If Only Clare Bronfman Had Listened to Deke Sharon; A Capella Leader Showed Heiress How ‘Not’ to Sing!

Clare wrote: Having watched Keith’s life for the past 5 years (and I know others who have known him for as long as 30 years—Karen Unterreiner, one of the facilitators at the festival), he is neither money driven nor power driven and always strives to do the right thing. Doing the right thing is also good. But why so many law suits? One article said that he has several cases currently pending in Albany court. Is that right? That also doesn’t look good. Don’t get me wrong – no one has to look good all the time. But there are just a bunch of things floating unanswered. And not answering doesn’t look good. Clare wrote: Here are some facts about Keith Raniere: This is the preface to Keith Raniere’s book from a prominent academic. He has a book? I’d love to read it! But I can’t find it online. How can I get a copy? Clare wrote: Keith’s articles have been featured in each edition of Luis Todd’s journal for the past several years and there was a complete edition devoted to Keith. Here is the foreword to Keith’s book: http://www.acappellainnovations.com/luistodd.html I can’t find these journals online either. What kind of journals are they, and what are the articles about? I’d love to read them. Clare wrote: Here is more information on Keith: He is noted as one of the 3 top problem solvers in the world and was in the Guinness book under highest IQ, 1989. You think he’d be smart enough to dodge all this bad press, no?

…sorry. Just attempting some levity. Clare wrote: Because of Keith Raniere and his creations: Nancy Salzman, my sister and I had a personal meeting last month with the Dalai Lama on Keith’s ethics program and children’s school. We will have a second meeting with the Dalai Lama this week. I gotta say, you guys are dumping all this money and time into collegiate a cappella… why not Free Tibet?!? Or AIDS research? Or global hunger? You gotta admit – it’s a little unusual. Your network appears out of nowhere with no background, history or experience in a cappella and all of a sudden throws an a cappella seminar twice a year free of charge at the cost of tens of thousands of dollars a pop. Clare wrote: Nancy Salzman served in Keith’s stead to head the international conference on bioethics for Mexico. (Remember, Nancy is allegedly the “cult” head right under Keith.) I can’t find this online either. My google skills are apparently waning. Any link? Clare wrote: Some people who have taken Nxivm programs: Sheila Johnson (co-founder of black entertainment network), Sir Richard Branson, Dr. Ivan Misner (CEO of BNI, see youtube video@4:00mins http://youtube.com/watch?v=rguyMM3oh3Y&feature=related and also read http://www.bnipodcast.com/2007/10/03/episode-025-the-butterfly-effect/ this references a Nxivm training we did on Necker Island), Royalty from several countries, Stephen Cooper, CEO of Enron hired to rectify past ethical problems, Members of 3 past first families of Mexico, many prominent actors, musicians, and athletes. So why aren’t their testimonials splashed on the website? Or anywhere else to be found, for that matter? I’m not doubting many people have taken the training… but wouldn’t some positive words from a number of them do worlds of good to contrast claims of being a cult? If these people are happy with their experiences, and the point of NXIVM is to help people be more empowered, and y’all have a rather significant PR problem… why not get their endorsements? It’s absolutely standard. You have to understand: your organization is built largely on one man’s credibility, and that credibility is suspect throughout any media reports I could find online. The guy’s smart and connected… and yet hasn’t rectified the situation, and doesn’t even speak up here. In our silly little forum, where people want to support and believe him. Again, doesn’t look good. Clare wrote: Do you think a recommendation from Keith Raniere could help A cappella? I’m not sure I know what you mean… but for people who don’t know him, a brief search on his name is not reassuring. Do you mean a recommendation to people that he has taught? Pull in in some big names? Wait… how about you? Wanna make a call and land the House Jacks a record deal? We’ll call the album “Get Down, Clare!” and promise the art will have an equestrian theme. Clare wrote: How do you think we “pull in” the funding and experts? Do you really think such business people and royalty would be involved if Nxivm was a cult? Dianetics can get Tom Cruise to say or do about anything for them. I’m sorry, but this doesn’t support anything. Doesn’t mean you’re a part of a cult, but it doesn’t refute it either.

Clare wrote: Do you think Keith needs to recruit college students? Recruit? I don’t know. Perhaps future leaders of tomorrow and potential seminar attendees? Doesn’t have to be a recruitment move. Could just be good business. A loss leader of sorts. Let me ask you: Why give something free to a bunch of college students, most of whom have plenty of money or their families have plenty of money? As a demographic, they’re about as non-needy as they come. Community college students? Sure. Dropouts? Absolutely. But these a cappella singers are at private universities, mostly, and many will eventually make bank. They don’t need help.

They more often need a swift kick in the pants (this weekend’s hullabaloo as exhibit A).

[Ed. Note: There was an unhappy, apparently liquor-fueled party in connection to the event that went amok.] Don’t get me wrong – I love college a cappella. More than most. Not as much as some of the freaks here. But damn close. And I have spent much too much time helping that community. But I came from it, sang it, loved it, wanted to share it and help it grow. To come from the inside is not unusual. To come from outside, so rapidly and without explanation is, as you see from this thread, suspect. I don’t know what Keith’s motives are (and we all have many motives in life). But it does seem to have started with Keith, and then your community snapped into action. Which is also unusual. So many people all of a sudden focused on a cappella because one guy gets an idea.

