Female Sex Cult Leader Brands Men, Shows Similarities to DOS – but Will Anyone Consider the Men Victims?

Even if the men had been branded on their groins and gave collateral, the supporters of Raniere say, no one would take it seriously.

Even if men started crying, saying they are victims, people would say, ‘after all, you are men. Be responsible for your own actions.’

The supporters of Raniere even simulate a discussion of what the prosecutor would say to a branded male who cried he is a victim:

Prosecutor: So the Mistress lied to you and did not tell you the brand on your cock is her initials and not the symbol of the four elements. So what? You were the fool that lied down naked and let someone brand you.

Slave: But I was ordered to seduce the Mistress when I was not attracted to her and I had to do it because she had collateral on me.

Prosecutor: Too bad dude. You put yourself in that position.

Slave: As to collateral, I gave it voluntarily on two separate occasions – first to learn about the secret slave fraternity and again to join the slave cult after they told me I would be a slave. Then after I joined they wanted more and more collateral. That’s unfair.

Prosecutor: Hey asshole, after you gave the first collateral of naked pictures, they told you, you would be a slave and have to do everything your mistress told you, and then you gave more naked pics of your cock to join the group? And you’re surprised fool that they asked for more collateral? Take the consequences, moron!

Slave: I was sex trafficked, because I had to have sex with the Mistress. I was afraid not to do it because my collateral might be released.

Prosecutor: But you told her you were fine with having sex with her when it was happening. She even asked you and you said you were fine with it. Only later you withdrew consent. You should have told her at the time that you did not want to have sex. You’re a man. How could she know you did not want to have sex when you kept telling her how much you enjoyed learning from her? You lied to her. A man has the responsibility to let a woman know he does not want sex. Grow up dunce!

Of course this fictional, reverse-the-genders scenario is not fair to the women terrified by what happened to them. But the followers of Raniere raise a good point. It is hard to have any sympathy for men since society considers that they are presumed responsible for their adult decisions.

But do men ever join a sex cult as slaves, get branded, give collateral to a female Vanguard?

There seems to be at least one female Vanguard. She wrote an article about branding men: The importance of branding in male slavery

Someone calling herself, Goddess Ezada Sinn, believes in branding male slaves and can explain it. Her reasons are very similar to Raniere’s. And Goddess is every bit as high a title as Vanguard. Ezada writes, “I love to control, discipline and use men for My pleasure. To Me, this is not mere play, it is Who I am, 24 hours a day. Any male that I allow to be in My presence, can only do so as a servant or a slave.” In language slightly reminiscent of Raniere’s word salad, she writes, “From all over the world, male creatures have voluntary offered their services and submission to Me. And that is how I like it best: not to force you into submission, although I am certainly capable of doing so, but to show you that the small path that leads to your submission to Me, is the only way along which you can reach your true destination. Only as My servant or slave you can experience a certain amount of happiness and hope for salvation. For this reason, I strongly believe that all My servants and slaves are happy to serve Me.” Ezada brands her slaves on the buttocks or the inner thigh. She is considering the forehead too. By Ezada Sinn … [T]he permanent branding by hot iron of a male slave by his Mistress has become the most powerful expression of Her total ownership of him. Of course I keep all My male slaves locked in permanent chastity under My absolute control. Furthermore, they are always collared when serving Me. So they are never in any possible doubt about their status as objects of My possession, belonging exclusively to Me. But for those few slaves who I wish to own and use for the rest of their lives, I reserve the unique privilege of being branded. The collar can be removed. The chastity device can be unlocked and removed. But once I have branded a male slave on his body with the letters “ES”, he is My personal property and slave for the rest of his life. My initials will be on his body until he dies, never to be removed. My brand-mark upon the body of My slaves is thus a very powerful, indeed the Ultimate symbol of My ownership. Wherever the slave may be, whatever he may be doing, he can never ever forget that he belongs to Me alone. he is My possession, My chattel, just an object to be used by Me. The brand continues to burn his mind long after I have applied it. he feels it constantly, and it keeps him permanently in a state of total submission to Me. he does not need to look at it to know that I own his body, I control his mind, that I rule his very soul. My initials are permanently engraved not only on his body, but on his soul. he can never escape from My power. he can never again serve another Mistress, because She would immediately know My symbol on his body and know that he is My property…. The act of branding a male slave is a very significant event in his descent into total submission to Me, and is always conducted as part of a sacred ritual of submission and worship. The slave may never ask to be branded. Or he may beg for it, but only I, his owner, his Goddess, will decide whether or not to bestow this gift upon him. The slave can neither ask for it, nor refuse it, if I decide that he will become a branded slave. he must accept that it is My Will alone, and he must simply accept My decision. I inform the slave that I, his Owner, have decided to permanently mark My property. I expect that he will immediately show his gratitude for this great honour, and beg to worship My boots in order properly to express it. For the ceremony itself, the slave is always immobilized in whatever way is available to Me at the time. The burning of My initials into his flesh is a moment of excruciating pain for the slave, and he must be prevented from struggling or moving, particularly of course the part of his body which is to bear My sacred initials. That is normally one of his buttocks, or his inner thigh. But I have read that the Romans often branded runaway slaves on their foreheads – perhaps I will some day do the same to a collared slave who attempts to escape from Me! Ezada describes her branding ritual. She does her own branding.