS when they joined and agreed to it.
I am not a member of KR’s fan club and I am too prudish and frugal to have ever taken a course, but these women paid KR thousands upon thousands of dollars to learn his values. And once they did, they paid more to remain in the community and live by those values.
They literally bought into this with full knowledge that his values and strategies pushed against society norms. That’s what they wanted. And now these same women who didn’t want societal norms, after the fact, want to judge those involved by societal norms.
If KR is to be accountable with 120 years of his life, they should be accountable for the choices they made as intelligent, consenting women who knew what they wanted and actually made a pretty big commitment/sacrifice to sign on.
Frank, prior to this you have been a blogger with an agenda, not a journalist. To your credit, this story about Jessica Joan is journalism. You shared both sides of the story, point – counter point, and are letting others decide for themselves. Thank you.
Everything that contributed to Raniere’s conviction is known. And so is the outcome. The Frank Report is not the appellate body and does not change the course of the trial. Anyone who wants to appeal should do so in court, but not here in the comments column or in the report section. I will never stand up for the convicted Raniere and his accomplices. Let them do it themselves.
For women who longed to be strong, bad ass women accountable for their own lives, who were then gullible enough to join a “secret society”…ssshhh…I’m going to whisper this…there will be “secrets”.
Did these women who joined even research the origin of secret societies before joining one? For a group who has the goal of promoting truth, equality, and love for humanity…I find it beyond ironic. Maybe they didn’t do their homework, maybe these women who wanted to be strong and accountable just trusted that someone else knew better than them…and it just so happened to be a man. Come on ladies, we can do better!
What no one says about the brand is that It resembles a satanic ritual meaning, that is so much pain that makes you disintegrate, your personality splits. The brand is suppose tp have Magic properties, but the truth is just that a extreme quantity of pain , and it should.be made in a ritual, that looked like a human sacrifice. Only a crazy person would say yes at these point, so no they didn’t know.
True journalism is saying the truth, giving a platform for defending something immoral is just that giving the opportunity of defending horrible actions. If they want to defend It, great they should make their own blog. The víctims had enough of attacks anyway.
Starting from if there wasn’t a combination of circumstances Nxivm would be remain in shadows and will continue to destroy lives, without a consequence like they did to so many for decades . All the people that defend Nxivm have the same thoughts, believes and mentality that the perpetuators, which are just a proof of the misogyny that create the conditions for.people.to confuse torture with a normal thing that happens in society
Everyone except Camila the first slave right? If there was one lie that whole process goes to shit right?
As Dianne Lipson specifies, the facts are false.
However poetically presented to sucker us in to another victim NOT blame game.
I wonder if the 900 or so suckers at Jonestown back in 1978 were OK with that Kool-aide after they shot their grandmas and kids for Jim Jones.
I wonder what was in the food at V-week 2016 that got everyone but Keith and his favorite toys so sick.
I wonder what beverage one-L Alison is sipping today.
Congrats on your coronation from vendetta blogger to balanced journalist, Frank. Will there be a ceremony? Some kind of feast?
These are good points and they are one of the many elephants in the room. But when you say this… “Unfortunately, when people believe there is no “absolute truth” and each person gets to decide truth for his or herself, the whole foundation of “good” or “bad” intent crumbles.” ….
this statement makes me wonder, where is it in your belief people should possibly find absolute truth? Who or what do you trust to imbue people with any kind of absolute universal value system?
When one stops being a kid in a world where everybody tells you what to do, when one becomes an adult, this is a rite of passage discovery: Nobody knows anything. Everyone is making it up as they go along, based on what feels right true or good to them. Some people are able to forge an authentic existence once they get there. Others get depressed and nihilistic. Others fall back on old traditions, many of which have proven to be false manipulative BS claims for the sake of ‘order’.
I would like to ask the writer of this to elaborate, where do they think adults can turn to find any truth beyond the truth that exists inside oneself in each moment?
I’ve been watching this Nxivm story almost since the beginning.
The Mentality of a hand full of people in a leaky boat are gonna save the world just baffles the mind. Within this group there is a sub group who’s initiation into the group is a vow and nude pictures and they did it. What happened after that is WOW! how stupid do you have to be, now it’s ‘oh poor poor me look what happened to me,’ no one is standing up for themselves and saying ‘I must have been out of my mind but I did this to my self,’ now it’s all over but the crying and let’s see who can get what from whomever is willing to pay, be it a mini Series, a book, paid interviews
I just think it’s ironic they learned nothing from Nxivm but they all sure spent a lot of money.
There was a lot of deception to all of it though. I think Keith did a really really good job of making sure everyone, even those right below him, only had limited knowledge about what was going on
Do you think some of the more high-profile, unconventional, bad-ass choosers of their own destiny—like Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne knew about the underage sex stuff? I’m surprised more players aren’t being locked-up specifically for that.
And Allison Mack knows that she is a Pimp!
Forty Years in Prison For Allison Pimp Mack!
Shadow, what turned you from a mega fan of Allison Mack to hating her? [redacted]
I do not believe Shadow was ever a mega fan of Allison.
I was never a fan of Allison Mack.
When I was a kid, I liked Noel Neill.
I would argue that decisions made as a result of incremental coercion, does not constitute a true informed consent, regardless of age. Couple that with being taught to negate one’s own gut instincts—sets the stage for exploitation.
No one cares.
No one cares about … ?
Great comment Veritas. Sums it up in two short sentences unlike the boring repetitive drivel of the NXIVM supporters.
Couple that with being gullible enough to continue paying for courses so that you can be exploited…I guess they got what they paid for.
Gullible is looking at the before and after pictures–then buying that face cream which has never eliminated a wrinkle since it hit the market. Incremental, systematic, coercive indoctrination can take down the very best of good hearted people. And in this case it did–by the hundreds, if not thousands.
Veritas, verily.
So did Raniere. He knew all of the illegal and unethical things he was doing and got caught. Who cares?
Frank, who is uglier, Ally Wack or Nicky Slime?
I think they are both attractive women. And most people would agree with that I think. I mean outside of what anyone might think of their association with Nxivm, if one were to simply look at their pictures, say, if someone was shown their pictures who know nothing about Nxivm or who they are, I think the vast majority would say they are both attractive women.
Frank was attacked first. He was a contractor. He did not take a course. He started this because of a target onslaught of litigation by KR and Clare.
Frank was the engine that nuked KR and his followers into oblivion. If you even stated on a resume that you took a NXVIM course. You would have zero chance getting that job.
If Frank can make a living by following this story and people are interested, thus he will get small advertising payments. He bloody well earned it. He never asked anyone for collateral.
Most of the women did not know that Raniere was the real leader of DOS. They were recruited by trusted female friends. Nor did they know that Keith had a harem. Information about Keith was highly controlled and compartmentalized. He was presented as a renunciate who lived a monk-like existence and spent his time solving mankind’s problems.
If I remember correctly, women who left DOS did so when DOS was publicly exposed. At that point, releasing collateral would have been radioactive for NXIVM.
Thanks, Dianne, for that neatly packaged response. I’m tired of seeing this court case “retried” here over and over. Done; guilty; take it to appeal if ya wanna complain.
I’m pretty sure by the time DOS was up and running most of the community knew Keith was sleeping around. He was living with two women and one was having a baby.
Dianne Lipson, I second L’s sentiments and – thank you for your ‘self -effacing clarity, on available facts, collected conscienciously’ – much appreciated. I thought this article was short sweet and to the point, incase you missed it.