I started CASA because I wanted to make a career of a cappella. I love it, and knew similar fans and singers needed a community and services. Part of my drive was altruistic – to help people – and part selfish – I can’t make a career of something without a community to support it. I make no bones. I don’t know his motives, but so far they have not been forthcoming. And speculation does not favor unfettered altruism on Keith’s part. Explanations in general that speak only of altruism coming from anyone who doesn’t look like Mother Theresa are suspect, so he shouldn’t take it personally.

Clare wrote: Now it is everyone’s choice who to believe Ross (see above) or Raniere (see above.) It’s not a matter of not believing him – there’s nothing much that’s been posted by him to believe or not believe. Online you can see him posting repeatedly in another forum (HiIQ topic) and being chatty. Great! You’ve been welcomed to this community, Keith – please speak up! We’re chatty too. And have better breath than the UberMensa folks.

[Ed Note: Sharon is referring to High IQ community forums Keith occasionally commented on.] Clare wrote: In the case of people who have attended AI [A Cappella Innovations] and met me, Siobahn, Keith, Nancy, Lauren, Mark, Karen etc. they have additional data. By continuing to spread the Ross propaganda you support Ross, a criminal. I think most people would not want to do that. I guess we will see if people continue to further his position. Jesus was a criminal. The Dali Lama is a criminal. I’m not saying Ross is either of them, but a criminal act in his youth does not discredit every word he says thereafter. And he has some legitimate concerns about other organizations. Information is information, and the source must be considered, and in Rick Ross’ case I think it is. But there needs to be other information, and I prefer first person information to second or third person information. Clare wrote: In case some of you did not know, I was ranked 12th in the US and 80th in the world for equestrian show jumping. I came to Keith for help in riding. Keith does not ride nor does he know anything about riding proper. His method of analysis rapidly uncovered things that the best riding coaches of the world could not see. My results were unprecedented. That’s cool! I have no doubt that Keith is capable of helping people, motivating people, providing valuable perspective and insight. And good at problem solving (although he’s got a problem right now and isn’t really solving it!) Clare wrote: Keith has done similar things for world class soccer players, musicians, business people, actors, dancers, scientists, weight-lifters and singers. Just because he is approachable and non-assuming do not assume he is not extraordinary. I don’t think anyone doubts his abilities, regardless of their position on the cult issue. He’s been successful, and has built a significant organization/community that is able to quickly mobilize money and energy to make things happen. Impressive. Clare wrote: Is NXIVM a cult? Is Keith a “cult” leader? I think not. Please understand whereas I think you’re a very sweet, caring, motivated woman, it’s not enough for you to say you’re not in a cult. No one would ever admit to being in a cult, nor would they think they’re in one if they are. Scientology? Cult. John Travolta seems like a very nice guy, and I’m sure he could convince the world he’s not in a cult. Except that he is. And to that end, please understand or at least accept that your testimonial isn’t enough. The questions are still floating out there. I’d like them to go away! Who here doesn’t like $30,000 dumped into free a cappella festivals twice a year?!? But they’re out there, and I’m stepping up to try and help them get answered to everyone’s satisfaction. Clare wrote: Of course some people who have already “dug-in” their heals [sic] will not want to really consider this information. Nxivm is an ethics and critical thinking education program of international distinction and repute. It is not a “cult” by any definition. The prominent people of the world know this. If one believed individuals such as Rick Ross, they would think Oprah, the Pentecostal Churches, Mormon Churches, Amway, Waldorf schools etc. etc. etc. are all “cults.” Just remember, media likes a controversy and no media had called Nxivm a “cult” until Rick Ross created the controversy.

His site says he has gathered “information about controversial groups, some called ‘cults'” – which is an appropriate description of the list, from what I know. Amway is an organization with some serious problems. The LDS church is controversial. Heck – so is the Catholic church! I can’t find Oprah on there. Anyway, I can’t throw that baby out with the bathwater. I consider his site a public service, if a flawed one. BTW – can you cite any articles from the pre-Rick Ross period? Clare wrote: One last note: If you believe the Kristin Snyder suicide story you should probably examine it more closely! I dunno about it… but it’s hardly the only negative press. Easy enough to chip away at one story… but so many? Clare wrote: Ancient Chinese proverb – If you believe everything you read, better not read. People here are well read, and by in large critical thinkers. It’s one of the things I like most about this community. Plus the Caddyshack references. Clare wrote: – Clare Bronfman Thanks again for stepping up and speaking. You’ve shown yourself to be a person of great character for not shying away from adversity, and engaging in what must be a difficult, frustrating conversation. Very much appreciated!! (BTW – I kept every word you said in this, as I didn’t want you frustrated that you were selectively quoted or responded to. I tried to give everything you said equal consideration)